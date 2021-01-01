We were pretty shit yesterday but it shows character to come back and win the game.



Can't disagree.Got to dismantling no-marks like AC Milan with a minimal of fuss. Yesterday was too close for comfort and therefore was quite a frustrating watch at times. At half time I thought we might get beat, that's a completely unnecessary and unwanted feeling that I'd like to avoid in any further game this season.Hopefully the players and Klopp learn from this and we smash everyone from now until end of May.I think a lot of it comes down to depth. Last night our subs that were brought on were:Mane (finished)Thiago (not suited to this team)Jones (only rated because he's from Liverpool)AOC (done nothing since his ACL)Milner (came on and got booked)I'd like something a bit better to fall back on if any game is in doubt,