After last nights excitement in Europe we are back to Premier League action with a visit from new look Crystal Palace for a rare Saturday 3pm kick off:
Referee: Andy Madley. Assistants: Adrian Holmes, Eddie Smart. Fourth official: Geoff Eltringham
Palace so far this season P4 w1 D 2 L 1 for 5 points
Last game won 3-0 v Spurs team: Guita: Ward: Anderson: Guehi: Mitchell: Gallagher: Kouyate: McArthur: Ayew : Benteke: Zaha
Palace have tried to change with the appointment of a new manager in Patrick Vieira and it's fair to say they've had a reasonable start- the only change I can see to their team is maybe is new signing from Celtic Odsonne Edouard may start
PREMIER LEAGUE RECORD v Palace
At Anfield
P 12 w 8 D 1 L 3
They used to have a reputation as a bit of a bogey side as I think they beat us 3 times in a row here but over the last few seasons we have developed a winning habit against them
I always fear Zaha who I know people on here don't rate but on his day he is a very good player who was superb a few seasons ago at Anfield when we beat them 4-3
They have a new look central defensive partnership with ex Fulham captain Anderson and Chelsea youth product Guehi and Gallagher is a promising midfielder on loan from Chelsea
Also I wonder if any of their Ultra fans make the journey : I notice that they now have a man with a megaphone on a platform at the front to lead their formation chanting: can't stand organized cheer leading
LIVERPOOL as for us I am delighted with our start to the season; it's so good to be back in the stadium with friends and familiar faces supporting our team
What changes if any do we see in the team for Saturday. VVD will be back and I'm sure Mane will start- what about the midfield. Jones may get a start. Thiago back in.
In any case lots to discuss. I predict a 2-0 home win.
