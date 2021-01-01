« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69  (Read 12335 times)

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
« Reply #440 on: Today at 03:11:11 pm »
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Today at 02:59:33 pm
We were pretty shit yesterday but it shows character to come back and win the game.
That's me told. I thought we were pretty good on the whole and thoroughly enjoyed the game  ???
Logged

Online LFCEmpire

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,330
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
« Reply #441 on: Today at 03:17:28 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 03:11:11 pm
That's me told. I thought we were pretty good on the whole and thoroughly enjoyed the game  ???

Ok granted I am being pretty harsh on the team but I am trying to say that even though we shipped 2 goals in 5 min it was great to see us come back and take the 3 points.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,264
Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
« Reply #442 on: Today at 03:17:50 pm »
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Today at 02:59:33 pm
We were pretty shit yesterday but it shows character to come back and win the game.

Can't disagree.

Got to dismantling no-marks like AC Milan with a minimal of fuss. Yesterday was too close for comfort and therefore was quite a frustrating watch at times. At half time I thought we might get beat, that's a completely unnecessary and unwanted feeling that I'd like to avoid in any further game this season.

Hopefully the players and Klopp learn from this and we smash everyone from now until end of May.

I think a lot of it comes down to depth. Last night our subs that were brought on were:

Mane (finished)
Thiago (not suited to this team)
Jones (only rated because he's from Liverpool)
AOC (done nothing since his ACL)
Milner (came on and got booked)

I'd like something a bit better to fall back on if any game is in doubt,
« Last Edit: Today at 03:21:46 pm by Jookie »
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,737
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
« Reply #443 on: Today at 03:21:01 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:17:50 pm
Can't disagree.

Got to dismantling no-marks like AC Milan with a minimal of fuss. Yesterday was too close for comfort and therefore was quite a frustrating watch at times. At half time I thought we might get beat, that's a completely unnecessary and unwanted feeling that I'd like to avoid in any further game this season.

Hopefully the players and Klopp learn from this and we smash everyone from now until end of May.

Probably good to have a bit of a wake up call when we did just to keep a check on complacency creeping in.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,092
Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
« Reply #444 on: Today at 03:21:33 pm »
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Today at 02:59:33 pm
We were pretty shit yesterday but it shows character to come back and win the game.

We were incredible for 35, bad for 10, and good for 45.

What game were you watching? Even the announcers were purring about our performance.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,969
Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
« Reply #445 on: Today at 03:22:34 pm »
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Today at 03:17:28 pm
Ok granted I am being pretty harsh on the team but I am trying to say that even though we shipped 2 goals in 5 min it was great to see us come back and take the 3 points.

So maybe the key here is to not start off by saying 'We were pretty shit yesterday, when they where anything but.

The first half hour of that game yesterday was scintillating, classic Jürgen Klopp football. Shit was the last thing it was.

And the 2nd half was very controlled for the most part, with a couple cracking goals, again, not shit at all.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,534
Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
« Reply #446 on: Today at 03:25:05 pm »
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Today at 03:17:28 pm
Ok granted I am being pretty harsh on the team but I am trying to say that even though we shipped 2 goals in 5 min it was great to see us come back and take the 3 points.

Great and that doesn't equate to us being pretty shit like you posted. I mean there are tons of words in the English language to express what actually happened last night.

Logged

Online LFCEmpire

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,330
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
« Reply #447 on: Today at 03:26:10 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:21:33 pm
We were incredible for 35, bad for 10, and good for 45.

What game were you watching? Even the announcers were purring about our performance.

You can be incredible for 90 min and still lose the game. We have been wasteful in front of goals and it nearly cost us yesterday. I am glad the team fought back and took the 3 points.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,534
Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
« Reply #448 on: Today at 03:30:23 pm »
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Today at 03:26:10 pm
You can be incredible for 90 min and still lose the game. We have been wasteful in front of goals and it nearly cost us yesterday. I am glad the team fought back and took the 3 points.

And that still wouldn't mean that were shit. Being wasteful in front of goal wasn't the problem, because we weren't missing sitters, our problem was dropping off when we shouldn't have and making multiple collective and individual mistakes. That's an organizational issue, not an attacking issue.

If you do your job in the defensive third, then the opponent doesn't get the chance to exploit you regardless of what you do on the other end.

None of that however made us shit. That's nonsense.
Logged

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,871
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
« Reply #449 on: Today at 03:31:14 pm »
As I said above, if the comments are bona fide then you have to say the inability of some on here to actually grasp what theyve just witnessed defies credibility. But I can only think these folks are just wind up merchants. Otherwise it really is disturbing.

 8)
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
« Reply #450 on: Today at 03:34:24 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:17:50 pm
Can't disagree.

Got to dismantling no-marks like AC Milan with a minimal of fuss. Yesterday was too close for comfort and therefore was quite a frustrating watch at times. At half time I thought we might get beat, that's a completely unnecessary and unwanted feeling that I'd like to avoid in any further game this season.

Hopefully the players and Klopp learn from this and we smash everyone from now until end of May.

I think a lot of it comes down to depth. Last night our subs that were brought on were:

Mane (finished)
Thiago (not suited to this team)
Jones (only rated because he's from Liverpool)
AOC (done nothing since his ACL)
Milner (came on and got booked)

I'd like something a bit better to fall back on if any game is in doubt,
Did you watch Mortimer and Whitehouse on Sunday?
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,264
Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
« Reply #451 on: Today at 03:36:36 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 03:34:24 pm
Did you watch Mortimer and Whitehouse on Sunday?

No. Where they discussing Liverpool's lack of activity in the transfer market and how the quality of your 6th choice forward is actually the determining and most important factor in a teams chances of success?
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,090
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
« Reply #452 on: Today at 03:37:49 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:36:36 pm
No. Where they discussing Liverpool's lack of activity in the transfer market and how the quality of your 6th choice forward is actually the determining and most important factor in a teams chances of success?

Bobs best moment was 'Never mind Ronaldo....they didn't sign a third choice defensive midfielder or back-up right back'. Said in jest of course.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,737
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
« Reply #453 on: Today at 03:39:11 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 03:31:14 pm
As I said above, if the comments are bona fide then you have to say the inability of some on here to actually grasp what theyve just witnessed defies credibility. But I can only think these folks are just wind up merchants. Otherwise it really is disturbing.

 8)

Could you imagine some of the comments made when there were ten minutes to go against St Etienne?
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,264
Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
« Reply #454 on: Today at 03:40:44 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 03:31:14 pm
I can only think these folks are just wind up merchants.

Guilty as charged

To be fair I was just paraphrasing what I've heard other Liverpool fans say/write. Just wanted to see if anyone agreed with what was obviously a post that was written with tongue firmly in cheek.

I thought we were excellent again last night. Bit wasteful in the final 3rd again and a knocked off a bit for the last 10-15 mins of the 1st half. Generally though 70-80% of what we've done this season has been excellent, and really promising.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
« Reply #455 on: Today at 03:41:46 pm »
 
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:36:36 pm
No. Where they discussing Liverpool's lack of activity in the transfer market and how the quality of your 6th choice forward is actually the determining and most important factor in a teams chances of success?
  ;D No but they were fishing too though

Edit: Just saw your post above. Nice to see a complilation.

Seriously though, I loved hearing Klopp's interview and hearing how much he enjoyed it because that was my first thought too.
If you've seen us in Europe over the years, you've seen that game a few times. It's what we do, it happens and as robbo said, if you switch off or let it drop even a bit, you get punished.

« Last Edit: Today at 03:45:48 pm by Charlie Adams fried egg »
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,264
Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
« Reply #456 on: Today at 03:44:27 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:37:49 pm
Bobs best moment was 'Never mind Ronaldo....they didn't sign a third choice defensive midfielder or back-up right back'. Said in jest of course.

Of course it was i jest. They have quality cover in Matic and Dalot for those positions.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,264
Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
« Reply #457 on: Today at 03:47:25 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 03:41:46 pm
   ;D No but they were fishing too though

I'm not a clever man so fishing with the very blunt tool of (my version of) irony is all I've got.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online LFCEmpire

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,330
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: CL: Liverpool 3 vs 2 AC Milan Tomori OG 9. Rebid 42 Diaz 44 Mo 48 Hendo 69
« Reply #458 on: Today at 03:51:31 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 03:30:23 pm
And that still wouldn't mean that were shit. Being wasteful in front of goal wasn't the problem, because we weren't missing sitters, our problem was dropping off when we shouldn't have and making multiple collective and individual mistakes. That's an organizational issue, not an attacking issue.

If you do your job in the defensive third, then the opponent doesn't get the chance to exploit you regardless of what you do on the other end.

None of that however made us shit. That's nonsense.

I just said "pretty shit". Going in 1-2 at HT was difficult mentally. It showed great character to come back and grab all 3 points.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 