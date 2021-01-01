« previous next »
Offline Morgana

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #1200 on: Yesterday at 09:32:08 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 05:45:18 pm
What is Harry Kanes position in this game? Hes playing this like its a final.

Game over.
Spurs were playing much better football and winning matches when Kane was still in Florida. Maybe they should send him back there.
Offline LiamG

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #1201 on: Yesterday at 11:05:37 pm »
Why the hell did west ham bring mark noble on to take a penalty
Offline keano7

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #1202 on: Yesterday at 11:06:52 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 11:05:37 pm
Why the hell did west ham bring mark noble on to take a penalty
He had an unblemished recent penalty conversion record. If he scores its a master stroke. Live and die by your decisions if youre a manager.
Offline LiamG

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #1203 on: Yesterday at 11:08:48 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 11:06:52 pm
He had an unblemished recent penalty conversion record. If he scores its a master stroke. Live and die by your decisions if youre a manager.

Should of been Rice taking it surely
Offline Macphisto80

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #1204 on: Yesterday at 11:11:56 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 11:05:37 pm
Why the hell did west ham bring mark noble on to take a penalty
I'm sorry to say again, it's Moyseh!
Online farawayred

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #1205 on: Yesterday at 11:13:13 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 11:05:37 pm
Why the hell did west ham bring mark noble on to take a penalty
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 11:06:52 pm
He had an unblemished recent penalty conversion record. If he scores its a master stroke. Live and die by your decisions if youre a manager.
Remember Tim Krul in Brazil 2014? Brought in for the penalty shootout, turned out to be the Duch hero. The stage was set similarly for Noble. You could understand the decision.
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 11:08:48 pm
Should of been Rice taking it surely
And yes, it could have been Rice, I could understand that too. But maybe De Gea has trained for Rice's penalty and not for Noble's because the latter was not expected to play? Dunno.
Offline jckliew

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #1206 on: Yesterday at 11:44:47 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 11:05:37 pm
Why the hell did west ham bring mark noble on to take a penalty
Moyse's masterstroke

Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 07:18:40 pm
Norwich 0-3 Liverpool
Chelsea 3-0 Palace

Liverpool 2-0 Burnley
Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea

Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea

Leeds 0-3 Liverpool
Chelsea 3-0 Villa

Liverpool 3-0 Palace
Spurs 0-3 Chelsea

Interesting string of results, it has to be said.
Damn!  Closest title race!
Offline Morgana

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #1207 on: Yesterday at 11:50:42 pm »
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 11:44:47 pm

Damn!  Closest title race!

Kind of annoying that MOTD declares them to be top of the league without mentioning us there on equal points and GD. Am sure you can't win the league on alphabetical order FFS.
Online Brissyred

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #1208 on: Today at 12:56:17 am »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 11:50:42 pm
Kind of annoying that MOTD declares them to be top of the league without mentioning us there on equal points and GD. Am sure you can't win the league on alphabetical order FFS.

Aren't they ahead on a head to head basis?
Offline Red Being

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #1209 on: Today at 02:37:54 am »
If our best 11 stay injury free we are winning the league. Chelsea might run us close. With injuries we might lose out I am afraid.
Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #1210 on: Today at 04:35:10 am »
Quote from: Brissyred on Today at 12:56:17 am
Aren't they ahead on a head to head basis?

Why would they be ahead on head to head when we drew 1-1?

They're are ahead on alphabetical order, but if everything remained the same at the end of the season, it would be a playoff final to decide the title.
Online farawayred

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #1211 on: Today at 04:53:17 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 04:35:10 am
Why would they be ahead on head to head when we drew 1-1?

They're are ahead on alphabetical order, but if everything remained the same at the end of the season, it would be a playoff final to decide the title.
Is it? Not pulling your leg, I don't know all the tie-breakers in all competitions, they are different...

Points, goal difference, goals scored, then what's next? Spain has head-to-head ahead of goal difference, but does that play in the PL (after goals scored)? Some tournaments (UEFA) have a coin toss
Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #1212 on: Today at 05:06:28 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:53:17 am
Is it? Not pulling your leg, I don't know all the tie-breakers in all competitions, they are different...

Points, goal difference, goals scored, then what's next? Spain has head-to-head ahead of goal difference, but does that play in the PL (after goals scored)? Some tournaments (UEFA) have a coin toss

Yes. As of now, our GD, Goals Scored and H2H are all the same. Hence, if it continues or ends up this way, there will be a playoff to decide the title or CL positions if needed.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #1213 on: Today at 05:07:07 am »
Yeah I doubt the PL has any away goals rule in place for tie-breakers
