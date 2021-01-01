« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September  (Read 3457 times)

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #160 on: Today at 01:54:03 pm »
Most stupid red youd see all year, xhaka level
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,028
  • Bam!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #161 on: Today at 01:54:13 pm »
That was so stupid. The counter wasnt that dangerous!
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,011
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #162 on: Today at 01:54:14 pm »
Oooops, red card for Baptiste, just as he was going to get subbed  :-X

What a daft challenge.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,576
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #163 on: Today at 01:54:45 pm »
You wont see many things that are as daft as that this weekend.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,028
  • Bam!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #164 on: Today at 01:55:25 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 01:54:45 pm
You wont see many things that are as daft as that this weekend.

Until you see Man Uniteds captain
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online 67CherryRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 723
  • L19 - not a Manc
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #165 on: Today at 01:55:42 pm »
Looked to be instinct, he didn't engage his brain at all.
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,576
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #166 on: Today at 01:55:54 pm »
Going to be some serious time wasting in the next 25-30 minutes.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #167 on: Today at 01:56:02 pm »
Wow that was a terrible decision to stop the game
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,011
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #168 on: Today at 01:56:16 pm »
yeah, Id be annoyed for the game getting stopped there too.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,082
  • SPQR
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #169 on: Today at 01:56:22 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:54:03 pm
Most stupid red youd see all year, xhaka level

First thing that crossed my mind  ;D A very Xhaka-esque sending off
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,297
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #170 on: Today at 01:56:29 pm »
What the hell happened to Jansson there?
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #171 on: Today at 01:57:02 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 01:56:29 pm
What the hell happened to Jansson there?
Slight touch as the Wolves play went past and so won't down to stop the game
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,011
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #172 on: Today at 01:57:22 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 01:56:29 pm
What the hell happened to Jansson there?

got tackled by his own player looked like
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,980
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #173 on: Today at 01:57:56 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:54:13 pm
That was so stupid. The counter wasnt that dangerous!

Suspended for our game?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,746
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #174 on: Today at 01:58:23 pm »
Stupid second yellow. Why did he do that?

If I were the manager I wouldnt be initiating words of encouragement for the player. Looks like the Brentford manager is trying hard to please.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:01:04 pm by RedForeverTT »
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,028
  • Bam!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #175 on: Today at 02:00:56 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:57:56 pm
Suspended for our game?

Might just miss the cup fixture midweek. Not that we should care if he plays or not ;D
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,284
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
« Reply #176 on: Today at 02:01:00 pm »
Klopp could give Saint Maximin a clear role in the side,  have him hitting the box more for goals and assists.  Saint Maximin does too much work for Newcastle outside the box,  having to be the outlet  ball,  they depend on him to bring the play up the pitch.  We've got the team to do that,  he presses and stays higher up,  receives it in the attacking third and you'll see the goals + assists.

It's about how we can deploy a player's qualities,  the historical data is useful but not all that important.

If there are no underlying long term fitness nor character issues that the staff can flag up he really should be on our radar.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 