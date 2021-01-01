Seen this one beforeSpoilerWest Ham are the better side, take the lead but then somehow go onto shit the bed and lose 1-3[close]
Maguire is so shite, lucky there to get away with giving the ball away
What is up with the lack of atmosphere/noise??
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
