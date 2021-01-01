dont think the scoreline flattered us but a lil harsh on palace, who played a good game
alot of rotation, generally a good performance on the front foot against a really energetic team that were always nipping at our heels, 3 goals, cleansheet, 3 points, that's a pretty good afternoon's work there
i still feel were getting some players up to match fitness and if we can stay away from injuries, it should only get better
after a shit evening in work, coming home to a win, was a sweet relaxing watch