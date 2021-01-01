« previous next »
Author Topic: RIP Jimmy Greaves  (Read 681 times)

RIP Jimmy Greaves
« on: Today at 10:09:45 am »
Reunited with St.John in the sky.

https://twitter.com/SpursOfficial/status/1439514872702808064

Quote
Tottenham Hotspur
@SpursOfficial
We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of the great Jimmy Greaves.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Jimmy's family and friends at this sad time.

Rest in peace, Jimmy.
Re: RIP Jimmy Greaves
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:11:55 am »
Rest In Peace

My dads hero :(
Re: RIP Jimmy Greaves
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:14:06 am »
RIP

Re: RIP Jimmy Greaves
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:14:34 am »
Top player. Used to enjoy watching him play before everyone in football started to hate each another.

RIP Jimmy.
Re: RIP Jimmy Greaves
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:15:03 am »
Mad how you grow up with someone as a pundit and then only later crack on to what a wonderful player they'd been before sitting cracking silly jokes on the telly.

Hope him and St.John are having a laugh somewhere better.
Re: RIP Jimmy Greaves
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:18:21 am »
RIP - Only remember him from Saint and Greavsie, but am i right in thinking history has slightly underrated him as a player?
Re: RIP Jimmy Greaves
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:18:26 am »
RIP Jimmy Greaves.

A fantastic playing career, and a great presence on TV in later life.

Very sad news
Re: RIP Jimmy Greaves
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:20:37 am »
RIP

Know he's a legend from his career stats, admittedly I don't watch much football from that era.

Always seemed like a proper gentleman
Re: RIP Jimmy Greaves
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:20:48 am »
Sad loss to football. RIP Greavsie  :(
Re: RIP Jimmy Greaves
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:21:32 am »
An incredible player

But just as incredible for beating alcoholism.

A huge loss to football
Re: RIP Jimmy Greaves
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:21:34 am »
Rest in peace legend.

Looking at his numbers now, it's quite astonishing what a player he was without ever getting the recognition for it. Even someone like Thierry Henry scored 233 league goals in European top flights compared to Jimmy at 357. He's still running ahead of Luis and Zlatan in European first division goals.

Even in different eras that still puts a lot of perspective on how epic he really was during his teens and twenties.
Re: RIP Jimmy Greaves
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:22:02 am »
Quote from: RedBlakey on Today at 10:18:21 am
RIP - Only remember him from Saint and Greavsie, but am i right in thinking history has slightly underrated him as a player?

124 league goals for Chelsea in 157  league games.

220 league goals for Spurs in 321 league games

Re: RIP Jimmy Greaves
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:24:44 am »
RIP  :'(
Re: RIP Jimmy Greaves
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:25:08 am »
Jimmy Greaves, one of the most iconic names in the game. An actual legend. Used to read about his record in awe when we were lads. My mates dad loved him so much he once drove us miles just to see Jimmy's son play for Southend. RIP.
Re: RIP Jimmy Greaves
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:28:48 am »
Incredible player, basically Fowler with a real burst of pace.
Re: RIP Jimmy Greaves
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:29:49 am »
RIP

Re: RIP Jimmy Greaves
« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:31:16 am »
Too young to see him play, remember him for Saint and Greavsie but I do know he was an incredible goal scorer.

Watched a BT documentary about him a few months ago, worth a watch if you can find it online.

His record with Chelsea, Spurs and England is incredible.

44 goals in 57 games in international football

RIP Jimmy lad
Re: RIP Jimmy Greaves
« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:31:27 am »
Very sad news. Leaves us just 6 months after his arle mate Saint.

Will revisit the superb recent BT documentary Greavsie later today

RIP
Re: RIP Jimmy Greaves
« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:31:40 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 10:09:45 am
Reunited with St.John in the sky.

https://twitter.com/SpursOfficial/status/1439514872702808064

Bloody gutted. Loved Saint and Greavsie as a kid. Essential viewing after coming home from under 12s/14s football.

RIP Jimmy.
Re: RIP Jimmy Greaves
« Reply #19 on: Today at 10:33:30 am »
Bit of jazz with it but you get an idea of how good a finisher he was.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9W2fp5eVjtQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9W2fp5eVjtQ</a>
Re: RIP Jimmy Greaves
« Reply #20 on: Today at 10:34:22 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:11:55 am
Rest In Peace

My dads hero :(

Mine too.

RIP
Re: RIP Jimmy Greaves
« Reply #21 on: Today at 10:39:07 am »
Classy finisher known for just stroking it into the net. Everyone loved him, except when he was scoring dodgy free kicks against us!

Always remember on his show with the Saint, when someone out of the crowd invaded the pitch, probably at Derby, and Brian Clough chinned the supporter and handed him to the police. Greaves said, "There we have it, actually caught on camera, the shit hitting the fan".
Re: RIP Jimmy Greaves
« Reply #22 on: Today at 10:39:34 am »
RIP to  a legend.
Re: RIP Jimmy Greaves
« Reply #23 on: Today at 10:42:16 am »
Worth sharing again I think:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_English_football_first_tier_top_scorers (towards bottom of this page)

All-time top scorers with over 200 goals
Only goals in first level of championship (First Division then Premier League) are considered.[1]


Rank   Player   Years   Matches   Goals   Ratio
1   Jimmy Greaves   19571972   516   357   0.69
2   Steve Bloomer   18921914   536   314   0.59
3   Dixie Dean   19241938   362   310   0.86
4   Gordon Hodgson   19251940   456   287   0.63
5   Alan Shearer   19882006   559   283   0.51
6   David Jack   19201934   476   257   0.54
Charlie Buchan   19121928   482   257   0.53
8   Nat Lofthouse   19461960   452   255   0.56
9   Joe Bradford   19211935   410   248   0.60
10   Hughie Gallacher   19251938   355   246   0.69
11   Joe Smith   19081927   410   243   0.59
12   George Brown   19211935   366   240   0.65
13   George Camsell   19211939   337   233   0.69
14   Ian Rush   19801998   515   232   0.45
15   David Herd   19541970   412   222   0.53
16   Harry Hampton   19041922   357   219   0.61
17   Billy Walker   19191933   478   214   0.44
Tony Cottee   19822000   548   214   0.39
19   Dave Halliday   19251933   257   211   0.82
20   Geoff Hurst   19591975   519   210   0.40

--

Simply put, the most prolific striker this country has ever seen. Far before my time, so never seen many of the goals. Main memory is Saint and Greavsie.

RIP.
Re: RIP Jimmy Greaves
« Reply #24 on: Today at 10:48:06 am »
Another one who came across in saint and greavsie before finding out about his brilliance as a goal scorer.
Loved that show, he was always so funny.
Re: RIP Jimmy Greaves
« Reply #25 on: Today at 10:58:52 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 10:15:03 am
Mad how you grow up with someone as a pundit and then only later crack on to what a wonderful player they'd been before sitting cracking silly jokes on the telly.

Hope him and St.John are having a laugh somewhere better.

Ha, very true. I couldnt compute Greavsie the pundit with the old footage of him playing when I was a kid.

Seemed such an amazing finisher and such a shame for him he wasnt part of the World Cup winning team.

Used to love Saint and Greavsie back in the day. And his punditry in general. RIP
Re: RIP Jimmy Greaves
« Reply #26 on: Today at 11:00:44 am »
RIP, Top, top player who I saw live a few times. Two of his goal will live long in the memory v Utd and Leicester. Both running from distance through a packed defense. Theyre on Youtube.
Re: RIP Jimmy Greaves
« Reply #27 on: Today at 11:04:22 am »
Still remember this gag doing the rounds in the S&G era;

Saint: He Greavsie, who do you fancy for the next round?

Greavsie: Well Saint, I bought the last three. 
Re: RIP Jimmy Greaves
« Reply #28 on: Today at 11:20:48 am »
My dad said he was the best finisher hed ever seen. Often wondered how much the disappointment of missing the final in 66 played a part in his problem with alcohol.

R.I.P. Greavesie
Re: RIP Jimmy Greaves
« Reply #29 on: Today at 11:24:49 am »
RIP. The greatest English striker of all time. Fellas from my generation remember him as the jovial half of our Saturday lunchtime telly, laughing at keepers in chilly Jocko Land, but make no mistake that there was no English player that could compare with him.
 
Until Messi and Ronaldo started their madness he had more goals than anyone in Europe's top 5 leagues. It's sad that like  Gerd Müller, his contemporary in so many ways, he suffered from alcoholism and ill health. But he really was a legendary figure. That Spurs are playing Chelsea today is only appropriate.
Re: RIP Jimmy Greaves
« Reply #30 on: Today at 11:29:34 am »
RIP Jimmy, Saint and Greavsy was always part of the weekend
