Why the hell did west ham bring mark noble on to take a penalty



He had an unblemished recent penalty conversion record. If he scores its a master stroke. Live and die by your decisions if youre a manager.



Should of been Rice taking it surely



Remember Tim Krul in Brazil 2014? Brought in for the penalty shootout, turned out to be the Duch hero. The stage was set similarly for Noble. You could understand the decision.And yes, it could have been Rice, I could understand that too. But maybe De Gea has trained for Rice's penalty and not for Noble's because the latter was not expected to play? Dunno.