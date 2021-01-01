« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'  (Read 7985 times)

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,877
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #240 on: Today at 06:27:24 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:55:05 pm

Stephen Warnock on the commentry, one of the worst I have ever heard. Clueless and cheerleading for Palace the whole way.

nah...not having it ...and that's without even hearing it.....he's a big red but always manages to be impartial and honest with his commentaries ....
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,878
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #241 on: Today at 06:27:33 pm »
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,159
  • YNWA
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #242 on: Today at 06:30:27 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 06:27:24 pm
nah...not having it ...and that's without even hearing it.....he's a big red but always manages to be impartial and honest with his commentaries ....

If you didn't hear it, why have an opinion? I mean he's not talking about whether Warnock is partial or not, he's specifically talking about how bad his commentary on this game was. I listened to it and I agree.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,184
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #243 on: Today at 06:31:15 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:01:46 pm
And once for Southampton, though we weren't playing them.

Warnock was to busy keeping one eye on the City v Soton match is why he had  a slip of the tounge during our match.

Some seem a bit precious calling Steven out. He didn't say anything others weren'i thinking or even posting in here about how Palace played decent but lacked finishing. Saha could have given them the lead but for Alisson stretching a hand to tip away. Edouard missed two great chances, one when in on goal, 1v1 with Ali and he never even got a boot to the ball. Big sigh of relief around Anfield.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,986
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #244 on: Today at 06:32:14 pm »
Thank you Tepid for the commentary. Great result. Mane on 3 goals, surely he is finished lol

I don't really wear lfc kit, I buy it for my kids, however just placed an order for the home kit with sadio on the back :)
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,857
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #245 on: Today at 06:34:25 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 05:16:47 pm
"The reds have got no money but we'll still win the league"

https://twitter.com/thisisanfield/status/1439252580983582725?s=19

Right way to do it

Brilliant. Could hear it on the TV and knew it sounded like the will griggs on fire chant but couldnt make out the exact words. ;D
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,031
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #246 on: Today at 06:35:14 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 06:27:24 pm
nah...not having it ...and that's without even hearing it.....he's a big red but always manages to be impartial and honest with his commentaries ....


ummmmmm  ;D

I dont want anyone to cheerlead the reds, I also dont want anyone to go so far the other way - added to the fact he was generally saying some utterly clueless stuff throughout the game.  He was a hard listen.

Sorry 4pool (and of all people to suggest people are being precious!!!!), but just made a one line comment that I stand by it, it really isnt that big a deal now is it.  But as always I guess, a throwaway comment becomes a big deal, I suppose I should be proud.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,878
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #247 on: Today at 06:37:20 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 06:34:25 pm
Brilliant. Could hear it on the TV and knew it sounded like the will griggs on fire chant but couldnt make out the exact words. ;D

The song is called "Freed From Desire" mate.  ;D
Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,799
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #248 on: Today at 06:41:15 pm »
Only 7 pages, it is a guage for those who did not know if we won or lost how many pages in the game thread ;D
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,399
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #249 on: Today at 06:41:15 pm »
Quote from: vicar on Today at 06:14:13 pm
Really enjoyable game. Think they are so much better than under Roy.

Great performance and an excellent win. We played some great stuff and just kept the pressure on, the few defensive mix ups were forgivable given the completely new back 4. Konate grew into the game and played well. Great goal from Naby but I still can't believe Jota's miss!

The number of times Zaha went to ground was just stupid, no wonder he doesn't get some obvious fouls, he spends his time falling over and then chasing the ref around to complain.
Overall the ref was weird, gave some ridiculously soft ones and ignored probable yellow card tackles - just bizarre. Lino on the main stand side was shite too. First time I have sat there in a while and it was astonishing how often he was not up with play and missed really clear offsides that carried on.

The bolded bit is an important point. That's the best I've seen Palace play in years - pressed well and extremely hard working. They've already smashed Spurs and I expect them to take the odd point off some good sides. In the opposite way to how I think Liverpool's win vs Leeds will look less of an achievement as the season goes on (cos Leeds are actually crap), what looks like a routine win today might actually look more impressive as the season goes on.
Logged

Offline Smellytrabs

  • Sme-llytrabs....what are they feeding you? It's not your fault! Has an anus that looks like a *
  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,588
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #250 on: Today at 06:41:32 pm »
We're just a bit good.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,159
  • YNWA
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #251 on: Today at 06:41:37 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:31:15 pm
Warnock was to busy keeping one eye on the City v Soton match is why he had  a slip of the tounge during our match.

Some seem a bit precious calling Steven out. He didn't say anything others weren'i thinking or even posting in here about how Palace played decent but lacked finishing. Saha could have given them the lead but for Alisson stretching a hand to tip away. Edouard missed two great chances, one when in on goal, 1v1 with Ali and he never even got a boot to the ball. Big sigh of relief around Anfield.
.

We had 23 shots and 10 on target. They had two shots on target. How the hell did they deserve something from the game. A couple of saves for Alison but I guess Guaita had more than to save. It's like our chances don't count, but theirs do, so they could've scored? Anyway.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,679
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #252 on: Today at 06:42:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:50:55 pm
We rested both fullbacks ..

A luxury we didnt expect to get away with

Not with a clean sheet.
Apparently, today was Stevie's son's first trip to Anfield. Good game for his baptism in red.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,167
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #253 on: Today at 06:45:06 pm »
Really was an impressive display
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,494
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #254 on: Today at 06:46:07 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 06:41:37 pm
.

We had 23 shots and 10 on target. They had two shots on target. How the hell did they deserve something from the game. A couple of saves for Alison but I guess Guaita had more than to save. It's like our chances don't count, but theirs do, so they could've scored? Anyway.
He meant it as a goal but they had a bunch of low percentage chances and miscontrolled the best chance to score.
It wasnt really close on chances and quality
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,403
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #255 on: Today at 06:47:23 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 06:41:37 pm
.

We had 23 shots and 10 on target. They had two shots on target. How the hell did they deserve something from the game. A couple of saves for Alison but I guess Guaita had more than to save. It's like our chances don't count, but theirs do, so they could've scored? Anyway.
And that doesn't count Jota's sky-bound shot at half-open goal.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,494
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #256 on: Today at 06:49:25 pm »
Great win. That Naby Goal was awesome. Hope Thiago is nothing too bad injury wise.
Mane sets the record for most consecutive games  with a goal vs an Opponent.
Very pleased with the performance
Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,799
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #257 on: Today at 06:49:38 pm »
Kostas is a bonus this season. Konate looks a player, Jones is a baller and Divock may just be arsed.

Any word on Thiago?
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,877
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #258 on: Today at 06:50:31 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 06:30:27 pm
If you didn't hear it, why have an opinion?

You don't have to go to the North Pole to know that it's fuckin freezing....
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,403
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #259 on: Today at 06:52:25 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 06:50:31 pm
You don't have to go to the North Pole to know that it's fuckin freezing....
Did Stephen Warnock tell you this?   ;D
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,159
  • YNWA
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #260 on: Today at 06:55:33 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:52:25 pm
Did Stephen Warnock tell you this?   ;D

I don't think so. I think he is Stephen Warnock. He didn't hear it.  He just blerted it out himself  ;D
Logged

Offline Cracking Left Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,712
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #261 on: Today at 06:57:08 pm »
Can't comment on Stephen Warnock, but I had Soccer Saturday on while I was tidying the house a bit. Michael Dawson was commentating on our game. Honestly, the worst ex-footballer I have ever seen as a pundit.

Two examples;

"Jordan Henderson has just sent the Palace players for...for...a pork pie and cheese...or something. I don't know what that is, but he did it".

When Mo scored the 2nd: "Mo Salah has just taken his shirt off. My word. He's chiselled. You can see every muscle there. Wow".

And then when Mane scored the first he signs off with "Mane, his 100th goal for Liverpool. Brilliant. 1-0 to Palace. I MEAN LIVERPOOL".

I get it may be a tough job, but he was Partridge-esque at times.

Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,159
  • YNWA
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #262 on: Today at 06:58:17 pm »
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on Today at 06:57:08 pm
Can't comment on Stephen Warnock, but I had Soccer Saturday on while I was tidying the house a bit. Michael Dawson was commentating on our game. Honestly, the worst ex-footballer I have ever seen as a pundit.

Two examples;

"Jordan Henderson has just sent the Palace players for...for...a pork pie and cheese...or something. I don't know what that is, but he did it".

When Mo scored the 2nd: "Mo Salah has just taken his shirt off. My word. He's chiselled. You can see every muscle there. Wow".

And then when Mane scored the first he signs off with "Mane, his 100th goal for Liverpool. Brilliant. 1-0 to Palace. I MEAN LIVERPOOL".

I get it may be a tough job, but he was Partridge-esque at times.

 :lmao
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,494
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #263 on: Today at 07:06:39 pm »

XG from Caley today.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:26:36 pm by RedG13 »
Logged

Offline Lochgelly Violet

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 33
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #264 on: Today at 07:17:48 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:35:14 pm

ummmmmm  ;D

I dont want anyone to cheerlead the reds, I also dont want anyone to go so far the other way - added to the fact he was generally saying some utterly clueless stuff throughout the game.  He was a hard listen.

Sorry 4pool (and of all people to suggest people are being precious!!!!), but just made a one line comment that I stand by it, it really isnt that big a deal now is it.  But as always I guess, a throwaway comment becomes a big deal, I suppose I should be proud.

I thought it was an absolutely weird shout as well. He was fine.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,403
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #265 on: Today at 07:19:11 pm »
Quote from: Lochgelly Violet on Today at 07:17:48 pm
I thought it was an absolutely weird shout as well. He was fine.
Except for the Southampton references. ;)
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #266 on: Today at 07:22:24 pm »
Our XG hasnt been below 2 since Norwich when it was 1.8.

Our attacking movement & play is vastly improved.
Far igger threat from corners as well

Squad also being rotated well to avoid as many injuries as possible
Logged

Offline RogerTheRed

  • Champions of the World
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,167
  • There's a golden sky on the way
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #267 on: Today at 07:22:48 pm »
That was a dominant performance against a difficult team. Not much flowing football but some good direct stuff. No major problem from the ref but why do we always seem to concede lots of free kicks when the opponent doesnt? First half particularly did my head in.
Logged
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

Online **** The Pain Away.

  • the cat who went all Yusuf Islam
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 773
  • "We are the real people's club."
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #268 on: Today at 07:25:02 pm »
Should have scored more.
Logged
Meh...

Offline Lochgelly Violet

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 33
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #269 on: Today at 07:28:12 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:19:11 pm
Except for the Southampton references. ;)

Granted. And the sub-Michael Owen intonation.

On the whole though, I was glad I wasn't watching Sky. They'd have been showing  the Kostas penalty shout a thousand times.

No harm in saying Palace played well, they did, as Jurgen said himself. For all our dominance of the ball and brilliant play outside the box, we struggled to create too many real chances (a bit of a feature), while they threatened quite a few times. We did what we needed to do, having played Wednesday and rotated the back four. But it wasn't a thrashing (which is perfectly fine).
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,656
  • JFT 97
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #270 on: Today at 07:38:43 pm »
Today's win was put in to perspective by City's result. You are unlikely to get flowing football after a tough CL mid week game. We battled throughout and got a really good result.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,756
  • Rafa's Got The Shits.
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #271 on: Today at 07:40:43 pm »
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on Today at 06:57:08 pm
Can't comment on Stephen Warnock, but I had Soccer Saturday on while I was tidying the house a bit. Michael Dawson was commentating on our game. Honestly, the worst ex-footballer I have ever seen as a pundit.

Two examples;

"Jordan Henderson has just sent the Palace players for...for...a pork pie and cheese...or something. I don't know what that is, but he did it".

When Mo scored the 2nd: "Mo Salah has just taken his shirt off. My word. He's chiselled. You can see every muscle there. Wow".

And then when Mane scored the first he signs off with "Mane, his 100th goal for Liverpool. Brilliant. 1-0 to Palace. I MEAN LIVERPOOL".

I get it may be a tough job, but he was Partridge-esque at times.
He sounds hilarious.  ;D

Much better than Gary Guevara and Tyler.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,494
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #272 on: Today at 08:00:13 pm »
I thought Warnock was fine, I felt he had an overwhelming sense of awareness that hes a Liverpool man through and through, and tried to temper his enthusiasm. He caught himself calling Salah Mo and extended it to Mohamed just to not make it too personal. On the other hand, thought his judgements on Palace were pretty much par for the course actually. We got away with a few fouls on replay, and he rightly called them out, and did point to the referee for his inconsistent performance as a cause.

Palace had a solid game and he rightly pointed that out, along with Vieiras positive influence of the squad. He also went on praising Mane quite effusively and called out our dominance for what it was. He was being impartial to the best of his ability, and this is his first time calling one of our PL games, I give him a pass actually.
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,678
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
« Reply #273 on: Today at 08:08:21 pm »
I think one of the best things about today was the heavy rotation, not something Klopp has done a lot of in the past, or at least not as much as we have seen this year. The entire back 4 was changed for this game: zero goals conceded. Super.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 