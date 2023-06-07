Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
Author
Topic: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
BIG DICK NICK
is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 89,557
Poultry in Motion
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
«
Reply #40 on:
Yesterday
at 10:49:44 am
Bryan Robson
Logged
Quote from: voodoo ray on January 6, 2019, 10:18:34 pm
people like big dick nick.
Trendisnotdestiny
Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 15,449
Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
«
Reply #41 on:
Yesterday
at 01:01:50 pm
Phil Thompson
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly
We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp
You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare. - Djozer
XabiArt
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,003
The passmaster.
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
«
Reply #42 on:
Yesterday
at 03:52:55 pm
Raheem Sterling
Logged
fucking appalled
Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 44,154
Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
«
Reply #43 on:
Yesterday
at 03:56:14 pm
Bruno Conti
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 06:01:20 pm by fucking appalled
»
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021
Linudden
Twpsyn gwirion
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,693
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
«
Reply #44 on:
Yesterday
at 05:08:48 pm
Tony Adams
(Arsenal)
Logged
Lawnmowerman
Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 30,979
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
«
Reply #45 on:
Yesterday
at 05:14:09 pm
TRESOR
Paolo ROSSI
Logged
Linudden
Twpsyn gwirion
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,693
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
«
Reply #46 on:
Yesterday
at 05:15:37 pm
Phil Neal
(Northampton, Liverpool, Bolton)
Logged
fucking appalled
Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 44,154
Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
«
Reply #47 on:
Yesterday
at 06:00:29 pm
Paco Gento
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021
XabiArt
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,003
The passmaster.
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
«
Reply #48 on:
Yesterday
at 07:29:26 pm
Paul Scholes
Logged
Trendisnotdestiny
Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 15,449
Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
«
Reply #49 on:
Yesterday
at 07:30:26 pm
Albelda says Look at Manc Ginger Meat above
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 02:18:37 am by Trendisnotdestiny
»
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly
We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp
You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare. - Djozer
BIG DICK NICK
is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 89,557
Poultry in Motion
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
«
Reply #50 on:
Today
at 09:12:29 am
Sol Campbell
Logged
Quote from: voodoo ray on January 6, 2019, 10:18:34 pm
people like big dick nick.
Hazell
Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 65,044
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
«
Reply #51 on:
Today
at 09:18:09 am
James Milner
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
tubby pls.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 15,211
Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
«
Reply #52 on:
Today
at 09:57:20 am
Rio Ferdinand
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 12:30:29 pm by tubby pls.
»
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
deFacto please, you bastards
farKnow.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 35,610
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
«
Reply #53 on:
Today
at 12:31:20 pm
Tostao
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 01:31:34 pm by deFacto please, you bastards
»
Logged
deFacto please, you bastards
farKnow.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 35,610
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
«
Reply #54 on:
Today
at 01:36:34 pm
Cesare Maldini
Logged
tubby pls.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 15,211
Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
«
Reply #55 on:
Today
at 01:38:05 pm
Valeron
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 08:35:12 pm by tubby pls.
»
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
Hazell
Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 65,044
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
«
Reply #56 on:
Today
at 01:52:46 pm
Luis Enrique
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Max_powers
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,160
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
«
Reply #57 on:
Today
at 02:09:55 pm
Sandro "The Best" Mazzola
Antonio Cabrini
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 04:19:27 pm by Max_powers
»
Logged
BIG DICK NICK
is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 89,557
Poultry in Motion
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
«
Reply #58 on:
Today
at 02:29:00 pm
Leonardo Bonucci
Logged
Quote from: voodoo ray on January 6, 2019, 10:18:34 pm
people like big dick nick.
Trendisnotdestiny
Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 15,449
Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
«
Reply #59 on:
Today
at 02:37:18 pm
Schwarzenbeck
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly
We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp
You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare. - Djozer
XabiArt
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,003
The passmaster.
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
«
Reply #60 on:
Today
at 03:33:15 pm
Steve McMahon
Logged
fucking appalled
Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 44,154
Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
«
Reply #61 on:
Today
at 03:59:21 pm
Miguel Ángel Nadal
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021
Linudden
Twpsyn gwirion
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,693
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
«
Reply #62 on:
Today
at 04:02:03 pm
Lorenzo Insigne
(Napoli, Cavese, Foggia, Pescara)
Logged
Lawnmowerman
Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 30,979
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
«
Reply #63 on:
Today
at 04:46:25 pm
GIRESSE
Luis FERNANDEZ
Logged
Linudden
Twpsyn gwirion
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,693
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
«
Reply #64 on:
Today
at 05:24:42 pm
Quini
(Ensidesa, Sporting Gijón, Barcelona)
Logged
fucking appalled
Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 44,154
Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
«
Reply #65 on:
Today
at 05:28:23 pm
Antonio Conte
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021
XabiArt
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,003
The passmaster.
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
«
Reply #66 on:
Today
at 06:34:21 pm
Harry Kane
Logged
Trendisnotdestiny
Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 15,449
Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
«
Reply #67 on:
Today
at 06:58:16 pm
Ruben Baraja
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly
We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp
You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare. - Djozer
BIG DICK NICK
is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 89,557
Poultry in Motion
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
«
Reply #68 on:
Today
at 07:24:46 pm »
Alan Kennedy
Logged
Quote from: voodoo ray on January 6, 2019, 10:18:34 pm
people like big dick nick.
Hazell
Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 65,044
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
«
Reply #69 on:
Today
at 07:33:57 pm »
Klaus Augenthaler
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
tubby pls.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 15,211
Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
«
Reply #70 on:
Today
at 08:33:15 pm »
Goretzka
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
deFacto please, you bastards
farKnow.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 35,610
Re: Domestic Footballers Draft Selections
«
Reply #71 on:
Today
at 08:42:06 pm »
Mehmet Scholl
Logged
