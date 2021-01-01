And once for Southampton, though we weren't playing them.



Warnock was to busy keeping one eye on the City v Soton match is why he had a slip of the tounge during our match.Some seem a bit precious calling Steven out. He didn't say anything others weren'i thinking or even posting in here about how Palace played decent but lacked finishing. Saha could have given them the lead but for Alisson stretching a hand to tip away. Edouard missed two great chances, one when in on goal, 1v1 with Ali and he never even got a boot to the ball. Big sigh of relief around Anfield.