PL:Liverpool 0 v 0 Palace
« on: Today at 02:15:24 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on September 16, 2021, 07:02:52 am
After last nights excitement in Europe we are back to Premier League action with a visit from new look Crystal Palace for a rare Saturday 3pm kick off:

Referee: Andy Madley. Assistants: Adrian Holmes, Eddie Smart. Fourth official: Geoff Eltringham

Palace so far this season P4 w1 D 2 L 1 for 5 points

Last game won 3-0 v Spurs team: Guita: Ward: Anderson: Guehi: Mitchell: Gallagher: Kouyate: McArthur: Ayew : Benteke: Zaha

Palace have tried to change with the appointment of a new manager in Patrick Vieira and it's fair to say they've had a reasonable start- the only change I can see to their team is maybe is new signing from Celtic Odsonne Edouard may start

PREMIER LEAGUE RECORD v Palace

At Anfield

P 12 w 8 D 1 L 3

They used to have a reputation as a bit of a bogey side as I think they beat us 3 times in a row here but over the last few seasons we have developed a winning habit against them

I always fear Zaha who I know people on here don't rate but on his day he is a very good player who was superb a few seasons ago at Anfield when we beat them 4-3

They have a new look central defensive partnership with ex Fulham captain Anderson and Chelsea youth product Guehi and Gallagher is a promising midfielder on loan from Chelsea

Also I wonder if any of their Ultra fans make the journey : I notice that they now have a man with a megaphone on a platform at the front to lead their formation chanting: can't stand organized cheer leading

LIVERPOOL   as for us I am delighted with our start to the season; it's so good to be back in the stadium with friends and familiar faces supporting our team

What changes if any do we see in the team for Saturday. VVD will be back and I'm sure Mane will start- what about the midfield. Jones may get a start. Thiago back in.

In any case lots to discuss. I predict a 2-0 home win.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:58:05 pm by TepidT2O »
Re: PL:Liverpool v Palace
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:16:01 pm »

A debut for the giant Frenchman
Re: PL:Liverpool v Palace
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:19:26 pm »
Re: PL:Liverpool v Palace
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:42:31 pm »
First league game without Robbo or TAA since Burnley away in December 2018
Re: PL:Liverpool v Palace
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:57:50 pm »
Right folks.  Its just me.
Re: PL:Liverpool 0 v 0 Palace
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:59:59 pm »
AC/DC blasts out across the tannoy.
Re: PL:Liverpool 0 v 0 Palace
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:02:45 pm »
0 were off and Liverpool attack the Anfield road end
Re: PL:Liverpool 0 v 0 Palace
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:05:29 pm »
2 early free kick near half way for palace

It goes back post and is cleared, its recycled back in, Zaha is on to it and Alisson palms it towards goal. Hes back to push it wide.

Benteke  then hits the post but its offside 
Re: PL:Liverpool 0 v 0 Palace
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:07:15 pm »
5 free kick out wide for palace.

The reds have made a slow start.


Cleared well

Re: PL:Liverpool 0 v 0 Palace
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:11:42 pm »
8 the game has settled a touch

The reds with lots of the ball on the right


Chance! 

Maybe  fights off  three on the left, feeds Tsimikas and his cut back finds Jota who shoots wide from a narrow angle
Re: PL:Liverpool 0 v 0 Palace
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:13:54 pm »
10 ball in the palace area, chais ensues but they clear eventually

And then a trademark Thiago tackle to stop the break.
Re: PL:Liverpool 0 v 0 Palace
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:16:56 pm »
13 3 on 3 break for Palace but Milner cuts the through ball out.

Re: PL:Liverpool 0 v 0 Palace
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:18:19 pm »
15 Mane is fighting for everything, and Tsimikas is fighting like its shark week
Re: PL:Liverpool 0 v 0 Palace
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:19:31 pm »
16 chance! Tsimikas to Mane, his back post cross is met by Hendo, and his shot is pushed behind by the keeper 
Re: PL:Liverpool 0 v 0 Palace
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:21:47 pm »
18 salah clips a ball over the top and the defender just gets enough on it to deny Jota a one on one
Re: PL:Liverpool 0 v 0 Palace
« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:23:26 pm »
19 Zaha into the area alongside Konate. Zaha goes down, nothing doing.

Palace corner, Benteke meets it 10m out and heads well over
Re: PL:Liverpool 0 v 0 Palace
« Reply #16 on: Today at 03:23:51 pm »
After 20 minutes of Palace not being able to keep pace with us (but remaining unpunished), Palace have a few forays into our box.

If we maintain our level we're bound to score.

Re: PL:Liverpool 0 v 0 Palace
« Reply #17 on: Today at 03:26:43 pm »
23 free kick out wide for the reds

Flicked back in, VVD kicks it over his head, the goalie punches clear
Re: PL:Liverpool 0 v 0 Palace
« Reply #18 on: Today at 03:29:03 pm »
Konate dealing maturely with a Benteke run into our penalty area - shepherds him calmly out fior goalkick.
Re: PL:Liverpool 0 v 0 Palace
« Reply #19 on: Today at 03:30:06 pm »
26 Benteke in a foot race against Konate. He stays strong and on his feet and forces him wide.

His shot goes behind for a corner

The reds break but the pass by Mane is over hit
Re: PL:Liverpool 0 v 0 Palace
« Reply #20 on: Today at 03:32:12 pm »
29 corner to the reds.

Its low to the near post and Jota misses his kick
Re: PL:Liverpool 0 v 0 Palace
« Reply #21 on: Today at 03:33:06 pm »
When we have ball out wide, Hendo is always providing the overlap. 

A change from our normal full back overlap
Re: PL:Liverpool 0 v 0 Palace
« Reply #22 on: Today at 03:34:25 pm »
While Palace aren't parking the bus they are packing the box 1 we've had at least 4 ineffective attempts to shoot through a mass of yellow shirts.

Firing shots at a yellow wall.
Re: PL:Liverpool 0 v 0 Palace
« Reply #23 on: Today at 03:34:35 pm »
31 cross from the left, its played back across the edge of  the box, Hendo does a step over and Thiago hammers it towards goal.  Well blocked there
