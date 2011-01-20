« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators  (Read 988 times)

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,235
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators
« on: Yesterday at 08:44:39 pm »
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,462
Re: Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:07:18 pm »
Well if they weren't getting a points deduction before then they are now

Shame
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,061
  • Dutch Class
Re: Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:09:28 pm »
Seems like this has been on the cards for a while
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,078
  • SPQR
Re: Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:33:06 pm »
Well there's your tailor-made excuse for Rooney if/when he takes them down seeing as that he's an absolutely clueless manager. Although I suspect he'll probably jump ship before that anyway.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,943
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:49:17 pm »
A points deduction already seemed likely. If they get hit with both that would render the rest of their season pointless. Not sure it'll be much consolation to Sheffield Wednesday or Wycombe though.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,012
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:19:43 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:33:06 pm
Well there's your tailor-made excuse for Rooney if/when he takes them down seeing as that he's an absolutely clueless manager. Although I suspect he'll probably jump ship before that anyway.

Wasn't them signing Rooney pretty much the start of their financial difficulties in the first place?
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,383
  • Truthiness
Re: Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:44:39 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:19:43 pm
Wasn't them signing Rooney pretty much the start of their financial difficulties in the first place?
It's a lot, lot longer than that. Mel Morris has been spending like a sailor on shore leave for the past 6 or 7 years, gambling to get into the Prem. It hasn't worked and now the chickens have finally come home to roost.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,915
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:51:58 am »
They've started the season fairly well and have put together a competitive team for the league with free transfers they got in and underperformed last season with what they had. Without a points deduction they'd probably stay up.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,943
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:53:31 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:51:58 am
They've started the season fairly well and have put together a competitive team for the league with free transfers they got in and underperformed last season with what they had. Without a points deduction they'd probably stay up.

No way, their squad is threadbare. Centre backs are ancient and they've no goals in the team. They're scratching around now but after Christmas when there's tons of games they'd be knackered and barely earn a point.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,915
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:22:28 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:53:31 am
No way, their squad is threadbare. Centre backs are ancient and they've no goals in the team. They're scratching around now but after Christmas when there's tons of games they'd be knackered and barely earn a point.

If they got nobody else in in January it'd certainly be a struggle.

Their first XI is somewhere around the middle third of the table in that league which is a poor standard overall. Not much depth but then there isn't in other teams either.

Just shows how much Bobby Duncan has fucked up since demanding to leave us. He's at Derby and can't even make the squad. This should be a perfect opportunity.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,949
  • JFT96
Re: Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:39:52 am »
Potential 21 point deduction. Game over right there
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,752
Re: Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:04:24 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:44:39 am
It's a lot, lot longer than that. Mel Morris has been spending like a sailor on shore leave for the past 6 or 7 years, gambling to get into the Prem. It hasn't worked and now the chickens have finally come home to roost.

That's one of the problems with the money in the Prem, owners see the £££££££'s and can be tempted to be dickheads trying to get at the trough.
Logged

Offline jymbojetset

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:08:42 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:04:24 am
That's one of the problems with the money in the Prem, owners see the £££££££'s and can be tempted to be dickheads trying to get at the trough.

Worked for Leicester to be fair.
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,644
Re: Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:53:42 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 09:07:18 pm
Well if they weren't getting a points deduction before then they are now

Shame

Not sure if you are being sarcastic? You did hear about the ground sale didn't you? I'm surprised it hasn't been mentioned in the thread already. I know a few fans of other Championship clubs who were furious about it.

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11696/12057097/championship-clubs-angry-at-efl-as-derby-escape-punishment-over-ground-sale
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,061
  • Dutch Class
Re: Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:53:03 am »
They're fucked if this scenario comes to fruition

John Percy@JPercyTelegraph
It does sound like -21 points is a genuine possibility for Derby. -12 for administration and the expected -9 for financial breaches. Transfer embargo expected for 2 years with administration too.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators
« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:10:02 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:44:39 am
It's a lot, lot longer than that. Mel Morris has been spending like a sailor on shore leave for the past 6 or 7 years, gambling to get into the Prem. It hasn't worked and now the chickens have finally come home to roost.

Their best chance was probably when they had Mount and Wilson on loan.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,915
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:11:03 pm »
Nearly got away with it though. Had they beat Villa in the play off final a couple of years back they'd be okay.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:22:36 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:11:03 pm
Nearly got away with it though. Had they beat Villa in the play off final a couple of years back they'd be okay.
And it'd probably be Villa who were facing points deductions or worse in that scenario. They weren't in a great position before going up and were barley meeting FFP, and even then not sure how much they were meeting it without selling thei stadium. The Championship and below seems like a mess of clubs constantly on the brink of collapsing
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 