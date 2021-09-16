« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: 20 years since The Premiership on ITV  (Read 1907 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,801
Re: 20 years since The Premiership on ITV
« Reply #40 on: September 16, 2021, 06:48:38 pm »
I genuinely have zero memory of this programme. I probably watched it, but cannot remember it. I can remember watching MOTD in the 70's, I can remember my Dad getting me out of bed to watch it when I was 9, 1976, when we were away to Wolves and he didn't know the score, but nope, cannot recall this at all.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,007
  • Indefatigability
Re: 20 years since The Premiership on ITV
« Reply #41 on: September 16, 2021, 09:34:31 pm »
Quote from: butchersdog on September 16, 2021, 06:25:48 pm
That tackle  :o Gerrard used to love those kind of robust challenges at the start of his career. Dion Dublin even said Stevie was a bit unfortunate to get sent off, how times have changed!
Yep. I was at that game - the week after England beat Germany 5-1. Owen came on as sub and the Villa fans chanted England, England! as he jogged on.

It was Dudeks debut I think. Liverpool were a very good side but were poor on the day.

Two memories:

1. Gerrard rattled the top of the net from a header. I was in the Main Stand and thousands assumed it was a goal. About 90 seconds passed before loads of us realised it was a goal kick.

2. I was just behind the Gerrard foul for the red. I thought it was harsh and accidental. Indeed, times have changed.
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,565
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 20 years since The Premiership on ITV
« Reply #42 on: September 16, 2021, 10:09:38 pm »
Id just flown to Australia. Remember staying up til about 2am to find out the result. Back to back league defeats I think, wed lost to Bolton as well, then went unbeaten til just before Christmas.

20 years ago, Jesus!
Logged

Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 20 years since The Premiership on ITV
« Reply #43 on: September 16, 2021, 10:50:19 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on September 16, 2021, 09:34:31 pm
Yep. I was at that game - the week after England beat Germany 5-1. Owen came on as sub and the Villa fans chanted England, England! as he jogged on.

It was Dudeks debut I think. Liverpool were a very good side but were poor on the day.

Two memories:

1. Gerrard rattled the top of the net from a header. I was in the Main Stand and thousands assumed it was a goal. About 90 seconds passed before loads of us realised it was a goal kick.

2. I was just behind the Gerrard foul for the red. I thought it was harsh and accidental. Indeed, times have changed.

It was Dudeks debut and he tipped a great shot over the bar in the first half at the Anny Road end. We had a advert placed in our game at half time.

They also showed a shot of fans leaving before the final whistle. With a lot of Fowler 9 shirts to be seen, in a sad prelude to what was to come.

Our 4-2 with Leicester in October, where Fowler scored a Hat-Trick was also the opening game of The Premiership that weekend on October 20th. The punditry after the game was mainly about Akinbiyis missed chances.

Our reverse game against Villa on Boxing Day was also featured as one the main games on that specific episode of The Premiership that day, but they decided to show Leeds v Bolton as the opener instead, as Robbie Fowler scored a Hat-Trick. Jon Champion took the Leeds game, but we had Peter Drury.
« Last Edit: September 17, 2021, 10:17:29 am by Lynx the saucy mynx »
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,951
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: 20 years since The Premiership on ITV
« Reply #44 on: September 17, 2021, 01:50:23 pm »
It was absolutely battered out of it with criticism from day 1

As many said the Tactics truck was ridiculed and Andy Townsend probably still hears about it 20 years later, they were trying to be innovative with things like that, Terry Venables had a prozone segment which i think was pretty good looking back but that got canned as well

The tactics truck only got a few weeks, the above clip with Dion Dublin is all you can find on it really, hilarious he doesnt even know who Villa play next, supposedly Jari Litmanen was on it. Heard one as well that mid segment Townsend had a meltdown as the Truck nearly got towed away. Rumours it needed security after a while and it didnt last long, like a lot of things with this it was doomed from day 1 when Ugo Ehiogu was forced to sit through his own performance in a 4-0 defeat. Along the lines of "you were caught out here", "you were out of position there etc"

The ad breaks pissed people off and also the fact that it showed about 28 minutes of football only.

The theme was class alright.

The other programmes they had were on the ball, that had been running a while but they extended it, Gabby Logan usually did it (always liked her and not just for looks, she would still get it).

Goal rush I dont really remember but it looked like a poor mans version of Soccer saturday.

the monday programme was initially "the premiership parliament" but became "the premiership on monday". I would still call it the premiership from time to time incidentally.

Initially yeah they showed it around 715pm but that didnt last long. Funnilly enough RTE in Ireland would show highlights at 7pm to get one over them. Most irish viewers tuned into that, Eamon Dunphy was always liable to say something mental.

Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,007
  • Indefatigability
Re: 20 years since The Premiership on ITV
« Reply #45 on: September 17, 2021, 02:58:23 pm »
The Saturday 7pm thing was strange.

It failed for two reasons, in my mind.

1. Football has its place - even for avid followers. Fans have their habits and their routines and part of that was watching MOTD after the shiny floor shows and dramas on a Saturday night. Early evening didn't fit the expectations about where football belongs. It felt clunky at the earlier time for some reason.

2. Football - even though it's very popular - is unloved by millions of people. At best, it's tolerated by people who can take or leave it. Hitting the Saturday telly schedule with football highlights was an anathema for loads of people who just want a bit of Blind Date or Ant and Dec to take their minds off the world.
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,301
Re: 20 years since The Premiership on ITV
« Reply #46 on: September 17, 2021, 05:00:40 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SGXOlXIqDqc

Got this recommended on Youtube. Just Gabby Logan and Ally McCoist saying innuendos basically.
Logged

Offline EnfieldRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 74
  • Where's the beef?
Re: 20 years since The Premiership on ITV
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 09:21:51 am »
I think it was Cilla who insisted it moved because Blind Date was a bigger show
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,130
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: 20 years since The Premiership on ITV
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 10:00:21 am »
Shocking programme, it's a common myth that ITV poached Des Lynam to present the show. He was actually poached a few years before that to present live Champions League.

I watched a couple of the programmes but constant advert breaks and lack of highlights on a highlights show meant I quickly gave up on it.

Dreadful programme and one of the reasons why I detest all sport on ITV
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,909
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: 20 years since The Premiership on ITV
« Reply #49 on: Today at 12:47:00 am »
I don't remember it, wonder what i was doing during that time. I clearly remember MOTD before it and after it tho haha
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,035
Re: 20 years since The Premiership on ITV
« Reply #50 on: Today at 01:20:39 am »
Sport on ITV is shit, and this was the same, having said that the BBC have become awful too, MOTD and all who appear on it are shit too, maybe time for Channel 5 to have a crack at it?, their Europa League coverage was decent enough, put James Richardson and/or Honigstein as hosts, there, done.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 