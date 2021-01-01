« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: RIP Jimmy Greaves  (Read 1632 times)

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,031
Re: RIP Jimmy Greaves
« Reply #40 on: Today at 01:28:13 pm »
RIP, was too young to have seen him play, but I loved Saint and Greavsie.
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,221
Re: RIP Jimmy Greaves
« Reply #41 on: Today at 01:31:12 pm »
RIP Greavsie.

Grew up watching Saint & Greavsie.  Always a big part of my weekend as a youngster.
Logged

Online pa

  • humbug
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RIP Jimmy Greaves
« Reply #42 on: Today at 02:07:08 pm »
RIP
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,891
Re: RIP Jimmy Greaves
« Reply #43 on: Today at 02:07:24 pm »
RIP
Logged

Offline Cu Chulainn

  • "It's Peanut Butter Fascist Time!" (thinkaboutit). greedy, stupid, selfish capitalist pig who hates the poor and wants to euthanise the disabled.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,247
Re: RIP Jimmy Greaves
« Reply #44 on: Today at 02:12:37 pm »
Football icon. Rest in peace.
Logged

Offline dirkster

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 805
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: RIP Jimmy Greaves
« Reply #45 on: Today at 02:38:49 pm »
Rest in peace Greavsie. Say hello to the Saint
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,289
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: RIP Jimmy Greaves
« Reply #46 on: Today at 02:52:25 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:28:13 pm
RIP, was too young to have seen him play, but I loved Saint and Greavsie.

same for me

and was my dad's favourite player
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,484
  • Kloppite
Re: RIP Jimmy Greaves
« Reply #47 on: Today at 02:53:49 pm »
RIP


I'm far too young to seen him in his playing days, but remember him from Saint and Greavsie show. There was one classic S&G episode which Greavsie couldn't present it as he was ill with flu, so they got his Spitting Image puppet voiced by Peter Brackley instead. ;D
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,022
Re: RIP Jimmy Greaves
« Reply #48 on: Today at 03:02:06 pm »
Really sad news, condolences to his family.

RIP Jimmy, boss footballer.
Logged

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,306
  • Justice.
Re: RIP Jimmy Greaves
« Reply #49 on: Today at 03:16:25 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:58:52 am
Ha, very true. I couldnt compute Greavsie the pundit with the old footage of him playing when I was a kid.

Seemed such an amazing finisher and such a shame for him he wasnt part of the World Cup winning team.

Used to love Saint and Greavsie back in the day. And his punditry in general. RIP

This, from a couple of years ago, popped on my social media touching on that disconnect for those of us who grew up on Saint and Greavsie, and the full piece goes into his life a bit more. Didn't know that it was C.Ronaldo who took his European goals scored record either.

Quote
The sight of Ian St Johns shoulders rocking in laughter as his pal riffed away was lost to a large viewership that had enjoyed the pairing of the former Liverpool and Tottenham forwards. The pair seldom met outside the studio as they lived on opposite sides of the country, but they had chemistry. Saturday lunchtimes spent with them were diverting and fun, during an easy yet informative stroll through the weeks footballing issues.

Here was a time before virtual-reality analysis, tactics boards and GPS running stats read-outs, but the pair still knew the game inside out. Beyond the Greaves gags and mockery of Scottish goalkeepers was someone who had been there, done that. It was not until May 2017 that his European record of 366 top-flight goals was surpassed by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Though the shows seven year-run from 1985 took in some of the most turbulent years in the English games history, anyone dipping into the archive of episodes that can be found on YouTube will not fail to be struck by the lightness of touch compared to the portentous treatment given to any rank-and-file live match these days.

Its a funny old game was Greavess catchphrase, and it spoke to the special peculiarities and the sense of enjoyment that could and should be attached to the game. Football was, back then, a weekend diversion from the rest of life, something to be savoured during the Saturday afternoon kick-offs that followed their lunchtime broadcast. Once the satellite revolution came, football would morph into a deadly serious business played every night of the week to fill schedules and media companies ravenous appetite for content.

The idea of Greaves as an artful dribbler whose pace would whip him by defenders on heavy pitches can be difficult to process. To anyone under 50, his image is that of a balding, gringo-moustached wisecracker in garish shirts built for comfort. The neatly Brylcreemed hair and trim figure of Jimmy Greaves the 1960s goal machine bore little resemblance to the jowly raconteur who served as TV-ams telly reviewer.

During his imperial period as a light entertainer of the mid-to-late 1980s, Greaves was to be found fraternising with Hollywood idols, pop starlets and Anne Diamond on the TV-am sofa while carrying out his morning duties. In the evening he served as rival team captain to Emlyn Hughes and Tessa Sanderson on Sporting Triangles, ITVs rather weak facsimile of the BBCs Question of Sport. All this at a time when the widest access to his playing greatness came in one of his goals being included in the BBCs 101 Great Goals VHS compilation.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2019/jul/16/jimmy-greaves-fun-football-broadcasting-saint-and-greavsie
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Stubbins

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RIP Jimmy Greaves
« Reply #50 on: Today at 03:17:52 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:39:07 am
Classy finisher known for just stroking it into the net.

Aye, never seemed to have to break the back of the net. Just caressed past the keeper.

Lucky enough to have seen him when I was a kid. Late 60s with Spurs, which I'm guessing was when he was at the height of his game.

Wonderful footballer & a wonderful character. RIP Jimmy
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,189
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: RIP Jimmy Greaves
« Reply #51 on: Today at 03:59:27 pm »
RIP
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,984
  • Red since '64
Re: RIP Jimmy Greaves
« Reply #52 on: Today at 04:48:28 pm »
Quote from: Stubbins on Today at 03:17:52 pm
Aye, never seemed to have to break the back of the net. Just caressed past the keeper.

Lucky enough to have seen him when I was a kid. Late 60s with Spurs, which I'm guessing was when he was at the height of his game.

Wonderful footballer & a wonderful character. RIP Jimmy

Same here - watched him live a few times, and he was some finisher. My favourite non-LFC player as a kid, and loved his punditry. RIP to a great player and a good bloke.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,436
Re: RIP Jimmy Greaves
« Reply #53 on: Today at 04:57:19 pm »
Sad news. RIP Jimmy. Used to love watching him and Saint on a saturday
Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,513
Re: RIP Jimmy Greaves
« Reply #54 on: Today at 04:59:47 pm »
Sad news to hear he has left us as for us lads in our 50s we grew up with him on TV alongside one of our own legends. Amazing show for its time and you could never imagine just a few years earlier he was banging in goals galore as he was more known for his mad jumpers by the 80s :) I have his autobiography at home which was one of the most honest books ever written by a footballer who hit rock bottom but definitely was a happier man once he sorted out his drinking issues. Just a few notes from his goal scoring record.

Had scored 100 league goals by 21, 200 goals before turning 24 matching the same record as Dixie Dean. His best ever season for goals was as an apprentice at Chelsea, scored on every debut he made for club - Chelsea, Spurs (hat trick), AC Milan, West Ham and England of course. By the time he hung up his boots he had scored 491 goals. Crazy numbers

RIP Sir.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline RedBootsTommySmith

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 843
Re: RIP Jimmy Greaves
« Reply #55 on: Today at 05:09:21 pm »
Smashing player, remember first seeing him in partnership with Alan Gilzean, great pairing. I think it was Martin Chivers who replaced him at Tottenham.

It was a big controversy that Roger Hunt was preferred by Alf Ramsey in the 66 World Cup winning team. I dont think he was the same player after that. He oozed class but never seemed interested/ intense, in my opinion. Or maybe that was always his style. In many respects, a bit like George Best...knew he had the gift but couldnt be arsed? Maybe Im being harsh on him. Lovely fella, like. RIP.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:19:32 pm by RedBootsTommySmith »
Logged
Victorious and glorious....

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,513
Re: RIP Jimmy Greaves
« Reply #56 on: Today at 05:19:28 pm »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Today at 05:09:21 pm
Smashing player, remember first seeing him in partnership with Alan Gilzean, great pairing. I think it was Martin Chivers who replaced him at Tottenham.

It was a big controversy that Roger Hunt was preferred by Alf Ramsey in the 66 World Cup winning team. I dont think he was the same player after that. He oozed class but never seemed interested/ intense, in my opinion. Or maybe that was always his style. In many respects, a bit like George Best...knew he had the gift but couldnt be arsed? Maybe Im being harsh on him. Lovely fella, like.

Just looked at his book and he had hepatitis before the world cup and was struggling to regain his pace, then got injured which need four stitches before the quarter finals so Ramsey went with Hurst who scored. Greavsie felt Ramsey wanted 100% fit players on the pitch so stuck with Hurst which proved the right decision I guess. I believe Greavsie got a world cup winning medals years after as at that time only the team got medals while squad players went without.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,488
Re: RIP Jimmy Greaves
« Reply #57 on: Today at 07:09:30 pm »
Grew up watching Saint & Greavie - great memories.

Amazing footballer - the most prolific goalscorer in English, top-flight history!

Doesn't get the recognition he deserves, mainly because I think Ramsey didn't fancy him for the national team in 66.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 