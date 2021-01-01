Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Technology and Science
»
Topic:
Clive Sinclair dies aged 81
« previous
next »
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Clive Sinclair dies aged 81 (Read 14 times)
Brissyred
RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
Kopite
Posts: 827
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Clive Sinclair dies aged 81
«
on:
Today
at 02:30:08 am »
Home computing pioneer Sir Clive Sinclair dies aged 81
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2021/sep/16/home-computing-pioneer-sir-clive-sinclair-dies-aged-81
Logged
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Technology and Science
»
Topic:
Clive Sinclair dies aged 81
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.62]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2