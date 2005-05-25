« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September  (Read 6306 times)

Offline Golyo

Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 06:55:24 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on September 16, 2021, 07:44:22 am
Anyone think Salah will be rested?
For the league cup match?
Offline 88_RED

Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 07:26:42 pm »

Let's not underestimate Palace..

I'm expecting a comfortable 2-0 or 3-1 win..

VVD, Sadio and Thiago all come in for me.. Big Joe also gets his first PL start with our playmaker CB getting a well deserved rest..

                              Allison

TAA           Gomez         VVD         Robbo

                              Fabinho
                  Thiago            Hendo

    Salah                  Jota                  Mane

           
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 08:08:47 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on September 16, 2021, 09:43:57 pm
Referee: Andy Madley.
Truly? Madley? Deeply depressed at that news
Online MD1990

Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 10:36:36 pm »
Jota's form been a little disapointing. Not been bad but not at his best yet.
Online keano7

Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 10:45:51 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 10:36:36 pm
Jota's form been a little disapointing. Not been bad but not at his best yet.
1 in 2 games ratio so far. Id happily take that until the end of the season!
Online MD1990

Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 10:47:01 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 10:45:51 pm
1 in 2 games ratio so far. Id happily take that until the end of the season!
His performances not his numbers.

I dont think he is at his best yet
Offline Gray Hamster

Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 10:58:54 pm »
Think Jones and konate might be starting this, just a feeling
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
« Reply #87 on: Today at 12:35:36 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 03:40:51 pm
Agreed, no thanks to Gomez right back. Put him CB and Milner RB. Give a start to one of the kids, although are the obvious CM candidates all on loan?

Milner trying to keep up with Zaha is just wrong.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
« Reply #88 on: Today at 12:58:08 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:35:36 am
Milner trying to keep up with Zaha is just wrong.

Pretty sure it was for the league cup game that Gomez at RB was suggested for.
Offline Schmidt

Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
« Reply #89 on: Today at 01:00:56 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 10:47:01 pm
His performances not his numbers.

I dont think he is at his best yet

Weird, I was thinking the exact opposite. Last season he'd score in a game but be completely anonymous, this season he looks a lot more involved, not necessarily doing anything pivotal but pressing well, passing well, moving well, etc.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
« Reply #90 on: Today at 01:30:15 am »
Three points please.
Offline Timbo's Goals

    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
« Reply #91 on: Today at 01:58:45 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:08:47 pm
Truly? Madley? Deeply depressed at that news

Ha ha

  ;D ;D



Online na fir dearg

Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
« Reply #92 on: Today at 06:54:15 am »
Would like to see Curtis Jones get a run in this one
Offline sivapc22

Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
« Reply #93 on: Today at 08:07:16 am »
Fabinho has been immense last two matches and he has developed a formidable partnership with Thiago. Hope to see more of them

Curtis Jones was very lively when he came on against Milan, he should get decent minutes here
Offline 12C

Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
« Reply #94 on: Today at 08:15:09 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on September 16, 2021, 10:40:47 pm
Can't say I've seen more than 5 minutes of highlights, if that, of Palace under Viera.  In looking at the stats though through 4 games they're actually mid-tableish which is more than you could ever say for a Roy Hodgson version of Palace.  Which is kind of surprising to me in that Viera seemed pretty awful as a manager in his previous stops while Hodgson everybody agrees is at least decent in the things he can do.

I honestly can't think of any reason why we shouldn't be smushing them rather easily and collecting all 3 points.  But at least based on the above it makes me think it won't be as easy as it may otherwise have been under Roy which again is just weird to think. 

Anyway, looking forward to it.
Read some interesting stuff from Zaha about playing with freedom under Viera. Seemed like a different player against Spurs to be fair. Still falling over with a sulky gob like, but definitely wanting to get involved.
I think Viera has surprised a lot of us.
Offline 12C

Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
« Reply #95 on: Today at 08:17:57 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:51:27 am
I think they'll use Zaha to target Trent as well as Ayew to try peg him and Robertson back so they can't attack.

Hope so. Because That will leave Mo and Mané with acres of space.

Looking forward to today. Should be a good game.
Offline Pistolero

Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
« Reply #96 on: Today at 09:08:02 am »
These always give us a game...and with them riding the Viera wave it could be a cracker

Up the Reds
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
« Reply #97 on: Today at 09:30:20 am »
I watched them against Spurs for a bit. They seemed to press quite high up, not sure if that's something they've done from the off since Vieira came in or just a tactic they employed against Spurs. If they do that against us i think you'll see VVD spraying alot of those crossfields more and open up the space. An even game before Spurs had a man sent off there were a few occasions where there was gaps between palace's midfield and defense and I hope we can exploit that if they play a similar way
Offline Cafe De Paris

Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
« Reply #98 on: Today at 09:30:58 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:08:47 pm
Truly? Madley? Deeply depressed at that news
:D
Offline Caligula?

Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
« Reply #99 on: Today at 09:33:15 am »
I'd like it if we win this game.
Offline JC the Messiah

Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
« Reply #100 on: Today at 09:40:22 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 09:30:20 am
I watched them against Spurs for a bit. They seemed to press quite high up, not sure if that's something they've done from the off since Vieira came in or just a tactic they employed against Spurs. If they do that against us i think you'll see VVD spraying alot of those crossfields more and open up the space. An even game before Spurs had a man sent off there were a few occasions where there was gaps between palace's midfield and defense and I hope we can exploit that if they play a similar way


Yes, we're a different proposition to spurs. Our defenders and midfield are far more press-resistant with the ball, and when Palace have the ball at the back, they'll have a lot more to contend with than they did against spurs.

Spurs offered very little going forward without Son. Made it easy for Palace.

Something mentioned Zaha and Ayew playing high to keep it full backs pinned back. Think it might be the opposite way round, with Liverpool making sure their players have defensive duties on their minds.

If we press and play wuthering a tempo like we see in the first 20 minutes against Milan, then we'll tear Palace apart. If we're more clinical with our finishing, could see quite a few Liverpool goals today. Let's hope Mane bags a couple.
Online MD1990

Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
« Reply #101 on: Today at 09:53:48 am »
Yeah I think Konate will start.
Matip playing 3 games in 6 days would be risky.

Konate's pace at RCB wold be very uesful in helping Trent too.
Online BOBSCOUSE

Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
« Reply #102 on: Today at 09:58:17 am »
After all the years of bulk sales, members sales, late sales, now ballots and getting not one ticket I'm finally getting up for this game thanks to a seasie holder friend. Can't wait to get in the Cabbage for a few drinks pre-game and a nice 3-0 win from the lads please!
Offline rocco

Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
« Reply #103 on: Today at 10:04:22 am »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Today at 09:58:17 am
After all the years of bulk sales, members sales, late sales, now ballots and getting not one ticket I'm finally getting up for this game thanks to a seasie holder friend. Can't wait to get in the Cabbage for a few drinks pre-game and a nice 3-0 win from the lads please!

Enjoy mate , hope its one to remember
Online bird_lfc

Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
« Reply #104 on: Today at 10:35:48 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:53:48 am
Yeah I think Konate will start.
Matip playing 3 games in 6 days would be risky.

Konate's pace at RCB wold be very uesful in helping Trent too.

So konate and vvd today, Gomez and konate  against Norwich potentially?

Salah, mane, Jota up top. This will be tough as they are riding the wave of the spurs result but well win
Online BOBSCOUSE

Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
« Reply #105 on: Today at 10:48:04 am »
Great spot in 205 as well so it should be banging hopefully, been a long time since I got up for a league game so can't wait.
Online MD1990

Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
« Reply #106 on: Today at 10:54:52 am »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 10:35:48 am
So konate and vvd today, Gomez and konate  against Norwich potentially?

Salah, mane, Jota up top. This will be tough as they are riding the wave of the spurs result but well win
Im thinking for today

---Allison
Trent---Konate--VVD--Robertson
-------Fabinho
---Henderson---Thiago
Salah-Jota----Mane
