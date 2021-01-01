Why would they be ahead on head to head when we drew 1-1?
They're are ahead on alphabetical order, but if everything remained the same at the end of the season, it would be a playoff final to decide the title.
Is it? Not pulling your leg, I don't know all the tie-breakers in all competitions, they are different...
Points, goal difference, goals scored, then what's next? Spain has head-to-head ahead of goal difference, but does that play in the PL (after goals scored)? Some tournaments (UEFA) have a coin toss