« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC 2021/22 Season in pictures.  (Read 8929 times)

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,122
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: LFC 2021/22 Season in pictures.
« Reply #40 on: December 27, 2021, 03:42:57 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on December 25, 2021, 05:22:30 pm
A non footy thread bump.. 8)


Surely, it's "Let" not "Lets"..

It's either a homemade sweater or a cheap one from ebay.

Either way, The King pulls it off  :-*
Logged

Offline stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,683
Re: LFC 2021/22 Season in pictures.
« Reply #41 on: December 27, 2021, 10:12:14 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on December 27, 2021, 03:42:57 pm
Surely, it's "Let" not "Lets"..

It's either a homemade sweater or a cheap one from ebay.

Either way, The King pulls it off  :-*

Say it in Glaswegian, despite the grammar. 😉
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,387
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LFC 2021/22 Season in pictures.
« Reply #42 on: January 21, 2022, 12:13:02 am »
Logged

Offline Espresso Bar

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 501
Re: LFC 2021/22 Season in pictures.
« Reply #43 on: February 19, 2022, 01:46:36 pm »










« Last Edit: February 19, 2022, 03:04:47 pm by Espresso Bar »
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,935
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: LFC 2021/22 Season in pictures.
« Reply #44 on: February 19, 2022, 11:13:43 pm »
Mad changes in the weather today!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Dudek savessssss.........!

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 573
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop Forum
Re: LFC 2021/22 Season in pictures.
« Reply #45 on: February 25, 2022, 06:09:38 pm »
When Liverpool won the League Cup four years in a row;



Graeme Souness and Kenny Dalglish at Anfield;



Logged
There was a two-minute interlude where Liverpools three-man attack squared up against Uniteds three-man defence and basically stalked them back into their own penalty area, like battle-hardened mountain wolves closing in on a flock of geriatric sheep.  Barney Ronay at Anfield @barneyronay Sun 19 Jan 2020 20.36 GMT

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,710
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC 2021/22 Season in pictures.
« Reply #46 on: February 27, 2022, 07:43:53 pm »
Logged

Offline Espresso Bar

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 501
Re: LFC 2021/22 Season in pictures.
« Reply #47 on: February 27, 2022, 08:21:25 pm »














« Last Edit: February 27, 2022, 09:03:26 pm by Espresso Bar »
Logged

Offline Espresso Bar

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 501
Re: LFC 2021/22 Season in pictures.
« Reply #48 on: February 27, 2022, 09:08:31 pm »









« Last Edit: February 27, 2022, 09:36:51 pm by Espresso Bar »
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,368
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: LFC 2021/22 Season in pictures.
« Reply #49 on: February 27, 2022, 09:09:52 pm »









« Last Edit: February 28, 2022, 12:53:17 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,368
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: LFC 2021/22 Season in pictures.
« Reply #50 on: February 27, 2022, 09:30:00 pm »


^ credit and kudos to Reckoner on TLW ;D
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,608
Re: LFC 2021/22 Season in pictures.
« Reply #51 on: February 27, 2022, 10:24:16 pm »
Among a couple great pictures, that one of Robertson and Trent is a bit special.  Very cool
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline dimitri

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 739
Re: LFC 2021/22 Season in pictures.
« Reply #52 on: February 27, 2022, 10:29:09 pm »
Matip  :D :D  you gotta love him.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,368
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: LFC 2021/22 Season in pictures.
« Reply #53 on: February 27, 2022, 11:14:26 pm »












« Last Edit: February 28, 2022, 06:02:27 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC 2021/22 Season in pictures.
« Reply #54 on: February 28, 2022, 07:30:11 am »
Quote from: oojason on February 27, 2022, 09:30:00 pm


^ credit and kudos to Reckoner on TLW ;D

I loved the comment on Twitter about some random kid getting his hands on a major English trophy before Spurs.
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,710
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC 2021/22 Season in pictures.
« Reply #55 on: February 28, 2022, 11:09:46 am »
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,368
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: LFC 2021/22 Season in pictures.
« Reply #56 on: February 28, 2022, 06:02:32 pm »



'𝟗 x 🏆' (with 1 minute video of the various Walls being updated to reflect the 9th League Cup win) - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1498324295847665667








Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Dudek savessssss.........!

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 573
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop Forum
Re: LFC 2021/22 Season in pictures.
« Reply #57 on: February 28, 2022, 08:30:30 pm »


































Logged
There was a two-minute interlude where Liverpools three-man attack squared up against Uniteds three-man defence and basically stalked them back into their own penalty area, like battle-hardened mountain wolves closing in on a flock of geriatric sheep.  Barney Ronay at Anfield @barneyronay Sun 19 Jan 2020 20.36 GMT

Online Stubbins

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC 2021/22 Season in pictures.
« Reply #58 on: March 1, 2022, 08:02:07 am »
Quote from: kavah on February 28, 2022, 11:09:46 am


Look at the faces of some of those miserable Chelsea bastards amongst the dignitaries. It's a joy in itself.

I recognise their chairman Bruce Buck sitting behind Diaz & Mo, but I think that's Seb Coe standing behind him. Looks like he's sucking a lemon whilst studiously trying to avoid looking at our lads lift the cup.

Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,907
  • 27 Years...
Re: LFC 2021/22 Season in pictures.
« Reply #59 on: March 1, 2022, 02:32:23 pm »
Quote from: Stubbins on March  1, 2022, 08:02:07 am
Look at the faces of some of those miserable Chelsea bastards amongst the dignitaries. It's a joy in itself.

I recognise their chairman Bruce Buck sitting behind Diaz & Mo, but I think that's Seb Coe standing behind him. Looks like he's sucking a lemon whilst studiously trying to avoid looking at our lads lift the cup.
I did wonder who those joyless, miserable suits were.

Fuck off Putin FC.  :wanker

Liverpool FC - Pissing on the haters chips since 1892, and loving it.  :wellin :scarf :wellin
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Espresso Bar

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 501
Re: LFC 2021/22 Season in pictures.
« Reply #60 on: March 5, 2022, 08:55:17 pm »




« Last Edit: March 5, 2022, 10:03:37 pm by Espresso Bar »
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,368
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: LFC 2021/22 Season in pictures.
« Reply #61 on: March 6, 2022, 01:08:13 am »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,710
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC 2021/22 Season in pictures.
« Reply #62 on: March 6, 2022, 02:28:00 am »
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,342
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: LFC 2021/22 Season in pictures.
« Reply #63 on: March 6, 2022, 02:56:36 am »
The fucking cat pic omg :lmao
Logged

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC 2021/22 Season in pictures.
« Reply #64 on: March 6, 2022, 08:10:12 am »
Someone must have a picture of the plane with the Cats Lives Matter banner???
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC 2021/22 Season in pictures.
« Reply #65 on: March 6, 2022, 08:43:16 am »
Quote from: moondog on March  6, 2022, 08:10:12 am
Someone must have a picture of the plane with the Cats Lives Matter banner???
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Espresso Bar

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 501
Re: LFC 2021/22 Season in pictures.
« Reply #66 on: Today at 07:58:29 pm »
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 