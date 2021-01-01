Exactly.
A minimum of two minutes injury time to be played. Ref blows up on 46:45.I mean it was a crap half, he probably fancied a cup of tea and Chelsea werent going to score, but thats just basic timekeeping. How has he got that wrong?
To the extent that next week will be the first time Ive wanted Man City to win a game since the QPR one
This might actually be the dullest Chelsea side of the last 20 years or so which is pretty impressive given the Mourinho, Conte etc teams.
Nah a draw and both dropping points is always better
They aren't as good as what the hype of Sky suggests they are. If Lukaku isn't on form, they don't have an out ball or much of a threat.
Because they don't blow teams away but what they are is extremely difficult to face. You are under the pump against them because 1 mistake can be enough to lose a game. Very difficult to score more than 1.
Not saying they aren't a hard team to play against or aren't good. I think they'll draw a good few of their games, though. They seem like a side that would suffer massively with one or two injuries to any of their first 11.
They won't get the 90+ points that us, City, and Chelsea are well capable of, and the chances of all three of those clubs dropping off enough to let United in are pretty slim.
Gonna need some good signings next summer to wrestle the title off these
If they stopped the clock every time the ball went dead (like in other sports), there would be none of that nonsense, as well as no timewasting and playing for when a team scores etc.The paying crowd would actually see 90 mins of football, guaranteed. Compared to the 80 something they see now.
You think we don't have a chance this season?
Think they are being sarcastic to be fair
