Author Topic: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September  (Read 195 times)

Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
« on: Today at 07:02:52 am »
After last nights excitement in Europe we are back to Premier League action with a visit from new look Crystal Palace for a rare Saturday 3pm kick off:

Referee: Andy Madley. Assistants: Adrian Holmes, Eddie Smart. Fourth official: Geoff Eltringham

Palace so far this season P4 w1 D 2 L 1 for 5 points

Last game won 3-0 v Spurs team: Guita: Ward: Anderson: Guehi: Mitchell: Gallagher: Kouyate: McArthur: Ayew : Benteke: Zaha

Palace have tried to change with the appointment of a new manager in Patrick Vieira and it's fair to say they've had a reasonable start- the only change I can see to their team is maybe is new signing from Celtic Odsonne Edouard may start

PREMIER LEAGUE RECORD v Palace

At Anfield

P 12 w 8 D 1 L 3

They used to have a reputation as a bit of a bogey side as I think they beat us 3 times in a row here but over the last few seasons we have developed a winning habit against them

I always fear Zaha who I know people on here don't rate but on his day he is a very good player who was superb a few seasons ago at Anfield when we beat them 4-3

They have a new look central defensive partnership with ex Fulham captain Anderson and Chelsea youth product Guehi and Gallagher is a promising midfielder on loan from Chelsea

Also I wonder if any of their Ultra fans make the journey : I notice that they now have a man with a megaphone on a platform at the front to lead their formation chanting: can't stand organized cheer leading

LIVERPOOL   as for us I am delighted with our start to the season; it's so good to be back in the stadium with friends and familiar faces supporting our team

What changes if any do we see in the team for Saturday. VVD will be back and I'm sure Mane will start- what about the midfield. Jones may get a start. Thiago back in.

In any case lots to discuss. I predict a 2-0 home win.
Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:24:28 am »
Come on Redmen!!
Love it when these games come so thick and fast. Not sure what to expect from Palace, their only good result came against a Spurs side who seemed to lose the plot after going down to ten men.
Expect Virgil, Thiago and Sadio are all back. Probably Gomez next to Virgil. I agree Curtis has a good shout. I wonder if it will be Tsimikas in for Robbo ?
Our rondo style passing looks great at the present and more of that will be too much for them.
Could be three clear to the Reds.
Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:37:21 am »
Mane should start and he hates these

Big Virge back

Some of the attacking football we displayed last night was cracking and to make a wild prediction, they will set up tactically to park the bloody bus, hang on for dear life and hope to just nick a cheeky goal via Zaha & Edouard.

Don't expect midfield battles, an open game, or anything but yet another team trying to soak up our pressure. Last night's brainfart is something to learn off, but these ain't no AC Milan

So again it's ours to lose. Take our chances, stay composed at the back (Virge man it has been too long!), and they're no trouble

3-0
Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:44:22 am »
Anyone think Salah will be rested?
Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:49:40 am »
They've had most of the ball in a lot of their games so far, including against Spurs. I can see them being a bit of a different proposition, a few new young players in the squad, big name ex-player manager to get them worked up, players just going at it and playing with freedom for a while. I think we'll need to weather a bit of a storm at times but ultimately we're the fitter, more organised side so should be able to pick them apart if that is how they end up playing.

Be interesting to see how they do, their loss of players this summer looked deadly but it was mostly old players likely on big contracts, and they've done just enough to replace them with some young talent, though a lack of depth will probably show through at some point. Viera seems like a bit of a mistake, in the same way that hiring ex-players with limited experience always does, so we'll have to see how that goes I guess.
Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:07:20 am »
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 07:44:22 am
Anyone think Salah will be rested?

Not at all. He'll get a week off after this one
Re: Liverpool v Crystal Palace Anfield Saturday 18th September
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:11:40 am »
Mané has scored in his last 8 games against Palace I think?! And hell be nicely rested too.

Im wondering if well see Konate alongside Van Dijk? Or maybe we just save him til the League Cup now? Youd think Matip may get a rest though.

Midfield, as ever is where were more likely to make a couple of changes I reckon. Thiago and Keita both possibly due a start, doubt they both will. Good to have options!
