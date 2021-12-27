A non footy thread bump..
Surely, it's "Let" not "Lets"..It's either a homemade sweater or a cheap one from ebay.Either way, The King pulls it off
^ credit and kudos to Reckoner on TLW
Look at the faces of some of those miserable Chelsea bastards amongst the dignitaries. It's a joy in itself.I recognise their chairman Bruce Buck sitting behind Diaz & Mo, but I think that's Seb Coe standing behind him. Looks like he's sucking a lemon whilst studiously trying to avoid looking at our lads lift the cup.
^ from https://twitter.com/Ericdun19416783/status/1500208267276001286
Someone must have a picture of the plane with the Cats Lives Matter banner???
