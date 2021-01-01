Very impressive clean sheet. Konate. Tsimikas and James all came in and did very well. Was a bit worried about Zaha on their left, but Milner was excellent, cagey little divil he is.
Yeah. Milner was my man of the match. (Thought Kostas had a fine game too). Absolute percentage genius that guy. Only goes for what he can handle. Uses his free hit (yellow card) very judiciously. Horrible to play against, knows every trick in the book and will absolutely hammer you in the tackle if he can. Made some brilliant tackles, got his body in the way of Zaha when he couldn't keep up. Excellent attacking and passing today. What a player. The best free signing, along with Gary Mac, I've ever seen. Boy did I get it wrong when we signed him.
Palace will be frustrated by this result. No way was it a 3-0. They missed an absolute sitter, hit the post a couple of times and tactically played a good game. Not giving them the penno though. Zaha is a dope. Diving, bad policy these days.
Liverpool pure professional. Great collective performance. Every player made important contributions. Delighted for the newbies and also for Nabi, Curtis looked good too when he came on. Roll on Norwich for a bit of fun.