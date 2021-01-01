« previous next »
PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'

Mighty_Red

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
Reply #320 on: Today at 10:20:32 am
As Jurgen said, a hard fought win. Could've easily been 5-2, whilst we largely dominated we did give up a number of chances which was understandable take into account the no of changes made and the Wednesday game.

Konate had a couple of jittery moments but did well esp with that chance just after our 2nd goal.

Milly was awesome, and more attacking than I thought he'd be.

3 great finishes and hopefully something for Naby to show for his progress.

Now to sit back and see some more dropped points from the rest.
Andy @ Allerton

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
Reply #321 on: Today at 10:31:47 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:12:50 am
Eurgh

Their yellow card was a pile of shite as well. Never a yellow in a million years.

It came because five minutes before Mane (Free down the left) was bearing down on goal and was literally rugby tackled and the ref didn't even give a foul. Two minutes later in the Main Stand/Kop corner a shithouse two footed studs up challenge got ignored and the crowd was on Madley's back, so I think he felt he had to (at fucking last) give something.

Bent bastards. Every fucking week now. Even lads that never moan about the ref were going bezerk in the pub afterwards.

All I want is something like an impartial game where both sides are reffed roughly the same.

IF THIS is not a foul then that's fine. But not if a minute later we'd punished again and again for the exact same thing.

We barely put a tackle in, such was our control 59% and yet we're supposed to believe that despite our dominance, control and home advantage, we committed 16 fouls to their 9 and that we were worth three yellow cards to their one?

Fuck off.
fucking appalled

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
Reply #322 on: Today at 10:42:30 am
Andy @ Allerton

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
Reply #323 on: Today at 10:44:48 am
naYoRHa2b

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
Reply #324 on: Today at 10:47:26 am
How can you still be angry so many hours later? Especially as we won the game.
Andy @ Allerton

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
Reply #325 on: Today at 10:50:53 am
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 10:47:26 am
How can you still be angry so many hours later? Especially as we won the game.

Well I didn't post about it during the game because I was at the game.

the ref, despite a 3-0 win was still the most talked about thing post-match.

That's not right.

If we were just moaning about the ref because we lost then fair enough. But as you said, we won - but the referee was fucking abysmal anyway.
fucking appalled

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
Reply #326 on: Today at 10:57:05 am
RogerTheRed

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
Reply #327 on: Today at 11:08:16 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 10:50:53 am
Well I didn't post about it during the game because I was at the game.

the ref, despite a 3-0 win was still the most talked about thing post-match.

That's not right.
I agree with you Andy and it is an absolute joke these days. We seem to get blown up for fouls on any challenge and the opposition do not. Was a bit surprised he missed the chance to give them a pen. Annoys me that Viera then comes out and complained. Madness

If we were just moaning about the ref because we lost then fair enough. But as you said, we won - but the referee was fucking abysmal anyway.
Andy @ Allerton

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
Reply #328 on: Today at 11:13:58 am
Quote from: RogerTheRed on Today at 11:08:16 am




It's weird because the narrative is that 'Liverpool get all the decisions'

You just have to look at Hendo through the game. I thought Klopp took him off in the end because I honestly thought he was going to chin Madley
fucking appalled

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
Reply #329 on: Today at 11:14:22 am
The ref was fine, certainly in comparison to others weve had recently. His job wasnt made easier by having to ref two professional divers in Zaha and Gallagher who have clearly been trained in the dark arts from a young age.
Andy @ Allerton

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
Reply #330 on: Today at 11:22:53 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:14:22 am
The ref was fine, certainly in comparison to others weve had recently. His job wasnt made easier by having to ref two professional divers in Zaha and Gallagher who have clearly been trained in the dark arts from a young age.

He wasn't fine at all.

They were putting in 'robust' challenges all game without him batting an eyelid. When we put in similar challenges, he blew up for almost every one. The way he gave the free kick on the edge of the area was hilarious - he couldn't wait to give it. Ignoring the rugby tackle and the two-footed lunge later on was a joke. Booking the other lad for nothing because he was getting abuse for his earlier shithousary was a fucking joke and us getting three yellows to their one was shite.

And as I said before How. The. Fuck. Did Zaha not get booked for his serial dives in the area.

As Roger said before, I thought he was going to give the penno for Bentake running into the defender first half, but he surprised us all.

The stats that others have collected have showed that we regularly pick up the fair play league fairest team award and yet we seem to give away a ridiculous amount of free kicks. It's clear we are reffered differently to other teams. I asked my mate who was a professional ref about the freekicks to yellow card ratio and he said that you have to explain reds and yellows on a form, but you can give as many freekicks as you like and no one is pulled up on them.

It was noticeable that we fought with them a few times and if they won then the ref (Rightly in my opinion) played on and gave the advantage to the attacker, but (and the stats back this up) when we outfought them and broke, he'd more often than not pull it back and award them the freekick. When you add that to blatent fouls that he completely ignored then it really made his performance rancid.
Brain Potter

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
Reply #331 on: Today at 11:24:27 am
Very enjoyable and entertaining game I thought. We won which makes it a perfect afternoon. Very happy with how things are going.
Yesterday was a hard fought 3-0 win. Palace battled very hard but our class told in the end.
Alisson is such a reassuring figure at the back.
Fabinho is top class. Salah never stops .
Weve got a great chance this season .
Roll on Norwich, and I can enjoy a game with less pressure with it being league cup.
