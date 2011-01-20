<a href="https://youtube.com/v/WvfnUEKdv5s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/WvfnUEKdv5s</a>

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/g9VeE7GABgk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/g9VeE7GABgk</a>

The obverse thread is a fabulous thread not least because there are so many glorious covers.However recently I've been finding many originals that I previously had no knowledge of which for me actually eclipse the versions I had always thought of as being the original version. If you get me drift.Anyroad, a few examples.Always thought the amazing Hollies hit was an original. But it wasn't. This two minutes of pop genius was.Likewise always thought The great Searchers song was an original but no. It was Jackie's. And boy does she mean what she wrote and sang.Any others gratefully appreciated