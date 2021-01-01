Klopp could give Saint Maximin a clear role in the side, have him hitting the box more for goals and assists. Saint Maximin does too much work for Newcastle outside the box, having to be the outlet ball, they depend on him to bring the play up the pitch. We've got the team to do that, he presses and stays higher up, receives it in the attacking third and you'll see the goals + assists.



It's about how we can deploy a player's qualities, the historical data is useful but not all that important.



If there are no underlying long term fitness nor character issues that the staff can flag up he really should be on our radar.