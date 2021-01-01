After last nights excitement in Europe we are back to Premier League action with a visit from new look Crystal Palace for a rare Saturday 3pm kick off:



Referee: Andy Madley. Assistants: Adrian Holmes, Eddie Smart. Fourth official: Geoff Eltringham



Palace so far this season P4 w1 D 2 L 1 for 5 points



Last game won 3-0 v Spurs team: Guita: Ward: Anderson: Guehi: Mitchell: Gallagher: Kouyate: McArthur: Ayew : Benteke: Zaha



Palace have tried to change with the appointment of a new manager in Patrick Vieira and it's fair to say they've had a reasonable start- the only change I can see to their team is maybe is new signing from Celtic Odsonne Edouard may start



PREMIER LEAGUE RECORD v Palace



At Anfield



P 12 w 8 D 1 L 3



They used to have a reputation as a bit of a bogey side as I think they beat us 3 times in a row here but over the last few seasons we have developed a winning habit against them



I always fear Zaha who I know people on here don't rate but on his day he is a very good player who was superb a few seasons ago at Anfield when we beat them 4-3



They have a new look central defensive partnership with ex Fulham captain Anderson and Chelsea youth product Guehi and Gallagher is a promising midfielder on loan from Chelsea



Also I wonder if any of their Ultra fans make the journey : I notice that they now have a man with a megaphone on a platform at the front to lead their formation chanting: can't stand organized cheer leading



LIVERPOOL as for us I am delighted with our start to the season; it's so good to be back in the stadium with friends and familiar faces supporting our team



What changes if any do we see in the team for Saturday. VVD will be back and I'm sure Mane will start- what about the midfield. Jones may get a start. Thiago back in.



In any case lots to discuss. I predict a 2-0 home win.