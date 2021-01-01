One side point about this game is that the reaction to the starting 11 from a number of fans illustrated how a lot of people like the thought of rotation more than actual rotation.
Yeah people like the theoretical idea of rotation but always seem to think 'not in this game' before each game.
Fans generally regard rotation as a weakening, something to be bourne rather than a positive variation. With a poor squad that makes sense, but as the squad improves, rotation should be seen more as a strength. That should apply now to the centre-backs, midfield, attack and also to left back.