Yep, get the defensive kingpin back in there, VVD. Imperious.



Who is his partner? Matip had done really well so far this season, but you can make a case for him to be rested now for a game, especially after playing midweek. Gomez came in and you could make a case for him to start alongside VVD to get into the groove and get closer to where he was, which was excellent. Or then again, you could make a case for a Konate to see some minutes alongside Virg as he gets up to speed. I think with the pace that Crystal Palace have, plus Matip seeing a lot of action already, its time for Joe or Konate to step up for this one alongside Virg.



Now the midfield. Gutted for Harvey, as the lad was starting to boss it and really looked a prospect. He will come again. Meanwhile, it might well be Fabinho, Hendo and Thiago. Very strong if so, but Im also slightly concerned about it, as Hendo and Thiago drop into the same space to get the ball. Probably something and nothing, but Im watching it.



Id like to see Jones emerge again now. He was doing great last season and he can be the attacking midfielder with two of the aforementioned three in there too.



Up front? Salah, Mane, Jota.



3-0 or 3-1 to the red men.



Oh, and Patrick Vieira looks like he might be a manager to watch. If he makes a good fist of this job, Arsenal might come calling. Too early to go overboard, but it looks like he is trying to craft a decent young side, not just a negative group to try to hang on, not really play, and maybe nick something.