Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September

Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
After last nights excitement in Europe we are back to Premier League action with a visit from new look Crystal Palace for a rare Saturday 3pm kick off:

Referee: Andy Madley. Assistants: Adrian Holmes, Eddie Smart. Fourth official: Geoff Eltringham

Palace so far this season P4 w1 D 2 L 1 for 5 points

Last game won 3-0 v Spurs team: Guita: Ward: Anderson: Guehi: Mitchell: Gallagher: Kouyate: McArthur: Ayew : Benteke: Zaha

Palace have tried to change with the appointment of a new manager in Patrick Vieira and it's fair to say they've had a reasonable start- the only change I can see to their team is maybe is new signing from Celtic Odsonne Edouard may start

PREMIER LEAGUE RECORD v Palace

At Anfield

P 12 w 8 D 1 L 3

They used to have a reputation as a bit of a bogey side as I think they beat us 3 times in a row here but over the last few seasons we have developed a winning habit against them

I always fear Zaha who I know people on here don't rate but on his day he is a very good player who was superb a few seasons ago at Anfield when we beat them 4-3

They have a new look central defensive partnership with ex Fulham captain Anderson and Chelsea youth product Guehi and Gallagher is a promising midfielder on loan from Chelsea

Also I wonder if any of their Ultra fans make the journey : I notice that they now have a man with a megaphone on a platform at the front to lead their formation chanting: can't stand organized cheer leading

LIVERPOOL   as for us I am delighted with our start to the season; it's so good to be back in the stadium with friends and familiar faces supporting our team

What changes if any do we see in the team for Saturday. VVD will be back and I'm sure Mane will start- what about the midfield. Jones may get a start. Thiago back in.

In any case lots to discuss. I predict a 2-0 home win.
Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
Come on Redmen!!
Love it when these games come so thick and fast. Not sure what to expect from Palace, their only good result came against a Spurs side who seemed to lose the plot after going down to ten men.
Expect Virgil, Thiago and Sadio are all back. Probably Gomez next to Virgil. I agree Curtis has a good shout. I wonder if it will be Tsimikas in for Robbo ?
Our rondo style passing looks great at the present and more of that will be too much for them.
Could be three clear to the Reds.
Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
Mane should start and he hates these

Big Virge back

Some of the attacking football we displayed last night was cracking and to make a wild prediction, they will set up tactically to park the bloody bus, hang on for dear life and hope to just nick a cheeky goal via Zaha & Edouard.

Don't expect midfield battles, an open game, or anything but yet another team trying to soak up our pressure. Last night's brainfart is something to learn off, but these ain't no AC Milan

So again it's ours to lose. Take our chances, stay composed at the back (Virge man it has been too long!), and they're no trouble

3-0
Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
Anyone think Salah will be rested?
Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
ToneLa:
Mane should start and he hates these

Big Virge back

Some of the attacking football we displayed last night was cracking and to make a wild prediction, they will set up tactically to park the bloody bus, hang on for dear life and hope to just nick a cheeky goal via Zaha & Edouard.

Don't expect midfield battles, an open game, or anything but yet another team trying to soak up our pressure. Last night's brainfart is something to learn off, but these ain't no AC Milan

So again it's ours to lose. Take our chances, stay composed at the back (Virge man it has been too long!), and they're no trouble

3-0

They've had most of the ball in a lot of their games so far, including against Spurs. I can see them being a bit of a different proposition, a few new young players in the squad, big name ex-player manager to get them worked up, players just going at it and playing with freedom for a while. I think we'll need to weather a bit of a storm at times but ultimately we're the fitter, more organised side so should be able to pick them apart if that is how they end up playing.

Be interesting to see how they do, their loss of players this summer looked deadly but it was mostly old players likely on big contracts, and they've done just enough to replace them with some young talent, though a lack of depth will probably show through at some point. Viera seems like a bit of a mistake, in the same way that hiring ex-players with limited experience always does, so we'll have to see how that goes I guess.
Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
LiamG:
Anyone think Salah will be rested?

Not at all. He'll get a week off after this one
Alizan1892:
Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
Mané has scored in his last 8 games against Palace I think?! And hell be nicely rested too.

Im wondering if well see Konate alongside Van Dijk? Or maybe we just save him til the League Cup now? Youd think Matip may get a rest though.

Midfield, as ever is where were more likely to make a couple of changes I reckon. Thiago and Keita both possibly due a start, doubt they both will. Good to have options!
Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
I wouldnt be surprised to see Konate, Jones and Minamino get their 1st starts of the season.

Not sure Gomez or Matip will start. Think we could see Jota rotated out. Plus well always see some rotation in midfield. Id expect Thiago to start alongside 1 of Fabinho/Henderson and 1 of Keita/Jones
Juan Loco:
Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
Jota and Salah both subbed yesterday suggests they'll start alongside Mane.
Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
tubby pls.:
Jota and Salah both subbed yesterday suggests they'll start alongside Mane.

Yeah, as much as Klopp will want to use what depth the squad has, I think the front three plus Trent and maybe Fabinho will be playing where possible, at least until Firmino is back, which should hopefully be very soon.
Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
I reckon we'll see Virg and Konate, and possibly Tsimikas in at the back. Midfield a bit harder to call.

Was very happy with how Klopp rotated last night and think if we continue rest/rotating like that up to xmas we'll be in very good nick come the new year.
Nobby Reserve:
Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
I went to see Palace destroy Spurs, and I think Saha, Mitchell, Ward and Konate are very good players. Their left side with Mitchell and Saha could cause a lot of problems.
Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
BIG DICK NICK:
Mané has scored in his last 8 games against Palace I think?! And hell be nicely rested too.

Im wondering if well see Konate alongside Van Dijk? Or maybe we just save him til the League Cup now? Youd think Matip may get a rest though.

Midfield, as ever is where were more likely to make a couple of changes I reckon. Thiago and Keita both possibly due a start, doubt they both will. Good to have options!
Thanks for the OP Brain great stuff

I came away from last nights game wondering the same about central defence. I think Matip and Gomez played last night as theyre proven individually and have played together before. If youre going to give Konate his debut in a premier league game who better to have alongside him than Virgil.

If we play like we did last night minus taking half time early then we should have no problems. Expect Mane to be back as others have eluded to he does love a goal against these. Also think Thiago will start and maybe Jones or Ox but it could depend on the intended line up for the League Cup.

Looking forward to it, although hate watching via dodgy streams. Should be a comfortable win as long as were a bit more clinical.
Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
Vinay:
I went to see Palace destroy Spurs, and I think Saha, Mitchell, Ward and Konate are very good players. Their left side with Mitchell and Saha could cause a lot of problems.

I'm sure Trent can deal with a 43 year old
Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
fucking appalled:
I'm sure Trent can deal with a 43 year old
;D But who is 43 years old? (Saha is 29, Mitchell is 21)
Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
Vinay:
;D But who is 43 years old? (Saha is 29, Mitchell is 21)

Louis Louis.
Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
Id imagine we go strong in this game. Rest the first 11 against Norwich in mid week but we can still put out a strong team. Same as started at the weekend with Thiago in for Harvey Id say. An early goal or 2 and hopefully have a restful game and bring in some players for last 30 mins to get the legs moving.
Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
I think our chance conversion is going up against Palace.

They will be the team on the end of a spanking.

4-0.
Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
I'm guessing

Alisson, TAA, VVD, Konate/Gomez, Robbo, Fabinho, Hendo, Thiago, Mane, Salah, Jota

Although wouldnt be surprised if he throws another curveball like last night and maybe starts Minamino or Ox
Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
Mane is on 99 goals for LFC . Im sure hell start and score.
Its great to be playing at 3pm on a Saturday.

Im loving going back to the match again. Its pretty much my main social life these days so Im a happy chap again.
Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
Fucking smash these
Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
I'm not expecting too many changes. The vast majority - if not all - of the big hitters will get the Norwich game off so I think we'll feel we can go very strong against Palace.

The exception is probably at CB, where we're still getting everyone up to speed. Virgil a certainty to come back in, but I think it'll be alongside Konate. Matip probably can't play three times in six days, and last night was Gomez's first competitive match of the season. Plus it's the ideal match to put Konate in, a home match against weaker PL opposition, with Virgil able to babysit him if required. Gomez and Konate then get the Norwich game aswell (reckon there's a chance Gomez starts at RB there with Neco out, with maybe Phillips starting at CB).

Front three picks itself as well, can't see anything other than Mane, Salah, Jota. So only question mark for me really is in midfield - could be the first time we see that Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago midfield but not sure. Only question mark for me is whether Klopp might want either Fabinho or Henderson to play the Norwich game, since otherwise we're lacking a No6. If so, I actually think Saturday could be a game for Jones, who looked bright last night - but it's one of those where it could be any of Jones, Ox, Milner or Naby.
Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
Palace are a tough side to play as quick on the counter and we don't have loads of time to prepare. 

Would personally like to see a really strong side but obviously depends on the condition of some.

Would play Matip if he can handle it but may be a risk not worth taking. VVD comes in with both FBs.

Thiago, Fab and Hendo in midfield but maybe he could bring in Ox or Jones to replace Hendo as we would have loads of the ball.

Front 3 picks itself for me especially as Jota / Mo subbed with Mane coming on.
Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
Referee: Andy Madley.
Assistants: Adrian Holmes, Eddie Smart.
Fourth official: Geoff Eltringham.
VAR: Andre Marriner.
Assistant VAR: Simon Long.
Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
Barefoot Doctor:
I'm not expecting too many changes. The vast majority - if not all - of the big hitters will get the Norwich game off so I think we'll feel we can go very strong against Palace.

The exception is probably at CB, where we're still getting everyone up to speed. Virgil a certainty to come back in, but I think it'll be alongside Konate. Matip probably can't play three times in six days, and last night was Gomez's first competitive match of the season. Plus it's the ideal match to put Konate in, a home match against weaker PL opposition, with Virgil able to babysit him if required. Gomez and Konate then get the Norwich game aswell (reckon there's a chance Gomez starts at RB there with Neco out, with maybe Phillips starting at CB).

Front three picks itself as well, can't see anything other than Mane, Salah, Jota. So only question mark for me really is in midfield - could be the first time we see that Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago midfield but not sure. Only question mark for me is whether Klopp might want either Fabinho or Henderson to play the Norwich game, since otherwise we're lacking a No6. If so, I actually think Saturday could be a game for Jones, who looked bright last night - but it's one of those where it could be any of Jones, Ox, Milner or Naby.
We started the season with Milner at 6, and Naby and Ox joining him in midfield. Maybe that will be the Norwich midfield (again!)? I think Jones will start either this game or the Norwich one though.
Like others have said, I think we'll be fairly close to full-strength for this one (except Matip getting a rest) then everyone else can get a match v Norwich.
Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
Why so much rotation? Am I missing something?
Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
bird_lfc:
Why so much rotation? Am I missing something?
Playing a 3 game in 6 days. Not sure Full Backs will be rotated considering they are not be used midweek but CBs, CM will be. Forwards all didn't play 90 vs Milan
Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
Can't say I've seen more than 5 minutes of highlights, if that, of Palace under Viera.  In looking at the stats though through 4 games they're actually mid-tableish which is more than you could ever say for a Roy Hodgson version of Palace.  Which is kind of surprising to me in that Viera seemed pretty awful as a manager in his previous stops while Hodgson everybody agrees is at least decent in the things he can do.

I honestly can't think of any reason why we shouldn't be smushing them rather easily and collecting all 3 points.  But at least based on the above it makes me think it won't be as easy as it may otherwise have been under Roy which again is just weird to think. 

Anyway, looking forward to it.
Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
If Minamino is fit then this is the game he has to start. Played really well there last season.
Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
We will have to much for Palace  but Ive been impressed with them , all they seem to be missing was a goal scorer and Conor Gallagher has been excellent always getting in good positions to score
Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
Big Virg to return please and possibly Gomes so he can remind him how to hold a line!

Would love to see a mid of Thiago, Fab and Hendo but wouldn't be surprised to see Milner given a start as Hendo is still being managed it seems. Sadio needs a good run of games where he's not overthinking everything so would love to see him start this one.
Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
Van Dijk, Thiago and Mane back in the side.  Not a bad trio to bring in.  One or two other positions could be rotated but can see him starting the strongest possible team and probably change the whole starting 11 against Norwich.  I've only seen palace once this season and it was their win against spurs.  They did well but spurs were shocking even before the sending off.  That Conor Gallagher kid was class for them.  Worked his socks off and caused spurs problems all game.  Fabinho will have to be keeping an eye on him. 
Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
Yep, get the defensive kingpin back in there, VVD. Imperious.

Who is his partner? Matip had done really well so far this season, but you can make a case for him to be rested now for a game, especially after playing midweek. Gomez came in and you could make a case for him to start alongside VVD to get into the groove and get closer to where he was, which was excellent. Or then again, you could make a case for a Konate to see some minutes alongside Virg as he gets up to speed. I think with the pace that Crystal Palace have, plus Matip seeing a lot of action already, its time for Joe or Konate to step up for this one alongside Virg.

Now the midfield. Gutted for Harvey, as the lad was starting to boss it and really looked a prospect. He will come again. Meanwhile, it might well be Fabinho, Hendo and Thiago. Very strong if so, but Im also slightly concerned about it, as Hendo and Thiago drop into the same space to get the ball. Probably something and nothing, but Im watching it.

Id like to see Jones emerge again now. He was doing great last season and he can be the attacking midfielder with two of the aforementioned three in there too.

Up front? Salah, Mane, Jota.

3-0 or 3-1 to the red men.

Oh, and Patrick Vieira looks like he might be a manager to watch. If he makes a good fist of this job, Arsenal might come calling. Too early to go overboard, but it looks like he is trying to craft a decent young side, not just a negative group to try to hang on, not really play, and maybe nick something.
Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
Just crush them.
