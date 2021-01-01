« previous next »
Author Topic: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'  (Read 10804 times)

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 08:32:24 pm »
nice result this one - CPalace are known to like playing against us at times and are doing ok under Viera - I can see a lot of teams losing to them and some of the top 6/8  teams could drop points to Palace.

Nice rotation of squad - Konate debut and others squad players playing well.
clean sheet and 3 goals for our GD - I really think that GD could be a determining factor in Prem title.  the team with best GD is a point ahead in the table anyhow. So it would be a great achievement to have the best GD come May 2022.

Mane Salah and a glorius Keita goal will continue this unbeaten run.
Mane 100 goals for lFC
Salah on 99 Prem goals and goes to top of Prem goal scoring table. Up to 10th in all time LFC list with Mo looking like he is hungry for success again  - and just being Mo Salah the Egyptian king today. Well played son.

I love the fact that we are creating so many goal scoring opportunities, shots on goal and even goals scored. 

bring on Norwich, Brentford and Porto and then City
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 08:50:08 pm »
Great result with squad rotation. Congrats Mane on 100.

Onto Brentford we go ...
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 08:51:49 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 05:06:19 pm
Very impressive clean sheet. Konate. Tsimikas and James all came in and did very well. Was a bit worried about Zaha on their left, but Milner was excellent, cagey little divil he is.

Yeah. Milner was my man of the match. (Thought Kostas had a fine game too). Absolute percentage genius that guy. Only goes for what he can handle. Uses his free hit (yellow card) very judiciously. Horrible to play against, knows every trick in the book and will absolutely hammer you in the tackle if he can. Made some brilliant tackles, got his body in the way of Zaha when he couldn't keep up. Excellent attacking and passing today. What a player. The best free signing, along with Gary Mac, I've ever seen. Boy did I get it wrong when we signed him.

Palace will be frustrated by this result. No way was it a 3-0. They missed an absolute sitter, hit the post a couple of times and tactically played a good game. Not giving them the penno though. Zaha is a dope. Diving, bad policy these days.

Liverpool pure professional. Great collective performance. Every player made important contributions. Delighted for the newbies and also for Nabi, Curtis looked good too when he came on. Roll on Norwich for a bit of fun.
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 08:56:43 pm »
The chance that Jota missed it. I just can't believe it. Really right (maybe few inches) in front of the goal. Like almost a guaranteed goal scoring opportunity.
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 09:29:02 pm »
Viera saying "when you go to Anfield, a lot of decisions go their way" is a load of crap he's made up to fit his little agenda. The number of penalties we have had at home over the last few years is a joke.
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 09:29:31 pm »
Klopp's going to throw a curveball on Tuesday - Gomez, Ibou, Phillips and Tsmikas at the back
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 09:36:20 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 09:29:02 pm
Viera saying "when you go to Anfield, a lot of decisions go their way" is a load of crap he's made up to fit his little agenda. The number of penalties we have had at home over the last few years is a joke.

hate that sort of shit, its gutless, and dissapointing that hes already coming out with it, especially as there where plenty of decisions going Palace way today.  Namely the bullshit let the game flow ones, which where free kicks when it was their players going down, but not for us.

Palace played well 2nd half, but they can have very little complaints about losing.
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 09:51:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:37:20 pm
The song is called "Freed From Desire" mate.  ;D
Think you will find it is called the 'nanananananananaa song' ACKTWOALI
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 10:00:14 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 09:29:02 pm
Viera saying "when you go to Anfield, a lot of decisions go their way" is a load of crap he's made up to fit his little agenda. The number of penalties we have had at home over the last few years is a joke.
I think the twelfth man effect is real.
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #289 on: Yesterday at 10:17:15 pm »
keeper did indeed get his fingertips on Keita's stunner
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #290 on: Yesterday at 10:25:32 pm »
Watching MOTD tonight is going to be real fine :D
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #291 on: Yesterday at 10:42:10 pm »
Good win today Palace will give a few teams problems this season.
Klopp rotating the the squad really well and still keeping the momentum going, must say I'm loving Tsimikas delivery.
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #292 on: Yesterday at 10:46:16 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 10:25:32 pm
Watching MOTD tonight is going to be real fine :D

Always good when we win and others drop points.

Keitas reaction after his goal was great.
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #293 on: Yesterday at 10:47:30 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 08:56:43 pm
The chance that Jota missed it. I just can't believe it. Really right (maybe few inches) in front of the goal. Like almost a guaranteed goal scoring opportunity.

It really wasn't.

The keeper was coming out and the ball wouldn't come down, he had a split second to hit it. Thiago's was the bigger chance for me.
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #294 on: Yesterday at 10:48:51 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 10:25:32 pm
Watching MOTD tonight is going to be real fine :D

The gobshites will turn it in to us being lucky and benefitting from refereeing decisions whilst poor City were hard done by.
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #295 on: Yesterday at 10:54:41 pm »
Roundly impressed with us so far this season.

Nothing flashy but we are playing very tight football.
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #296 on: Yesterday at 10:56:40 pm »
Quote from: N0rnIr0nRed on Yesterday at 10:54:41 pm
Roundly impressed with us so far this season.

Nothing flashy but we are playing very tight football.
Thought the first 20 minutes against Milan was very very flashy👍
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #297 on: Yesterday at 10:59:16 pm »
Was a bit surprised during the match when commentary said Vieira had never won in his 8 visits as a player at Anfield.
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #298 on: Yesterday at 11:28:02 pm »
Great result. Another clean sheet. Sadio clocks 100. Keita scores a pearler.

Zaha ís a fraud. I'd be pissed if one of our players went down as often as he does.
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #299 on: Yesterday at 11:31:08 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:28:02 pm
Great result. Another clean sheet. Sadio clocks 100. Keita scores a pearler.

Zaha ís a fraud. I'd be pissed if one of our players went down as often as he does.
Talented player, no doubt, but a cheat. I don't have time for cheats. He drops to the ground at the slightest touch, looks at the ref who is uninterested, does it again right away, the ref remains uninterested, does it a third time. All in the space of 20 seconds...

Same about Gallacher's dive for the free kick on the edge of the box. He did a Grealish there.
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #300 on: Yesterday at 11:42:23 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 08:51:49 pm
Yeah. Milner was my man of the match. (Thought Kostas had a fine game too). Absolute percentage genius that guy. Only goes for what he can handle. Uses his free hit (yellow card) very judiciously. Horrible to play against, knows every trick in the book and will absolutely hammer you in the tackle if he can. Made some brilliant tackles, got his body in the way of Zaha when he couldn't keep up. Excellent attacking and passing today. What a player. The best free signing, along with Gary Mac, I've ever seen. Boy did I get it wrong when we signed him.

Palace will be frustrated by this result. No way was it a 3-0. They missed an absolute sitter, hit the post a couple of times and tactically played a good game. Not giving them the penno though. Zaha is a dope. Diving, bad policy these days.

Liverpool pure professional. Great collective performance. Every player made important contributions. Delighted for the newbies and also for Nabi, Curtis looked good too when he came on. Roll on Norwich for a bit of fun.

Agree about Millie, but about the result, if it wasn't a 3-0 game, it must've been 4-1 or 5-2 game. We had 10 shots on target, xG was 2.7, so that's a well deserved 3 goals. Also, when did they hit the woodwork twice? They had a shot on target once that was saved Alisson on to the post. They had 2 shots on target in the entire game. They stopped our rampaging attack for a while in the 2nd half, agreed, but they didn't do enough to threaten or score.
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #301 on: Today at 01:09:40 am »
Great game again today!
Milner was excellent!
Feels absolutely gorgeous when we win and to top it off- one of the Mancs drop points.

Well done also to Southampton! Drew with the red mancs, now also the blue mancs.
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #302 on: Today at 04:22:31 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 11:42:23 pm
Agree about Millie, but about the result, if it wasn't a 3-0 game, it must've been 4-1 or 5-2 game. We had 10 shots on target, xG was 2.7, so that's a well deserved 3 goals. Also, when did they hit the woodwork twice? They had a shot on target once that was saved Alisson on to the post. They had 2 shots on target in the entire game. They stopped our rampaging attack for a while in the 2nd half, agreed, but they didn't do enough to threaten or score.
The first time they hit the post was that one when Alisson tipped it onto it.
The second time was in the replay.
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #303 on: Today at 04:56:48 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 07:06:39 pm

XG from Caley today.

i dont recall us being that dominant in the box. other than the huge jota chance, think we were pretty clinical. 3 goals from set pieces today. Thought we were burnley for the moment. Palace defending during set pieces were poor or we were just on another level.

they gave it all in the first 5-10 minutes and then during start of the 2nd half when going for the equalizer. Once mo scored, it was basically game over. Eduard gave us a bit of a scare but Alisson is so quick off his line and his reading of the game is second to none.

Hoping nothing serious for Thiago. We cant afford another midfielder down when games starting to come in thick and fast.
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #304 on: Today at 05:46:19 am »
dont think the scoreline flattered us but a lil harsh on palace, who played a good game

alot of rotation, generally a good performance on the front foot against a really energetic team that were always nipping at our heels, 3 goals, cleansheet, 3 points, that's a pretty good afternoon's work there

i still feel were getting some players up to match fitness and if we can stay away from injuries, it should only get better

after a shit evening in work, coming home to a win, was a sweet relaxing watch
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #305 on: Today at 05:46:51 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 08:56:43 pm
The chance that Jota missed it. I just can't believe it. Really right (maybe few inches) in front of the goal. Like almost a guaranteed goal scoring opportunity.
I understand it easy chance per say and it should be scored but he had hit that into the roof of the net off the half volley, if that goes low the keeper saves it. He may have been better going for the header. He bury a chance soon he getting a lot of good chances.
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #306 on: Today at 06:15:27 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 05:46:51 am
I understand it easy chance per say and it should be scored but he had hit that into the roof of the net off the half volley, if that goes low the keeper saves it. He may have been better going for the header. He bury a chance soon he getting a lot of good chances.
I think he's unlucky if the keeper saves it. At that distance, the keeper has no time to react.
I think he made the wrong shot selection. And I suspect, if he was sat, in a comfy armchair, watching a third Replay in slow motion he might agree. In the heat of the moment getting anything on it is probably hard enough.
