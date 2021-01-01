« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
Exactly.

To the extent that next week will be the first time Ive wanted Man City to win a game since the QPR one
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
A minimum of two minutes injury time to be played.  Ref blows up on 46:45.

I mean it was a crap half, he probably fancied a cup of tea and Chelsea werent going to score, but thats just basic timekeeping. How has he got that wrong?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
A minimum of two minutes injury time to be played.  Ref blows up on 46:45.

I mean it was a crap half, he probably fancied a cup of tea and Chelsea werent going to score, but thats just basic timekeeping. How has he got that wrong?

Its a minimum of 2 minutes, or whatever the ref wants. Them are the rulez.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
To the extent that next week will be the first time Ive wanted Man City to win a game since the QPR one

Nah a draw and both dropping points is always better
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
This might actually be the dullest Chelsea side of the last 20 years or so which is pretty impressive given the Mourinho, Conte etc teams.
They aren't as good as what the hype of Sky suggests they are. If Lukaku isn't on form, they don't have an out ball or much of a threat.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
Nah a draw and both dropping points is always better
Fair enough
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
They aren't as good as what the hype of Sky suggests they are. If Lukaku isn't on form, they don't have an out ball or much of a threat.

Because they don't blow teams away but what they are is extremely difficult to face. You are under the pump against them because 1 mistake can be enough to lose a game. Very difficult to score more than 1.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
Because they don't blow teams away but what they are is extremely difficult to face. You are under the pump against them because 1 mistake can be enough to lose a game. Very difficult to score more than 1.
Not saying they aren't a hard team to play against or aren't good. I think they'll draw a good few of their games, though. They seem like a side that would suffer massively with one or two injuries to any of their first 11.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
Not saying they aren't a hard team to play against or aren't good. I think they'll draw a good few of their games, though. They seem like a side that would suffer massively with one or two injuries to any of their first 11.

Depends who they are to really because sometimes it can be perverse and help your cause. For instance if they were forced into Hudson-Odoi at wing back I think that'd make them more dangerous and ultimately better, but if it was Lukaku, yeah they'd be in a hole probably. I still reckon they win the league but there's no absolute standout this season. I think the top 4 is seperated by under 10 points.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
A minimum of two minutes injury time to be played.  Ref blows up on 46:45.

I mean it was a crap half, he probably fancied a cup of tea and Chelsea werent going to score, but thats just basic timekeeping. How has he got that wrong?

If they stopped the clock every time the ball went dead (like in other sports), there would be none of that nonsense, as well as no timewasting and playing for when a team scores etc.

The paying crowd would actually see 90 mins of football, guaranteed.  Compared to the 80 something they see now.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
They won't get the 90+ points that us, City, and Chelsea are well capable of, and the chances of all three of those clubs dropping off enough to let United in are pretty slim.
city arent getting 90pts this season
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
Shit defending
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
Spurs being Spurs.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
Fucking hell.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
Lloris dives to ground any chance he gets. It is really odd. He fell down twice when Allison would have just stood there.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
Thats a really good header by Thiago
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
Gonna need some good signings next summer to wrestle the title off these
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
Horrible defending
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
Eric Dier jumping over the top of Dele when he had no chance of getting there
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
Nice token jump there from Dier, to make it look like hes putting some effort in. Dont think he even touched Silva.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
Thats annoying.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
Gonna need some good signings next summer to wrestle the title off these

You think we don't have a chance this season?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
Half time changes from Tuchel paying immediate dividends.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
If they stopped the clock every time the ball went dead (like in other sports), there would be none of that nonsense, as well as no timewasting and playing for when a team scores etc.

The paying crowd would actually see 90 mins of football, guaranteed.  Compared to the 80 something they see now.

The ball is generally in play for about 60 minutes per match. 45 if it involves Burnley
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
Chelsea dont give away many chances usually (they have today though) but will just sit on this now
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
You think we don't have a chance this season?

Think they are being sarcastic to be fair
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
That goes in and it's goodnight vienna. Amazing clearance.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
Gonna need some good signings next summer to wrestle the title off these

'We ain't got no money, but we're gonna win the league'
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
Think they are being sarcastic to be fair

Forgive me, I'm not with it lately :D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
You think we don't have a chance this season?

Nah I was being facetious :)

Ive seen nothing from our rivals that makes me think we wont finish comfortably above all of them.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
So tired of Alonso. I can not understand how a player so limited becomes excellent because of the system. 
