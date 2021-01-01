Worth sharing again I think:https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_English_football_first_tier_top_scorers
All-time top scorers with over 200 goals
Only goals in first level of championship (First Division then Premier League) are considered.[1]
Rank Player Years Matches Goals Ratio
1 Jimmy Greaves 19571972 516 357 0.69
2 Steve Bloomer 18921914 536 314 0.59
3 Dixie Dean 19241938 362 310 0.86
4 Gordon Hodgson 19251940 456 287 0.63
5 Alan Shearer 19882006 559 283 0.51
6 David Jack 19201934 476 257 0.54
Charlie Buchan 19121928 482 257 0.53
8 Nat Lofthouse 19461960 452 255 0.56
9 Joe Bradford 19211935 410 248 0.60
10 Hughie Gallacher 19251938 355 246 0.69
11 Joe Smith 19081927 410 243 0.59
12 George Brown 19211935 366 240 0.65
13 George Camsell 19211939 337 233 0.69
14 Ian Rush 19801998 515 232 0.45
15 David Herd 19541970 412 222 0.53
16 Harry Hampton 19041922 357 219 0.61
17 Billy Walker 19191933 478 214 0.44
Tony Cottee 19822000 548 214 0.39
19 Dave Halliday 19251933 257 211 0.82
20 Geoff Hurst 19591975 519 210 0.40
Simply put, the most prolific striker this country has ever seen. Far before my time, so never seen many of the goals. Main memory is Saint and Greavsie.
RIP.