Probably United fans when they were younger. Lots of glory grabbers converted in the 90s. I remember lads switching clubs at school.



It's historical. The media have been wanking over United ever since they became the first English club to win a European Cup. They were obsessing over them even in the 80s when all they could muster was the FA Cup. Nobody obsessed over Arsenal or other London club back then because they were mostly all shit.The only real reason I can see that the bias has spread to City is the same reason Abu Dhabi bought them in the first place - they have the word "Manchester" in their name. It's purely PR.Same reason Everton's biggest mistake was not taking the name Liverpool when they had the chance.