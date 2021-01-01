RIP. The greatest English striker of all time. Fellas from my generation remember him as the jovial half of our Saturday lunchtime telly, laughing at keepers in chilly Jocko Land, but make no mistake that there was no English player that could compare with him.



Until Messi and Ronaldo started their madness he had more goals than anyone in Europe's top 5 leagues. It's sad that like Gerd Müller, his contemporary in so many ways, he suffered from alcoholism and ill health. But he really was a legendary figure. That Spurs are playing Chelsea today is only appropriate.