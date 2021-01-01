« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September  (Read 10649 times)

Online Father Ted

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #400 on: Today at 02:13:05 pm »
Atmosphere sounds dead at West Ham.
Online Mozology

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #401 on: Today at 02:14:00 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 01:58:45 pm
Seen this one before

West Ham are the better side, take the lead but then somehow go onto shit the bed and lose 1-3
Villa were always the fucking worst for that, took a 1-0 lead, miss an absolute sitter to make it 2, then go on and lose 1-3.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #402 on: Today at 02:16:31 pm »
If Fernandes doesnt go down so easily there, he doesnt get booted.
Online cdav

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #403 on: Today at 02:16:58 pm »
Maguire is so shite, lucky there to get away with giving the ball away
Online Sarge

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #404 on: Today at 02:17:23 pm »
Maguire ;D
Online Hazell

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #405 on: Today at 02:19:49 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 02:16:58 pm
Maguire is so shite, lucky there to get away with giving the ball away

:lmao clown
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #406 on: Today at 02:21:04 pm »
What is up with the lack of atmosphere/noise??
Online duvva

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #407 on: Today at 02:22:07 pm »
Really good move from West Ham there. Unlucky
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #408 on: Today at 02:22:10 pm »
Bowen is really energetic but lacks quality.
Online Father Ted

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #409 on: Today at 02:22:15 pm »
Bowens has two decent chances and scuffed them both.
Online RedSince86

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #410 on: Today at 02:22:18 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 02:21:04 pm
What is up with the lack of atmosphere/noise??
Still eating the pre match jellied eels and the pie and liqour.
Online d.arn

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #411 on: Today at 02:22:21 pm »
Great football by West Ham.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #412 on: Today at 02:22:47 pm »
Woeful from Varane, another away game where these get battered and will probably fluke it. Horrendous side.
Online clinical

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #413 on: Today at 02:26:37 pm »
Utd are so lucky Antonio isn't playing today.
Online duvva

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #414 on: Today at 02:27:38 pm »
Good save
Online Kekule

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #415 on: Today at 02:30:19 pm »
 ;D
Online RedSince86

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #416 on: Today at 02:30:29 pm »
Hahahaha.
Online Hazell

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #417 on: Today at 02:30:34 pm »
Yes!
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #418 on: Today at 02:30:36 pm »
ARF!
Online Father Ted

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #419 on: Today at 02:30:46 pm »
Arf!
Online ianrush

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #420 on: Today at 02:30:46 pm »
What a pity, Varane.
Online acks

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #421 on: Today at 02:30:52 pm »
yes get in!
Online FiSh77

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #422 on: Today at 02:30:57 pm »
Arf!
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #423 on: Today at 02:31:03 pm »
Arf, well in Varane.
Online duvva

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #424 on: Today at 02:31:10 pm »
You dont save those hahaha
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #425 on: Today at 02:31:19 pm »
Benrahma having such a great season. 1-0 ;D
Online cdav

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #426 on: Today at 02:31:20 pm »
Gol gol gol

Lovely West Ham goal, big deflection on it

United so passive in defence, they won't be pressing playing so many players not interested in the defensive side of the game
Online Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #427 on: Today at 02:31:25 pm »
And oggy for Verane.
Online Elzar

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #428 on: Today at 02:31:29 pm »
Ronaldooooooooooooooo

Oh. It was Benrahma
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #429 on: Today at 02:31:32 pm »
Oh Yusssss.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #430 on: Today at 02:31:38 pm »
Hahahaha get in. By far the better team and fully deserved.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #431 on: Today at 02:31:54 pm »
Mwhahahaha!
Online OkieRedman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #432 on: Today at 02:32:24 pm »
Arf!
Online Brain Potter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #433 on: Today at 02:32:45 pm »
Varane turned away then. Poorly defended
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #434 on: Today at 02:33:24 pm »
Now hang on for the next 60
Online RedSince86

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #435 on: Today at 02:33:45 pm »
Pogba diving weapon.
Online Father Ted

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #436 on: Today at 02:33:49 pm »
Rapin Ronnie fucks up a golden chance.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #437 on: Today at 02:33:50 pm »
What a fucking lightweight! Stand and face it
Online DelTrotter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #438 on: Today at 02:34:30 pm »
Pogba is absolutely vile
Online rob1966

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #439 on: Today at 02:34:31 pm »
I'm in the garage, she's watching the game and all I can here is her saying oh fuck off, you're shite maguire and stuff. Gone very quiet now 😂
