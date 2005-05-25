I watched them against Spurs for a bit. They seemed to press quite high up, not sure if that's something they've done from the off since Vieira came in or just a tactic they employed against Spurs. If they do that against us i think you'll see VVD spraying alot of those crossfields more and open up the space. An even game before Spurs had a man sent off there were a few occasions where there was gaps between palace's midfield and defense and I hope we can exploit that if they play a similar way





Yes, we're a different proposition to spurs. Our defenders and midfield are far more press-resistant with the ball, and when Palace have the ball at the back, they'll have a lot more to contend with than they did against spurs.Spurs offered very little going forward without Son. Made it easy for Palace.Something mentioned Zaha and Ayew playing high to keep it full backs pinned back. Think it might be the opposite way round, with Liverpool making sure their players have defensive duties on their minds.If we press and play wuthering a tempo like we see in the first 20 minutes against Milan, then we'll tear Palace apart. If we're more clinical with our finishing, could see quite a few Liverpool goals today. Let's hope Mane bags a couple.