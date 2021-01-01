« previous next »
Author Topic: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'  (Read 15458 times)

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 04:51:39 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 04:35:02 pm
I don't really think there were any dives at the weekend, apart from the Gallagher one referenced on the edge of the box. The Benteke one was a tangle of legs with Tsimikas as he tried to ease him out of it (and could have been a penalty), and the Zaha one was a shoulder to shoulder with Konate.

Yeah true. Players are getting better and better at initiating contact for sure, which I then guess means its not a dive. And it'd be a hell of a rule change to start penalising that as a dive as well as the clear going down before any contact ones.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 05:09:46 pm »
I had Palace as one of my locks to be relegated and so far I'd have to say they may make a mockery of my prediction.  They were good here but we just have too much quality and that's what mattered in the end.  Shaping up to be an interesting game on October 3rd but Brentford first....
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 10:49:47 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 04:48:46 pm
One side point about this game is that the reaction to the starting 11 from a number of fans illustrated how a lot of people like the thought of rotation more than actual rotation.
Yeah people like the theoretical idea of rotation but always seem to think 'not in this game' before each game.

Fans generally regard rotation as a weakening, something to be bourne rather than a positive variation. With a poor squad that makes sense, but as the squad improves, rotation should be seen more as a strength. That should apply now to the centre-backs, midfield, attack and also to left back.
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #363 on: Today at 12:05:15 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:49:47 pm


Fans generally regard rotation as a weakening, something to be bourne rather than a positive variation.

Too much Jason after short-term results...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #364 on: Today at 04:43:44 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 04:48:46 pm
One side point about this game is that the reaction to the starting 11 from a number of fans illustrated how a lot of people like the thought of rotation more than actual rotation.

Well that's because in people's minds, rotation means replacing a player with another player of the same quality, like City or Chelsea do. That's never gonna happen here.
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #365 on: Today at 06:08:14 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 12:05:15 am
Too much Jason after short-term results...

Bravo  ;D
Believer
