Author Topic: Originals that surpass cover versions most of us thought were originals  (Read 394 times)

Originals that surpass cover versions most of us thought were originals
« on: Today at 01:04:13 pm »
The obverse thread is a fabulous thread not least because there are so many glorious covers.

However recently I've been finding many originals that I previously had no knowledge of which for me actually eclipse the versions I had always thought of as being the original version. If you get me drift.

Anyroad, a few examples.

Evie Sands - I Can't Let Go.

Always thought the amazing Hollies hit was an original. But it wasn't. This two minutes of pop genius was.


<a href="https://youtube.com/v/WvfnUEKdv5s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/WvfnUEKdv5s</a>


Jackie De Shannon - When You Walk in the Room

Likewise always thought The great Searchers song was an original but no. It was Jackie's. And boy does she mean what she wrote and sang.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/g9VeE7GABgk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/g9VeE7GABgk</a>


Any others gratefully appreciated

 :)
Re: Originals that surpass cover versions most of us thought were originals
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:17:09 pm »
Blinded By The Light by Bruce Springsteen. Never charted for him, then went to number 1 when covered by Manfred Mann's Earth Band. Their version is more recognised, but Bruce did it better. These days more people realise it's a Bruce original, but I think it qualifies.
Re: Originals that surpass cover versions most of us thought were originals
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:59:41 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NSehtaY6k1U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NSehtaY6k1U</a>
Gloria Jones with Tainted Love.
Always thought that Soft Cell's version was the original until I discovered this one.
Re: Originals that surpass cover versions most of us thought were originals
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:06:22 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:59:41 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NSehtaY6k1U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NSehtaY6k1U</a>
Gloria Jones with Tainted Love.
Always thought that Soft Cell's version was the original until I discovered this one.

First came across this by accident just after Soft Cell went to number one. When was that, 1980/81?? Can't be arsed Googling.

Great song. Liked Soft Cell's version a lot, but the original is epic.
Re: Originals that surpass cover versions most of us thought were originals
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:19:06 pm »
Quote from: Devon Red on Today at 02:17:09 pm
Blinded By The Light by Bruce Springsteen. Never charted for him, then went to number 1 when covered by Manfred Mann's Earth Band. Their version is more recognised, but Bruce did it better. These days more people realise it's a Bruce original, but I think it qualifies.

Thanks to the early Napster days of music piracy where you'd be downloading all sorts of dodgy MP3s with whatever titles their owners had given them, I always had this pegged as an ELO song. I don't recall exactly how I found out the truth.

Perhaps there's another thread idea in that - "Songs you assumed for years were by a different artist".
Re: Originals that surpass cover versions most of us thought were originals
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:27:29 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 01:04:13 pm
The obverse thread is a fabulous thread not least because there are so many glorious covers.

However recently I've been finding many originals that I previously had no knowledge of which for me actually eclipse the versions I had always thought of as being the original version. If you get me drift.

Anyroad, a few examples.

Evie Sands - I Can't Let Go.

Always thought the amazing Hollies hit was an original. But it wasn't. This two minutes of pop genius was.


<a href="https://youtube.com/v/WvfnUEKdv5s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/WvfnUEKdv5s</a>


Jackie De Shannon - When You Walk in the Room

Likewise always thought The great Searchers song was an original but no. It was Jackie's. And boy does she mean what she wrote and sang.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/g9VeE7GABgk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/g9VeE7GABgk</a>


Any others gratefully appreciated

 :)

Wow - Evie Sands one of the lesser known blue eyed soul singers.

And a great thread.
Re: Originals that surpass cover versions most of us thought were originals
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:47:55 pm »
If you think the Boo Radleys or Sixpence None the Richer did the La's There She Goes better, I'm not being your penfriend any more

Also. Tainted Love. Heard the original last week. Wow!
Re: Originals that surpass cover versions most of us thought were originals
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:06:16 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 03:47:55 pm
If you think the Boo Radleys or Sixpence None the Richer did the La's There She Goes better, I'm not being your penfriend any more
That would be a horrible take. Like when people think Adele wrote and first performed Make you feel my Love.

Jose Gonzalez's Heartbeats, never knew it was done by a Swedish Duo called The Knife. Much better version.
Re: Originals that surpass cover versions most of us thought were originals
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:11:44 pm »
Never knew that Step On Happy Mondays was a cover of sorts (minus the twisting my melons man bit!) until fairly recently...

https://youtu.be/fYZAo01p5oM
Re: Originals that surpass cover versions most of us thought were originals
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:21:50 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:06:16 pm
That would be a horrible take. Like when people think Adele wrote and first performed Make you feel my Love.


I fomented this opinion when a "mate" linked me to the both versions on YouTube and, like an idiot, I got to reading the comments

So

YouTube is full of horrible takes. Lesson learned!
-
Mark Ronson's Stop Me", makes me wish somebody did
Re: Originals that surpass cover versions most of us thought were originals
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:55:36 pm »
Quote from: Devon Red on Today at 02:17:09 pm
Blinded By The Light by Bruce Springsteen. Never charted for him, then went to number 1 when covered by Manfred Mann's Earth Band. Their version is more recognised, but Bruce did it better. These days more people realise it's a Bruce original, but I think it qualifies.

Bugger. That was gonna be my next. Nice one mate.

 :)

Re: Originals that surpass cover versions most of us thought were originals
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:58:09 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 04:11:44 pm
Never knew that Step On Happy Mondays was a cover of sorts (minus the twisting my melons man bit!) until fairly recently...

https://youtu.be/fYZAo01p5oM

Wow! How is that not common knowledge?
Re: Originals that surpass cover versions most of us thought were originals
« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:02:08 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:27:29 pm
Wow - Evie Sands one of the lesser known blue eyed soul singers.

And a great thread.

Cheers HP. Just seems an obvious reverse extension of the other thread. As for Evie  - yeah. Delicious. Was knocked for six when I came across it. Had always felt the song was The Hollies finest out of their amazing pop catalogue but Evies original is just sublime pop.
Re: Originals that surpass cover versions most of us thought were originals
« Reply #13 on: Today at 05:02:12 pm »
Didn't know the Toploader song was a cover until fairly recently!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5JqPxmYhlo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5JqPxmYhlo</a>
Re: Originals that surpass cover versions most of us thought were originals
« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:02:55 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 04:58:09 pm
Wow! How is that not common knowledge?

Maybe Im just an ignoramus! :D

The Mondays version was the only one Id heard for about 20 years so I had no reason to think it was a cover.
Re: Originals that surpass cover versions most of us thought were originals
« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:07:58 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:59:41 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NSehtaY6k1U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NSehtaY6k1U</a>
Gloria Jones with Tainted Love.
Always thought that Soft Cell's version was the original until I discovered this one.

Fantastic pick Terry lad. Does this slot into the Northern Soul genre?
Re: Originals that surpass cover versions most of us thought were originals
« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:11:52 pm »
Anyone heard of Io Che Non Vivo Senza Te by Pino Donaggio?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/N3W7qlMZTXY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/N3W7qlMZTXY</a>

Dusty Springfield was present at the time, and loved the song so much that she got a couple of her mates to knock out some English lyrics "because my Italian isn't too good" (sic).
Re: Originals that surpass cover versions most of us thought were originals
« Reply #17 on: Today at 05:13:09 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 04:11:44 pm
Never knew that Step On Happy Mondays was a cover of sorts (minus the twisting my melons man bit!) until fairly recently...

https://youtu.be/fYZAo01p5oM

Oh yeah. Remember it well. Also brings back memories of tasty debates with my lad and his mates about Happy Mondays and all the other Manc shite - as I used to term them.

 ;D
Re: Originals that surpass cover versions most of us thought were originals
« Reply #18 on: Today at 05:13:14 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 04:11:44 pm
Never knew that Step On Happy Mondays was a cover of sorts (minus the twisting my melons man bit!) until fairly recently...

https://youtu.be/fYZAo01p5oM

Bastard, beat me to it.

Quote from: Riquende on Today at 04:58:09 pm
Wow! How is that not common knowledge?

I'd never heard it until I watched the The Serpent on BBC
Re: Originals that surpass cover versions most of us thought were originals
« Reply #19 on: Today at 05:17:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:13:14 pm
Bastard, beat me to it.

I'd never heard it until I watched the The Serpent on BBC

I remember you sharing it on the thread now you mention it!

Timbo - I can well imagine you turning your nose up at all things Madchester. :D
Re: Originals that surpass cover versions most of us thought were originals
« Reply #20 on: Today at 05:22:16 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:02:55 pm
Maybe Im just an ignoramus! :D

The Mondays version was the only one Id heard for about 20 years so I had no reason to think it was a cover.

I'm pretty sure I only found out it was a cover when someone posted it in the other thread recently.

EDIT: should have read the whole thread  :D
Re: Originals that surpass cover versions most of us thought were originals
« Reply #21 on: Today at 05:32:59 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:17:57 pm


Timbo - I can well imagine you turning your nose up at all things Madchester. :D

Ha ha. Just a bit!!

 ;D
Re: Originals that surpass cover versions most of us thought were originals
« Reply #22 on: Today at 05:37:15 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 05:22:16 pm
I'm pretty sure I only found out it was a cover when someone posted it in the other thread recently.

EDIT: should have read the whole thread  :D

The original by John Kongos was released in 1971 and even though I'll have heard it on the radio back then, it never registered with me, he wasn't that successful an artist and I wasn't a fan of the Mondays, bands like Guns N Roses, Metallica, Megadeth and then Grunge was what I was listening to/into back then, so paid no attention to them other hearing them on the radio, so it totally passed me by.
Re: Originals that surpass cover versions most of us thought were originals
« Reply #23 on: Today at 08:18:12 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:02:55 pm
Maybe Im just an ignoramus! :D

The Mondays version was the only one Id heard for about 20 years so I had no reason to think it was a cover.

Sorry, I didn't mean to imply that I knew and more people should, I was saying that the original probably should have been more popular and widely known than it seems to be.
Re: Originals that surpass cover versions most of us thought were originals
« Reply #24 on: Today at 08:38:28 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:06:16 pm
Jose Gonzalez's Heartbeats, never knew it was done by a Swedish Duo called The Knife. Much better version.

Which one? I head Jose Gonzalez's version first and like it but much prefer the original.
Re: Originals that surpass cover versions most of us thought were originals
« Reply #25 on: Today at 08:47:28 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 05:07:58 pm
Fantastic pick Terry lad. Does this slot into the Northern Soul genre?
Could do, mate.
Just sounds like very early Motown to me.

*Edit* Just read her wikipedia page and she eventually became a writer for Motown and mentions the Northen Soul link... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gloria_Jones
Re: Originals that surpass cover versions most of us thought were originals
« Reply #26 on: Today at 08:55:24 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 05:07:58 pm
Fantastic pick Terry lad. Does this slot into the Northern Soul genre?

Looking at some Soft Cell stuff recently, Dave Ball said he picked it up for them due to its Northern Soul origins. Incidentally, hes from Chester and Marc Almond is from Southport.
