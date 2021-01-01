nice result this one - CPalace are known to like playing against us at times and are doing ok under Viera - I can see a lot of teams losing to them and some of the top 6/8 teams could drop points to Palace.



Nice rotation of squad - Konate debut and others squad players playing well.

clean sheet and 3 goals for our GD - I really think that GD could be a determining factor in Prem title. the team with best GD is a point ahead in the table anyhow. So it would be a great achievement to have the best GD come May 2022.



Mane Salah and a glorius Keita goal will continue this unbeaten run.

Mane 100 goals for lFC

Salah on 99 Prem goals and goes to top of Prem goal scoring table. Up to 10th in all time LFC list with Mo looking like he is hungry for success again - and just being Mo Salah the Egyptian king today. Well played son.



I love the fact that we are creating so many goal scoring opportunities, shots on goal and even goals scored.



bring on Norwich, Brentford and Porto and then City