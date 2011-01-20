<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NSehtaY6k1U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NSehtaY6k1U</a>Gloria Jones with Tainted Love.Always thought that Soft Cell's version was the original until I discovered this one.
Blinded By The Light by Bruce Springsteen. Never charted for him, then went to number 1 when covered by Manfred Mann's Earth Band. Their version is more recognised, but Bruce did it better. These days more people realise it's a Bruce original, but I think it qualifies.
The obverse thread is a fabulous thread not least because there are so many glorious covers.However recently I've been finding many originals that I previously had no knowledge of which for me actually eclipse the versions I had always thought of as being the original version. If you get me drift.Anyroad, a few examples.Evie Sands - I Can't Let Go.Always thought the amazing Hollies hit was an original. But it wasn't. This two minutes of pop genius was.<a href="https://youtube.com/v/WvfnUEKdv5s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/WvfnUEKdv5s</a>Jackie De Shannon - When You Walk in the RoomLikewise always thought The great Searchers song was an original but no. It was Jackie's. And boy does she mean what she wrote and sang.<a href="https://youtube.com/v/g9VeE7GABgk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/g9VeE7GABgk</a>Any others gratefully appreciated
If you think the Boo Radleys or Sixpence None the Richer did the La's There She Goes better, I'm not being your penfriend any more
That would be a horrible take. Like when people think Adele wrote and first performed Make you feel my Love.
Never knew that Step On Happy Mondays was a cover of sorts (minus the twisting my melons man bit!) until fairly recently...https://youtu.be/fYZAo01p5oM
Wow - Evie Sands one of the lesser known blue eyed soul singers.And a great thread.
Wow! How is that not common knowledge?
Bastard, beat me to it.I'd never heard it until I watched the The Serpent on BBC
Maybe Im just an ignoramus! The Mondays version was the only one Id heard for about 20 years so I had no reason to think it was a cover.
Timbo - I can well imagine you turning your nose up at all things Madchester.
I'm pretty sure I only found out it was a cover when someone posted it in the other thread recently.EDIT: should have read the whole thread
Jose Gonzalez's Heartbeats, never knew it was done by a Swedish Duo called The Knife. Much better version.
Fantastic pick Terry lad. Does this slot into the Northern Soul genre?
Looking at some Soft Cell stuff recently, Dave Ball said he picked it up for them due to its Northern Soul origins. Incidentally, hes from Chester and Marc Almond is from Southport.
Not far from where I used to live, he grew up in Birkdale. Saw him at a Rewind festival in 2018, he can sing.Anyway, loads think Tina Turner did the original of Proud Mary, original is far far better<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XfyEpmQM7bw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XfyEpmQM7bw</a>
Funny you should mention that. Theres a DJ down here in Melbourne, Vince Peach whos originally from Southport. Hes been doing a Northern Soul night and radio show for donkeys years, I heard him play the original Tainted Love one night. I wonder if Soft Cell heard him play it back in the day?https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vince_PeachBet theyre good nights. Think he heard in clubs originally and took it from there.
