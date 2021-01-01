I thought Warnock was fine, I felt he had an overwhelming sense of awareness that hes a Liverpool man through and through, and tried to temper his enthusiasm. He caught himself calling Salah Mo and extended it to Mohamed just to not make it too personal. On the other hand, thought his judgements on Palace were pretty much par for the course actually. We got away with a few fouls on replay, and he rightly called them out, and did point to the referee for his inconsistent performance as a cause.



Palace had a solid game and he rightly pointed that out, along with Vieiras positive influence of the squad. He also went on praising Mane quite effusively and called out our dominance for what it was. He was being impartial to the best of his ability, and this is his first time calling one of our PL games, I give him a pass actually.