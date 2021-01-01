« previous next »
OkieRedman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
Reply #40 on: Today at 08:30:20 pm
Saint Maximin seems like the heir apparent to Mane. He goes past 3 people every time he has the ball.
Kekule

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
Reply #41 on: Today at 08:36:21 pm
Well this isnt the worst half of football youll ever see, is it?  Its been quite fun.
Hazell

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
Reply #42 on: Today at 08:37:22 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 08:36:21 pm
Well this isnt the worst half of football youll ever see, is it?  Its been quite fun.

Yep, both Leeds and Saint-Maximin have been great to watch.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
Reply #43 on: Today at 08:40:49 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 08:30:20 pm
Saint Maximin seems like the heir apparent to Mane. He goes past 3 people every time he has the ball.

Doesnt score enough goals unfortunately.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
Reply #44 on: Today at 08:40:59 pm
You have to make the most of players like Saint-Maximin these days. He's a rarity and his like will be like hens teeth in a decade. Football is becoming so robotic and formulaic.
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
Reply #45 on: Today at 08:41:53 pm
I wish the cameraman wouldn't zoom in on Fatheads fat head ffs.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
Reply #46 on: Today at 08:44:33 pm
Fuck me, sign Saint-Maximin!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
Reply #47 on: Today at 08:44:37 pm
Sign ASM for cheap when they get relegated. Would be a good impact sub if nothing else.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
Reply #48 on: Today at 08:44:45 pm
ha, hes a character.

Great goal.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
Reply #49 on: Today at 08:45:41 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:40:49 pm
Doesnt score enough goals unfortunately.

 whos this idiot?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
Reply #50 on: Today at 08:45:47 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:40:49 pm
Doesnt score enough goals unfortunately.

Or maybe he doesn't get enough chances.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
Reply #51 on: Today at 08:46:08 pm
It's true, I love him. 
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
Reply #52 on: Today at 08:47:32 pm
I still dont know what Daniel James is supposed to be good at.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
Reply #53 on: Today at 08:48:33 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 08:47:32 pm
I still dont know what Daniel James is supposed to be good at.

Sprinting in straight lines.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
Reply #54 on: Today at 08:49:06 pm
How have Leeds not scored there.

Great half this.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
Reply #55 on: Today at 08:49:08 pm
How much time did Raphina want there?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
Reply #56 on: Today at 08:49:46 pm
This game  :lmao :lmao
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
Reply #57 on: Today at 08:49:48 pm
State of the defending from Newcastle :lmao
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
Reply #58 on: Today at 08:50:02 pm
Leeds. Good god.  ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
Reply #59 on: Today at 08:51:07 pm
Leeds are basically the perfect team to watch as a neutral. Long may their brand of craziness remain in the league.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
Reply #60 on: Today at 08:51:37 pm
Well that was fun.  I only started watching whilst I had my tea and was going to stick a film on after, but that was very enjoyable.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
Reply #61 on: Today at 08:51:39 pm
I was sweating like a fat kid in a fucking cake shop    :o
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
Reply #62 on: Today at 08:52:16 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:45:41 pm
 whos this idiot?

;D

Quote from: Kekule on Today at 08:47:32 pm
I still dont know what Daniel James is supposed to be good at.

He's pretty good at falling over fresh air like he's been shoulder charged.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
Reply #63 on: Today at 08:53:15 pm
Cracking half. Not sure who will go on to win it, should be at least one more goal in this though. St Maxamin is fucking amazing.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
Reply #64 on: Today at 08:57:15 pm
Saint-Maximim and Raphina are so good to watch as a neutral! Think both are poised for big moves next summer.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 17th - 19th September
Reply #65 on: Today at 09:00:28 pm
That was lovely to watch as a neutral, more of the same please in the second!
