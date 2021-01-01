« previous next »
What is Harry Kanes position in this game? Hes playing this like its a final.

Game over.
Spurs were playing much better football and winning matches when Kane was still in Florida. Maybe they should send him back there.
Why the hell did west ham bring mark noble on to take a penalty
Why the hell did west ham bring mark noble on to take a penalty
He had an unblemished recent penalty conversion record. If he scores its a master stroke. Live and die by your decisions if youre a manager.
He had an unblemished recent penalty conversion record. If he scores its a master stroke. Live and die by your decisions if youre a manager.

Should of been Rice taking it surely
Why the hell did west ham bring mark noble on to take a penalty
I'm sorry to say again, it's Moyseh!
Why the hell did west ham bring mark noble on to take a penalty
He had an unblemished recent penalty conversion record. If he scores its a master stroke. Live and die by your decisions if youre a manager.
Remember Tim Krul in Brazil 2014? Brought in for the penalty shootout, turned out to be the Duch hero. The stage was set similarly for Noble. You could understand the decision.
Should of been Rice taking it surely
And yes, it could have been Rice, I could understand that too. But maybe De Gea has trained for Rice's penalty and not for Noble's because the latter was not expected to play? Dunno.
Why the hell did west ham bring mark noble on to take a penalty
Moyse's masterstroke

Norwich 0-3 Liverpool
Chelsea 3-0 Palace

Liverpool 2-0 Burnley
Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea

Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea

Leeds 0-3 Liverpool
Chelsea 3-0 Villa

Liverpool 3-0 Palace
Spurs 0-3 Chelsea

Interesting string of results, it has to be said.
Damn!  Closest title race!
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 11:44:47 pm

Damn!  Closest title race!

Kind of annoying that MOTD declares them to be top of the league without mentioning us there on equal points and GD. Am sure you can't win the league on alphabetical order FFS.
