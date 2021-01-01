« previous next »
Author Topic: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'  (Read 8977 times)

Offline dutchkop

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #280 on: Today at 08:32:24 pm »
nice result this one - CPalace are known to like playing against us at times and are doing ok under Viera - I can see a lot of teams losing to them and some of the top 6/8  teams could drop points to Palace.

Nice rotation of squad - Konate debut and others squad players playing well.
clean sheet and 3 goals for our GD - I really think that GD could be a determining factor in Prem title.  the team with best GD is a point ahead in the table anyhow. So it would be a great achievement to have the best GD come May 2022.

Mane Salah and a glorius Keita goal will continue this unbeaten run.
Mane 100 goals for lFC
Salah on 99 Prem goals and goes to top of Prem goal scoring table. Up to 10th in all time LFC list with Mo looking like he is hungry for success again  - and just being Mo Salah the Egyptian king today. Well played son.

I love the fact that we are creating so many goal scoring opportunities, shots on goal and even goals scored. 

bring on Norwich, Brentford and Porto and then City
Online disgraced cake

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #281 on: Today at 08:50:08 pm »
Great result with squad rotation. Congrats Mane on 100.

Onto Brentford we go ...
Offline Dougle

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #282 on: Today at 08:51:49 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 05:06:19 pm
Very impressive clean sheet. Konate. Tsimikas and James all came in and did very well. Was a bit worried about Zaha on their left, but Milner was excellent, cagey little divil he is.

Yeah. Milner was my man of the match. (Thought Kostas had a fine game too). Absolute percentage genius that guy. Only goes for what he can handle. Uses his free hit (yellow card) very judiciously. Horrible to play against, knows every trick in the book and will absolutely hammer you in the tackle if he can. Made some brilliant tackles, got his body in the way of Zaha when he couldn't keep up. Excellent attacking and passing today. What a player. The best free signing, along with Gary Mac, I've ever seen. Boy did I get it wrong when we signed him.

Palace will be frustrated by this result. No way was it a 3-0. They missed an absolute sitter, hit the post a couple of times and tactically played a good game. Not giving them the penno though. Zaha is a dope. Diving, bad policy these days.

Liverpool pure professional. Great collective performance. Every player made important contributions. Delighted for the newbies and also for Nabi, Curtis looked good too when he came on. Roll on Norwich for a bit of fun.
Offline NarutoReds

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #283 on: Today at 08:56:43 pm »
The chance that Jota missed it. I just can't believe it. Really right (maybe few inches) in front of the goal. Like almost a guaranteed goal scoring opportunity.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #284 on: Today at 09:29:02 pm »
Viera saying "when you go to Anfield, a lot of decisions go their way" is a load of crap he's made up to fit his little agenda. The number of penalties we have had at home over the last few years is a joke.
Online newterp

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #285 on: Today at 09:29:31 pm »
Klopp's going to throw a curveball on Tuesday - Gomez, Ibou, Phillips and Tsmikas at the back
Online Dim Glas

Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #286 on: Today at 09:36:20 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:29:02 pm
Viera saying "when you go to Anfield, a lot of decisions go their way" is a load of crap he's made up to fit his little agenda. The number of penalties we have had at home over the last few years is a joke.

hate that sort of shit, its gutless, and dissapointing that hes already coming out with it, especially as there where plenty of decisions going Palace way today.  Namely the bullshit let the game flow ones, which where free kicks when it was their players going down, but not for us.

Palace played well 2nd half, but they can have very little complaints about losing.
