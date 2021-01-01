« previous next »
PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'

Pistolero

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
Reply #240 on: Today at 06:27:24 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:55:05 pm

Stephen Warnock on the commentry, one of the worst I have ever heard. Clueless and cheerleading for Palace the whole way.

nah...not having it ...and that's without even hearing it.....he's a big red but always manages to be impartial and honest with his commentaries ....


Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
Reply #241 on: Today at 06:27:33 pm
PoetryInMotion

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
Reply #242 on: Today at 06:30:27 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 06:27:24 pm
nah...not having it ...and that's without even hearing it.....he's a big red but always manages to be impartial and honest with his commentaries ....

If you didn't hear it, why have an opinion? I mean he's not talking about whether Warnock is partial or not, he's specifically talking about how bad his commentary on this game was. I listened to it and I agree.
4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
Reply #243 on: Today at 06:31:15 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:01:46 pm
And once for Southampton, though we weren't playing them.

Warnock was to busy keeping one eye on the City v Soton match is why he had  a slip of the tounge during our match.

Some seem a bit precious calling Steven out. He didn't say anything others weren'i thinking or even posting in here about how Palace played decent but lacked finishing. Saha could have given them the lead but for Alisson stretching a hand to tip away. Edouard missed two great chances, one when in on goal, 1v1 with Ali and he never even got a boot to the ball. Big sigh of relief around Anfield.


mickeydocs

  
  
  
  
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
Reply #244 on: Today at 06:32:14 pm
Thank you Tepid for the commentary. Great result. Mane on 3 goals, surely he is finished lol

I don't really wear lfc kit, I buy it for my kids, however just placed an order for the home kit with sadio on the back :)


Lone Star Red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
Reply #245 on: Today at 06:34:25 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 05:16:47 pm
"The reds have got no money but we'll still win the league"

https://twitter.com/thisisanfield/status/1439252580983582725?s=19

Right way to do it

Brilliant. Could hear it on the TV and knew it sounded like the will griggs on fire chant but couldnt make out the exact words. ;D




Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
Reply #246 on: Today at 06:35:14 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 06:27:24 pm
nah...not having it ...and that's without even hearing it.....he's a big red but always manages to be impartial and honest with his commentaries ....


ummmmmm  ;D

I dont want anyone to cheerlead the reds, I also dont want anyone to go so far the other way - added to the fact he was generally saying some utterly clueless stuff throughout the game.  He was a hard listen.

Sorry 4pool (and of all people to suggest people are being precious!!!!), but just made a one line comment that I stand by it, it really isnt that big a deal now is it.  But as always I guess, a throwaway comment becomes a big deal, I suppose I should be proud.


Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL:Liverpool 3 v 0 Palace Mane 43' Mo 78' Naby 89'
Reply #247 on: Today at 06:37:20 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 06:34:25 pm
Brilliant. Could hear it on the TV and knew it sounded like the will griggs on fire chant but couldnt make out the exact words. ;D

The song is called "Freed From Desire" mate.  ;D
