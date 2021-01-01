« previous next »
Author Topic: Originals that surpass cover versions most of us thought were originals

Timbo's Goals

Originals that surpass cover versions most of us thought were originals
« on: Today at 01:04:13 pm »
The obverse thread is a fabulous thread not least because there are so many glorious covers.

However recently I've been finding many originals that I previously had no knowledge of which for me actually eclipse the versions I had always thought of as being the original version. If you get me drift.

Anyroad, a few examples.

Evie Sands - I Can't Let Go.

Always thought the amazing Hollies hit was an original. But it wasn't. This two minutes of pop genius was.


<a href="https://youtube.com/v/WvfnUEKdv5s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/WvfnUEKdv5s</a>


Jackie De Shannon - When You Walk in the Room

Likewise always thought The great Searchers song was an original but no. It was Jackie's. And boy does she mean what she wrote and sang.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/g9VeE7GABgk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/g9VeE7GABgk</a>


Any others gratefully appreciated

 :)
Devon Red

Re: Originals that surpass cover versions most of us thought were originals
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:17:09 pm »
Blinded By The Light by Bruce Springsteen. Never charted for him, then went to number 1 when covered by Manfred Mann's Earth Band. Their version is more recognised, but Bruce did it better. These days more people realise it's a Bruce original, but I think it qualifies.
Terry de Niro

Re: Originals that surpass cover versions most of us thought were originals
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:59:41 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NSehtaY6k1U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NSehtaY6k1U</a>
Gloria Jones with Tainted Love.
Always thought that Soft Cell's version was the original until I discovered this one.
Only Me

Re: Originals that surpass cover versions most of us thought were originals
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:06:22 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:59:41 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NSehtaY6k1U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NSehtaY6k1U</a>
Gloria Jones with Tainted Love.
Always thought that Soft Cell's version was the original until I discovered this one.

First came across this by accident just after Soft Cell went to number one. When was that, 1980/81?? Can't be arsed Googling.

Great song. Liked Soft Cell's version a lot, but the original is epic.
Riquende

Re: Originals that surpass cover versions most of us thought were originals
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:19:06 pm »
Quote from: Devon Red on Today at 02:17:09 pm
Blinded By The Light by Bruce Springsteen. Never charted for him, then went to number 1 when covered by Manfred Mann's Earth Band. Their version is more recognised, but Bruce did it better. These days more people realise it's a Bruce original, but I think it qualifies.

Thanks to the early Napster days of music piracy where you'd be downloading all sorts of dodgy MP3s with whatever titles their owners had given them, I always had this pegged as an ELO song. I don't recall exactly how I found out the truth.

Perhaps there's another thread idea in that - "Songs you assumed for years were by a different artist".
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Originals that surpass cover versions most of us thought were originals
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:27:29 pm »
Wow - Evie Sands one of the lesser known blue eyed soul singers.

And a great thread.
ToneLa

« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:47:55 pm »
If you think the Boo Radleys or Sixpence None the Richer did the La's There She Goes better, I'm not being your penfriend any more

Also. Tainted Love. Heard the original last week. Wow!
Drinks Sangria

Re: Originals that surpass cover versions most of us thought were originals
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:06:16 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 03:47:55 pm
If you think the Boo Radleys or Sixpence None the Richer did the La's There She Goes better, I'm not being your penfriend any more
That would be a horrible take. Like when people think Adele wrote and first performed Make you feel my Love.

Jose Gonzalez's Heartbeats, never knew it was done by a Swedish Duo called The Knife. Much better version.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Originals that surpass cover versions most of us thought were originals
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:11:44 pm »
Never knew that Step On Happy Mondays was a cover of sorts (minus the twisting my melons man bit!) until fairly recently...

https://youtu.be/fYZAo01p5oM
ToneLa

Re: Originals that surpass cover versions most of us thought were originals
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:21:50 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:06:16 pm
That would be a horrible take. Like when people think Adele wrote and first performed Make you feel my Love.


I fomented this opinion when a "mate" linked me to the both versions on YouTube and, like an idiot, I got to reading the comments

So

YouTube is full of horrible takes. Lesson learned!
Mark Ronson's Stop Me", makes me wish somebody did
