Never happy when Utd win but that was a travesty of shit reffing & teams, even Utd, don't deserve that.
2 clear penalties waved away, no VAR check. West Ham too should probably have had one. Scandalous reffereeing!!
Compare that to Southampton having a nailed on penalty taken away for literally no reason agaibst City, it's obvious that the refs don't know what they are doing here.
So far we've not been too concerned (thought Tsimikas should have been penalised yesrerday) but that widespread inconsistency is extremely worrying.