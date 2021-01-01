« previous next »
Author Topic: Luvvie Love in

Andy @ Allerton

Luvvie Love in
« on: Today at 02:14:25 pm »
Now that I've started to venture out of the house and have started seeing some of my friends socially and at the match, I'm feeling so fortunate and so happy to be alive and to have such good friends.

I think before lockdown you kind of took all this stuff for granted, but now, after the delay, coming back makes me feel so happy and grateful for still being here and having some really great people as friends.

Does anyone else kind of feel the same - I'm sure that in 5 or 10 years then we'll take everything for granted again, but it's an amazing feeling. Makes you feel really humble.
Sorry everyone. Likely to be off on a rant at the drop of an annoyed otter.

So... Howard Phillips

Re: Luvvie Love in
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:43:58 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 02:14:25 pm
Human nature being what it is.
rob1966

Re: Luvvie Love in
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:45:00 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 02:14:25 pm
Nah, I'm still a miserable twat.

Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:43:58 pm
Human nature being what it is.

True. I got asked by my Ma's hairdresser after my heart op if it had changed my attitude to life not dying and I was no, not really.
fucking appalled

Re: Luvvie Love in
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:50:04 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:45:00 pm
Nah, I'm still a miserable twat.

You must be relieved that you can now go to a class 2 Little Chef and discuss the bunker adjustment factors you've started seeing on your curtain siders though, no?
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021
