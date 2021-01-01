Mane should start and he hates these
Big Virge back
Some of the attacking football we displayed last night was cracking and to make a wild prediction, they will set up tactically to park the bloody bus, hang on for dear life and hope to just nick a cheeky goal via Zaha & Edouard.
Don't expect midfield battles, an open game, or anything but yet another team trying to soak up our pressure. Last night's brainfart is something to learn off, but these ain't no AC Milan
So again it's ours to lose. Take our chances, stay composed at the back (Virge man it has been too long!), and they're no trouble
3-0