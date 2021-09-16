It was absolutely battered out of it with criticism from day 1



As many said the Tactics truck was ridiculed and Andy Townsend probably still hears about it 20 years later, they were trying to be innovative with things like that, Terry Venables had a prozone segment which i think was pretty good looking back but that got canned as well



The tactics truck only got a few weeks, the above clip with Dion Dublin is all you can find on it really, hilarious he doesnt even know who Villa play next, supposedly Jari Litmanen was on it. Heard one as well that mid segment Townsend had a meltdown as the Truck nearly got towed away. Rumours it needed security after a while and it didnt last long, like a lot of things with this it was doomed from day 1 when Ugo Ehiogu was forced to sit through his own performance in a 4-0 defeat. Along the lines of "you were caught out here", "you were out of position there etc"



The ad breaks pissed people off and also the fact that it showed about 28 minutes of football only.



The theme was class alright.



The other programmes they had were on the ball, that had been running a while but they extended it, Gabby Logan usually did it (always liked her and not just for looks, she would still get it).



Goal rush I dont really remember but it looked like a poor mans version of Soccer saturday.



the monday programme was initially "the premiership parliament" but became "the premiership on monday". I would still call it the premiership from time to time incidentally.



Initially yeah they showed it around 715pm but that didnt last long. Funnilly enough RTE in Ireland would show highlights at 7pm to get one over them. Most irish viewers tuned into that, Eamon Dunphy was always liable to say something mental.



