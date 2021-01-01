The ref was fine, certainly in comparison to others weve had recently. His job wasnt made easier by having to ref two professional divers in Zaha and Gallagher who have clearly been trained in the dark arts from a young age.



He wasn't fine at all.They were putting in 'robust' challenges all game without him batting an eyelid. When we put in similar challenges, he blew up for almost every one. The way he gave the free kick on the edge of the area was hilarious - he couldn't wait to give it. Ignoring the rugby tackle and the two-footed lunge later on was a joke. Booking the other lad for nothing because he was getting abuse for his earlier shithousary was a fucking joke and us getting three yellows to their one was shite.And as I said before How. The. Fuck. Did Zaha not get booked for his serial dives in the area.As Roger said before, I thought he was going to give the penno for Bentake running into the defender first half, but he surprised us all.The stats that others have collected have showed that we regularly pick up the fair play league fairest team award and yet we seem to give away a ridiculous amount of free kicks. It's clear we are reffered differently to other teams. I asked my mate who was a professional ref about the freekicks to yellow card ratio and he said that you have to explain reds and yellows on a form, but you can give as many freekicks as you like and no one is pulled up on them.It was noticeable that we fought with them a few times and if they won then the ref (Rightly in my opinion) played on and gave the advantage to the attacker, but (and the stats back this up) when we outfought them and broke, he'd more often than not pull it back and award them the freekick. When you add that to blatent fouls that he completely ignored then it really made his performance rancid.