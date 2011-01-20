« previous next »
Author Topic: Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators  (Read 2357 times)

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,454
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators
« on: September 17, 2021, 08:44:39 pm »
Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,052
Re: Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators
« Reply #1 on: September 17, 2021, 09:07:18 pm »
Well if they weren't getting a points deduction before then they are now

Shame
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,432
  • Dutch Class
Re: Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators
« Reply #2 on: September 17, 2021, 10:09:28 pm »
Seems like this has been on the cards for a while
Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,713
  • SPQR
Re: Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators
« Reply #3 on: September 17, 2021, 10:33:06 pm »
Well there's your tailor-made excuse for Rooney if/when he takes them down seeing as that he's an absolutely clueless manager. Although I suspect he'll probably jump ship before that anyway.
Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators
« Reply #4 on: September 17, 2021, 10:49:17 pm »
A points deduction already seemed likely. If they get hit with both that would render the rest of their season pointless. Not sure it'll be much consolation to Sheffield Wednesday or Wycombe though.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,582
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators
« Reply #5 on: September 17, 2021, 11:19:43 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on September 17, 2021, 10:33:06 pm
Well there's your tailor-made excuse for Rooney if/when he takes them down seeing as that he's an absolutely clueless manager. Although I suspect he'll probably jump ship before that anyway.

Wasn't them signing Rooney pretty much the start of their financial difficulties in the first place?
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,157
  • Truthiness
Re: Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators
« Reply #6 on: September 18, 2021, 02:44:39 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on September 17, 2021, 11:19:43 pm
Wasn't them signing Rooney pretty much the start of their financial difficulties in the first place?
It's a lot, lot longer than that. Mel Morris has been spending like a sailor on shore leave for the past 6 or 7 years, gambling to get into the Prem. It hasn't worked and now the chickens have finally come home to roost.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,566
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators
« Reply #7 on: September 18, 2021, 07:51:58 am »
They've started the season fairly well and have put together a competitive team for the league with free transfers they got in and underperformed last season with what they had. Without a points deduction they'd probably stay up.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators
« Reply #8 on: September 18, 2021, 07:53:31 am »
Quote from: Fromola on September 18, 2021, 07:51:58 am
They've started the season fairly well and have put together a competitive team for the league with free transfers they got in and underperformed last season with what they had. Without a points deduction they'd probably stay up.

No way, their squad is threadbare. Centre backs are ancient and they've no goals in the team. They're scratching around now but after Christmas when there's tons of games they'd be knackered and barely earn a point.
Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,566
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators
« Reply #9 on: September 18, 2021, 08:22:28 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on September 18, 2021, 07:53:31 am
No way, their squad is threadbare. Centre backs are ancient and they've no goals in the team. They're scratching around now but after Christmas when there's tons of games they'd be knackered and barely earn a point.

If they got nobody else in in January it'd certainly be a struggle.

Their first XI is somewhere around the middle third of the table in that league which is a poor standard overall. Not much depth but then there isn't in other teams either.

Just shows how much Bobby Duncan has fucked up since demanding to leave us. He's at Derby and can't even make the squad. This should be a perfect opportunity.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,994
  • JFT96
Re: Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators
« Reply #10 on: September 18, 2021, 08:39:52 am »
Potential 21 point deduction. Game over right there
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,527
Re: Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators
« Reply #11 on: September 18, 2021, 10:04:24 am »
Quote from: Ray K on September 18, 2021, 02:44:39 am
It's a lot, lot longer than that. Mel Morris has been spending like a sailor on shore leave for the past 6 or 7 years, gambling to get into the Prem. It hasn't worked and now the chickens have finally come home to roost.

That's one of the problems with the money in the Prem, owners see the £££££££'s and can be tempted to be dickheads trying to get at the trough.
Offline jymbojetset

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators
« Reply #12 on: September 18, 2021, 10:08:42 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 18, 2021, 10:04:24 am
That's one of the problems with the money in the Prem, owners see the £££££££'s and can be tempted to be dickheads trying to get at the trough.

Worked for Leicester to be fair.
Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,923
Re: Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators
« Reply #13 on: September 18, 2021, 10:53:42 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on September 17, 2021, 09:07:18 pm
Well if they weren't getting a points deduction before then they are now

Shame

Not sure if you are being sarcastic? You did hear about the ground sale didn't you? I'm surprised it hasn't been mentioned in the thread already. I know a few fans of other Championship clubs who were furious about it.

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11696/12057097/championship-clubs-angry-at-efl-as-derby-escape-punishment-over-ground-sale
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,432
  • Dutch Class
Re: Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators
« Reply #14 on: September 18, 2021, 11:53:03 am »
They're fucked if this scenario comes to fruition

John Percy@JPercyTelegraph
It does sound like -21 points is a genuine possibility for Derby. -12 for administration and the expected -9 for financial breaches. Transfer embargo expected for 2 years with administration too.
Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,317
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators
« Reply #15 on: September 18, 2021, 12:10:02 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on September 18, 2021, 02:44:39 am
It's a lot, lot longer than that. Mel Morris has been spending like a sailor on shore leave for the past 6 or 7 years, gambling to get into the Prem. It hasn't worked and now the chickens have finally come home to roost.

Their best chance was probably when they had Mount and Wilson on loan.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,566
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators
« Reply #16 on: September 18, 2021, 12:11:03 pm »
Nearly got away with it though. Had they beat Villa in the play off final a couple of years back they'd be okay.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,471
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators
« Reply #17 on: September 18, 2021, 12:22:36 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on September 18, 2021, 12:11:03 pm
Nearly got away with it though. Had they beat Villa in the play off final a couple of years back they'd be okay.
And it'd probably be Villa who were facing points deductions or worse in that scenario. They weren't in a great position before going up and were barley meeting FFP, and even then not sure how much they were meeting it without selling thei stadium. The Championship and below seems like a mess of clubs constantly on the brink of collapsing
Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,454
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators
« Reply #18 on: September 22, 2021, 01:42:54 pm »
Quote
Derby County have entered administration and been deducted 12 points by the English Football League.

The Championship club announced their intention to call in administrators on Friday, with owner Mel Morris saying the coronavirus pandemic had cost them about £20m in lost revenue.

Morris has spent the past two days talking to players and staff, whose jobs are now uncertain.

Wayne Rooney's Rams drop to the foot of the table, on minus two points.

More to follow.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/58649432?at_medium=custom7&at_custom4=817797D8-1BA1-11EC-B127-68330EDC252D&at_custom2=facebook_page&at_custom1=%5Bpost+type%5D&at_campaign=64&at_custom3=Match+of+the+Day&fbclid=IwAR02O0G2tbFyGE1iqZ6v3x6gqaRRZgX38pQMyBhYxYXomaUALPESKE5uLLo
Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,538
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators
« Reply #19 on: September 22, 2021, 02:22:01 pm »
The deductions seem designed to relegate Derby and of course there needs to be a punishment. It also must be said that Morris is a shyster the likes of which are littered throughout football. He easily has the money to stop this from going ahead but clearly no longer the appetite.

It's a shame for the fans, they're a big club, former champions and have had famous runs in Europe, but they're now synonymous with failure, the record low-points season and repeated play-off final failures.

There has to be punishment but it does seem to me that the process the Football League lean on is unfair and hurts teams that are already in a state. Not allowing them to sign anyone for two years after impending probable relegation after a 21 point deduction is essentially putting the team into League Two as well and endangers their whole existence. There needs to be some form of better legislation around almost everything financial by the Football League, but also when a team has fucked up, not double punishing them and endangering them, as was the case with Bury and almost Bolton.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,060
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators
« Reply #20 on: September 22, 2021, 02:34:03 pm »
So should Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe be pissed off, or not? I know there was talk in the summer that if they got a deduction it'd promote Wycombe before the season started but obviously didn't happen, but its hard to get a grasp of the timeline.

"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,588
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators
« Reply #21 on: September 22, 2021, 02:42:01 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on September 18, 2021, 12:10:02 pm
Their best chance was probably when they had Mount and Wilson on loan.

Agree. They had Tomori on loan that season as well. Think he won the Fans Player of the Year as well.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,566
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators
« Reply #22 on: September 22, 2021, 02:59:26 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on September 22, 2021, 02:34:03 pm
So should Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe be pissed off, or not? I know there was talk in the summer that if they got a deduction it'd promote Wycombe before the season started but obviously didn't happen, but its hard to get a grasp of the timeline.

It's a funny one with Wycombe because they were bottom of the league practically the whole season (including with 5 minutes to go in the last game). They were relegated before the last game but because Rotherham and Sheff Wed conceded late equalisers (a win would have kept one of them up at the expense of Derby) and Wycombe won what was effectively a dead game, it was Wycombe that finished 3rd bottom. Therefore had Derby been deducted points last season it would have been Wycombe that were reprieved. Rotherham and Sheff Wed could feel more hard done by though.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,566
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators
« Reply #23 on: September 22, 2021, 03:01:44 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on September 22, 2021, 02:42:01 pm
Agree. They had Tomori on loan that season as well. Think he won the Fans Player of the Year as well.

Fat Frank got the Chelsea job off the back of finishing 6th with that team, 15 points off the automatic spots and then lost in the play offs.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,952
Re: Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators
« Reply #24 on: September 23, 2021, 10:54:46 pm »
Read this on the Beeb: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/58665019

Wayne Rooney is beyond clueless. Why would you appoint a brainless bozo like him as your manager?
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators
« Reply #25 on: September 23, 2021, 10:59:14 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on September 23, 2021, 10:54:46 pm
Read this on the Beeb: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/58665019

Wayne Rooney is beyond clueless. Why would you appoint a brainless bozo like him as your manager?

What's he done wrong? Rightly laid into the owner and has said he isn't going to walk out on them. Also, small amounts though they probably are to somebody with his wealth he's put his hand into his pocket a bit for some equipment. He's done a fantastic job under the circumstances at Derby I think, albeit I don't think he's going to be a top manager. 
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators
« Reply #26 on: September 24, 2021, 12:53:32 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on September 23, 2021, 10:59:14 pm
What's he done wrong? Rightly laid into the owner and has said he isn't going to walk out on them. Also, small amounts though they probably are to somebody with his wealth he's put his hand into his pocket a bit for some equipment. He's done a fantastic job under the circumstances at Derby I think, albeit I don't think he's going to be a top manager.

Rooney calling out another person for not being honest,Rooney  :lmao :lmao
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,952
Re: Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators
« Reply #27 on: September 24, 2021, 02:34:48 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on September 23, 2021, 10:59:14 pm
What's he done wrong? Rightly laid into the owner and has said he isn't going to walk out on them. Also, small amounts though they probably are to somebody with his wealth he's put his hand into his pocket a bit for some equipment. He's done a fantastic job under the circumstances at Derby I think, albeit I don't think he's going to be a top manager. 

He talks like a child. Whats the need to talk about using the club doctors phone to reach the owner? Its just embarrassing and clown like. Hes not doing himself or the club any favours by jibber jabbering to the media in this way
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,566
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators
« Reply #28 on: September 24, 2021, 07:47:55 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on September 24, 2021, 02:34:48 am
He talks like a child. Whats the need to talk about using the club doctors phone to reach the owner? Its just embarrassing and clown like. Hes not doing himself or the club any favours by jibber jabbering to the media in this way

How can he still not string a sentence together? You're a multi-millionaire, get some basic English lessons.

He's done okay there though. Everyone had them as relegation certs, and they may well go down with the deductions, but they're mid table without that.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,671
Re: Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators
« Reply #29 on: October 7, 2021, 10:41:08 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,560
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators
« Reply #30 on: October 7, 2021, 10:49:47 am »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on October  7, 2021, 10:41:08 am
Thick c*nts.    :lmao :lmao :lmao

https://www.derbytelegraph.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/newcastle-takeover-derby-mike-ashley-6024200

I think Derby will take being stable and having a club to support over not having one.

I cant see Ashley walking out of Newcastle to buy Derby it makes no sense.
Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,060
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators
« Reply #31 on: October 7, 2021, 11:04:50 am »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on October  7, 2021, 10:41:08 am
Thick c*nts.    :lmao :lmao :lmao

https://www.derbytelegraph.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/newcastle-takeover-derby-mike-ashley-6024200

Its the stuff dreams are made of. If they get Mike Ashley they too can have decades of moaning about his ownership, doing absolutely fuck all about it and then using it to justify being happy at being taken over by a murdering, torturing, human rights abusing, sports-washing regime.

In 2035 they could be getting taken over by Kim Jong-un  8)
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,671
Re: Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators
« Reply #32 on: October 7, 2021, 11:49:30 am »
Quote from: Legs on October  7, 2021, 10:49:47 am
I think Derby will take being stable and having a club to support over not having one.
I agree with you, 12 months down the line though they will want him out, probably.
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,560
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators
« Reply #33 on: October 7, 2021, 12:13:42 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on October  7, 2021, 11:49:30 am
I agree with you, 12 months down the line though they will want him out, probably.

They are going to be a league one club next season they will be lucky to get anyone who is sane and can hold them together.

They have a current owner who is reported to be worth over £500m and is from Derby if he isnt going to look after them who else will ???

He also wants to keep the stadium I think and rent it back out to them cant see many going along with that !
Online stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,478
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators
« Reply #34 on: Today at 01:28:07 am »
Rooney is doing some amazing work with these isn't he  :o
