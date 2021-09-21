« previous next »
Author Topic: Originals that surpass cover versions most of us thought were originals  (Read 1058 times)

Re: Originals that surpass cover versions most of us thought were originals
« Reply #40 on: September 21, 2021, 03:44:22 pm »
Good shout Timbo, no idea that Rod's was a cover!

David Bowie's 1973 classic, Sorrow. Great tune and far superior to The McCoys' 1969 original. The real McCoy if you will.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: Originals that surpass cover versions most of us thought were originals
« Reply #41 on: September 21, 2021, 04:44:16 pm »
On the subject of Rod.   Both Cat Stevens and PP Arnolds versions of "First Cut is the Deepest" are great.

Even though Stevens wrote it, PP Arnolds was the first to be released, closely followed a few months later by Cat's.

Rod did a top version too to be fair, so its a question of taste.

I'd take Cat's version if I had to choose :)
Re: Originals that surpass cover versions most of us thought were originals
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 07:39:07 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on September 21, 2021, 03:01:24 pm
Danny Whitten's superb melancholic offering

Nice choice! Like both versions but Whitten's is the original and best. Such a shame to think what else he may have written if he'd lived.
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Re: Originals that surpass cover versions most of us thought were originals
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 09:43:41 am »
Think this covers the OP brief...

I had this girlfriend who decided it would be nice if we got together with her mates so all the boyfriends could meet ( awful idea)...so were all sat around in her house...awkward...and she puts on a Simply Red Lp ( could it get anyworse - yes!)...so her mates are eulogising about Hucknall and a song comes on..they all gush about it and chat about what great song writer Hucknall is...the song is called ' Heaven'.

So Im getting a bit peeved so pipe up..." actually its by Talking Heads .."...Im riduculed , so I pick up the record and show them the writing credit and explain who David Byrne is.

This is not well met as their gushing was ill founded.

A frosty atmosphere develeps. Later his chart succes ' Moneys too tight to mention'  comes on ... " Suppose your gonna say he didnt write this?" ..Girlfriend pipes up to their mocking Laughter...


Needles to say an Ex Girlfirend...
Re: Originals that surpass cover versions most of us thought were originals
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 09:46:05 am »
Were you holding back the tears?

Sounds a fun evening!
Re: Originals that surpass cover versions most of us thought were originals
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 10:22:14 am »
Maybe this one is more well known than I thought (before my time), but it was a surprise to me and I've started to prefer the original. Think it was on an advert fairly recently?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/A1E6xvM7PeA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/A1E6xvM7PeA</a>

Always thought this would make a good basis for an LFC song (I've got as far as 'it's gonna take Mané...'  ;D)

A few have mentioned Rod Stewart above - he's my dad's favourite artist to the extent that it was literally the only music I listened to until I was old enough to go out and buy CDs for myself  ;D. As I've got older and broadened my musical horizons I've got to the point where I assume every song he did is a cover unless proven otherwise!

My other offering was going to be "Dancing in the Moonlight", but that's already had a mention (again don't know how obscure that actually was). Mate turned me on to that a few months ago and the original is class.
Re: Originals that surpass cover versions most of us thought were originals
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 10:24:03 am »
Quote from: RedJim on Yesterday at 10:22:14 am
Maybe this one is more well known than I thought (before my time), but it was a surprise to me and I've started to prefer the original. Think it was on an advert fairly recently?



Cheers for this. Brilliant.

Sorry George but I prefer this original.
Re: Originals that surpass cover versions most of us thought were originals
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 08:48:13 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 09:43:41 am
Think this covers the OP brief...

I had this girlfriend who decided it would be nice if we got together with her mates so all the boyfriends could meet ( awful idea)...so were all sat around in her house...awkward...and she puts on a Simply Red Lp ( could it get anyworse - yes!)...so her mates are eulogising about Hucknall and a song comes on..they all gush about it and chat about what great song writer Hucknall is...the song is called ' Heaven'.

So Im getting a bit peeved so pipe up..." actually its by Talking Heads .."...Im riduculed , so I pick up the record and show them the writing credit and explain who David Byrne is.

This is not well met as their gushing was ill founded.

A frosty atmosphere develeps. Later his chart succes ' Moneys too tight to mention'  comes on ... " Suppose your gonna say he didnt write this?" ..Girlfriend pipes up to their mocking Laughter...


Needles to say an Ex Girlfirend...

 ;D never knew they'd covered Talking Heads...
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Re: Originals that surpass cover versions most of us thought were originals
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 09:58:25 pm »
Tom Waits has had a few covered by others mentioned already.

Downtown Train by Rod Stewart and Jersey Girl by Bruce Springsteen.
We are Liverpool!

Re: Originals that surpass cover versions most of us thought were originals
« Reply #49 on: Today at 12:46:24 am »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 09:43:41 am
Think this covers the OP brief...

I had this girlfriend who decided it would be nice if we got together with her mates so all the boyfriends could meet ( awful idea)...so were all sat around in her house...awkward...and she puts on a Simply Red Lp ( could it get anyworse - yes!)...so her mates are eulogising about Hucknall and a song comes on..they all gush about it and chat about what great song writer Hucknall is...the song is called ' Heaven'.

So Im getting a bit peeved so pipe up..." actually its by Talking Heads .."...Im riduculed , so I pick up the record and show them the writing credit and explain who David Byrne is.

This is not well met as their gushing was ill founded.

A frosty atmosphere develeps. Later his chart succes ' Moneys too tight to mention'  comes on ... " Suppose your gonna say he didnt write this?" ..Girlfriend pipes up to their mocking Laughter...


Needles to say an Ex Girlfirend...

Ha ha. Love that FB. I remember well when that album was on everyones coffee table along with Brothers in Arms!! Think weve all been there over the years in one form or another. Then again I bet theres nobody on here whos never been caught out themselves.

 :)
Re: Originals that surpass cover versions most of us thought were originals
« Reply #50 on: Today at 12:55:51 am »
Quote from: RedJim on Yesterday at 10:22:14 am
Maybe this one is more well known than I thought (before my time), but it was a surprise to me and I've started to prefer the original. Think it was on an advert fairly recently?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/A1E6xvM7PeA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/A1E6xvM7PeA</a>

Always thought this would make a good basis for an LFC song (I've got as far as 'it's gonna take Mané...'  ;D)

A few have mentioned Rod Stewart above - he's my dad's favourite artist to the extent that it was literally the only music I listened to until I was old enough to go out and buy CDs for myself  ;D. As I've got older and broadened my musical horizons I've got to the point where I assume every song he did is a cover unless proven otherwise!

My other offering was going to be "Dancing in the Moonlight", but that's already had a mention (again don't know how obscure that actually was). Mate turned me on to that a few months ago and the original is class.

You got me there. Bloodyhell.  It actually sounds as if George wrote it. In fact it wouldnt surprise if George (bless his soul and cotton socks) actually believed he did write it.

 ;D

As for Rod. Hes forgiven anything as him and the Faces were just amazing plus he always covers great songs plus he did write the immortal Maggie May and a fair few others
