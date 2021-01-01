Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September (Read 1952 times)
redk84
(and nothing else!)
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,393
why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
«
Reply #40 on:
Today
at 08:41:09 am »
I think this will be a professional win. We will do enough to secure the points and try control the game
2-0
Will see some rotation again from the CL game I expect, especially CB pairing
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.
Print
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
Page created in 0.01 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.58]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2