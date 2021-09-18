« previous next »
Domestic Footballers Draft Selections

BIG DICK NICK

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
September 18, 2021, 10:49:44 am
Bryan Robson

Trendisnotdestiny

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
September 18, 2021, 01:01:50 pm
Phil Thompson

XabiArt

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
September 18, 2021, 03:52:55 pm
Raheem Sterling

fucking appalled

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
September 18, 2021, 03:56:14 pm
Bruno Conti

Linudden

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
September 18, 2021, 05:08:48 pm
Tony Adams

(Arsenal)

Lawnmowerman

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
September 18, 2021, 05:14:09 pm
TRESOR



Paolo ROSSI

Linudden

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
September 18, 2021, 05:15:37 pm
Phil Neal

(Northampton, Liverpool, Bolton)

fucking appalled

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
September 18, 2021, 06:00:29 pm
Paco Gento

XabiArt

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
September 18, 2021, 07:29:26 pm
Paul Scholes

Trendisnotdestiny

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
September 18, 2021, 07:30:26 pm
Albelda says Look at Manc Ginger Meat above

BIG DICK NICK

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Yesterday at 09:12:29 am
Sol Campbell

Hazell

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Yesterday at 09:18:09 am
James Milner

tubby pls.

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Yesterday at 09:57:20 am
Rio Ferdinand

deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Yesterday at 12:31:20 pm
Tostao

deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Yesterday at 01:36:34 pm
Cesare Maldini

tubby pls.

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Yesterday at 01:38:05 pm
Valeron

Hazell

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Yesterday at 01:52:46 pm
Luis Enrique

Max_powers

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Yesterday at 02:09:55 pm
Sandro "The Best" Mazzola


Antonio Cabrini

BIG DICK NICK

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Yesterday at 02:29:00 pm
Leonardo Bonucci

Trendisnotdestiny

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Yesterday at 02:37:18 pm
Schwarzenbeck

XabiArt

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Yesterday at 03:33:15 pm
Steve McMahon

fucking appalled

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Yesterday at 03:59:21 pm
Miguel Ángel Nadal

Linudden

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Yesterday at 04:02:03 pm
Lorenzo Insigne

(Napoli, Cavese, Foggia, Pescara)

Lawnmowerman

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Yesterday at 04:46:25 pm
GIRESSE



Luis FERNANDEZ


Linudden

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Yesterday at 05:24:42 pm
Quini

(Ensidesa, Sporting Gijón, Barcelona)

fucking appalled

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Yesterday at 05:28:23 pm
Antonio Conte

XabiArt

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Yesterday at 06:34:21 pm
Harry Kane

Trendisnotdestiny

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Yesterday at 06:58:16 pm
Ruben Baraja

Hazell

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Yesterday at 07:33:57 pm
Klaus Augenthaler

tubby pls.

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Yesterday at 08:33:15 pm
Goretzka

deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Yesterday at 08:42:06 pm
Mehmet Scholl

Max_powers

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Yesterday at 08:54:38 pm
Ciro Ferrera


Mauro Tassotti


deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Yesterday at 09:07:36 pm
Agostino Di Bartolomei

tubby pls.

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Yesterday at 09:12:01 pm
Danny McGrain
Hazell

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Yesterday at 09:49:00 pm
Gianluca Pessotto

BIG DICK NICK

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Yesterday at 10:49:55 pm
Manuel Amoros

BIG DICK NICK

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Yesterday at 11:37:18 pm
John Toshack

Trendisnotdestiny

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Yesterday at 11:52:55 pm
Matt Le Tissier

XabiArt

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Today at 06:33:03 am
Amancio

fucking appalled

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Today at 07:21:20 am
José Antonio Camacho

