I think before lockdown you kind of took all this stuff for granted, but now, after the delay, coming back makes me feel so happy and grateful for still being here and having some really great people as friends.



Does anyone else kind of feel the same - I'm sure that in 5 or 10 years then we'll take everything for granted again, but it's an amazing feeling. Makes you feel really humble.