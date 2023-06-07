« previous next »
Domestic Footballers Draft Selections

BIG DICK NICK

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 10:49:44 am
Bryan Robson

Trendisnotdestiny

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 01:01:50 pm
Phil Thompson

XabiArt

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 03:52:55 pm
Raheem Sterling

fucking appalled

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 03:56:14 pm
Bruno Conti

Linudden

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 05:08:48 pm
Tony Adams

(Arsenal)

Lawnmowerman

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 05:14:09 pm
TRESOR



Paolo ROSSI

Linudden

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 05:15:37 pm
Phil Neal

(Northampton, Liverpool, Bolton)

fucking appalled

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 06:00:29 pm
Paco Gento

XabiArt

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 07:29:26 pm
Paul Scholes

Trendisnotdestiny

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 07:30:26 pm
Albelda says Look at Manc Ginger Meat above

BIG DICK NICK

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Reply #50 on: Today at 09:12:29 am
Sol Campbell

Hazell

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Reply #51 on: Today at 09:18:09 am
James Milner

tubby pls.

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Reply #52 on: Today at 09:57:20 am
Rio Ferdinand

deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Reply #53 on: Today at 12:31:20 pm
Tostao

deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Reply #54 on: Today at 01:36:34 pm
Cesare Maldini

tubby pls.

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Reply #55 on: Today at 01:38:05 pm
Valeron

Hazell

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Reply #56 on: Today at 01:52:46 pm
Luis Enrique

Max_powers

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Reply #57 on: Today at 02:09:55 pm
Sandro "The Best" Mazzola


Antonio Cabrini

BIG DICK NICK

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Reply #58 on: Today at 02:29:00 pm
Leonardo Bonucci

Trendisnotdestiny

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Reply #59 on: Today at 02:37:18 pm
Schwarzenbeck

XabiArt

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Reply #60 on: Today at 03:33:15 pm
Steve McMahon

fucking appalled

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Reply #61 on: Today at 03:59:21 pm
Miguel Ángel Nadal

Linudden

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Reply #62 on: Today at 04:02:03 pm
Lorenzo Insigne

(Napoli, Cavese, Foggia, Pescara)

Lawnmowerman

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Reply #63 on: Today at 04:46:25 pm
GIRESSE



Luis FERNANDEZ


Linudden

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Reply #64 on: Today at 05:24:42 pm
Quini

(Ensidesa, Sporting Gijón, Barcelona)

fucking appalled

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Reply #65 on: Today at 05:28:23 pm
Antonio Conte

XabiArt

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Reply #66 on: Today at 06:34:21 pm
Harry Kane

Trendisnotdestiny

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Reply #67 on: Today at 06:58:16 pm
Ruben Baraja

BIG DICK NICK

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Reply #68 on: Today at 07:24:46 pm
Alan Kennedy

Hazell

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Reply #69 on: Today at 07:33:57 pm
Klaus Augenthaler

tubby pls.

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Reply #70 on: Today at 08:33:15 pm
Goretzka

deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Reply #71 on: Today at 08:42:06 pm
Mehmet Scholl

