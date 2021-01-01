« previous next »
Just asking. Yesterday's Milan team... In terms of capability, could they destroy team like Man United or Everton?

I know its a second-tier level team of Milan compared to 2005-2007...

Just want to know your opinion, mates and brothers here...
I'm not sure how a player in a Klopp team fails to track back. I can only assume Klopp has issued instruction to stay forward and let Fabinho et al mop up. Maybe he's told to stay forward for the counter attack.  There's a risk obviously that the defence gets overrun, but Klopp may see that risk worth taking for a quick overload on the our counter. And it's less likely the opposition pile forward when they can see they are open to a counter .  It's never simple. If Keita keeps getting games and doing the same thing without the coaching staff clearly telling him to chase back then I suspect he's doing what the boss asks.
Just asking. Yesterday's Milan team... In terms of capability, could they destroy team like Man United or Everton?

I know its a second-tier level team of Milan compared to 2005-2007...

Just want to know your opinion, mates and brothers here...
I wouldn't say so myself. They are a decent side, although we should have absolutely slaughtered them last night.
Those comments from the boss are a real insight into how he views the game.
You get the feeling he loves an exciting game of football, coming back from a goal down makes it 'better' for him.
He can feel what the players are feeling, yet he has the acumen to see what needs to be adjusted on the pitch.(and knows how it can be done)
Also knows how to make the players that aren't first choice feel a million a dollars.

I am now convinced the HT thread is either bots or WUMs trying to win a fishing prize, or trolls.

Bet red cafe was fun at half time.

I was pleasantly surprised the bookies had a market for us to win at half time.  :)


--EDIT-- goals just before half time are classically bad. But HT gave klopp the chance to tweak the setup and deal with Milan. Doubt he could have done that if they'd scored twice around the 80min mark.  Not least for the difficulty of getting the message out.
Must admit, I availed myself of a bit of 7/4 at HT. I normally give it 5 mins into the second half for that type of bet as the odds usually drift further if the team behind doesn't score, so a bit of luck there.
Just asking. Yesterday's Milan team... In terms of capability, could they destroy team like Man United or Everton?

I know its a second-tier level team of Milan compared to 2005-2007...

Just want to know your opinion, mates and brothers here...

They can beat United. United's defense is suspect and their midfielder jog around and don't half press like ours do. Heck, Young Boys outplayed them on the ball and Milan have far better ability on the ball.

As for Everton, there is a reason why they are not in European competitions.
Fed up of players like origi getting targeted for criticism while keita gets a free pass from the same people. They will even tell you he is having a great game.

At least origi has made significant contribution and actually tried hard last night and did OK considering he has played very little football.

On the other hand, keita doesn't bother to track the ac Milan player who drifted in behind while they were in possession of the ball.  The problem with keita is that he doesn't contribute a whole pile to the attack either.   Klopp wasn't too happy with him either judging by the way he was talking to him just after the final whistle.  He got yet another opportunity last night and failed to take it.

Or both Origi and Keita had decent games. Who knows what Klopp was talking about? As for tracking back, the goals came from our right side, Hendo is more culpable, no?

As for contributing in attack - if you mean by goals and assists, how much have our mifielders done that over the years under Klopp? Are you new to Klopp's system? 
They drew 2-2 and 1-1 vs United last season.
well pleased with the result and that we are creating so many chances.
the AM-Porto draw helps us

So if we go away and win at Porto and Milan draw with AM that could set us up in CL.

I like that we rotated a few more players and although we conceded we responded well and
Just asking. Yesterday's Milan team... In terms of capability, could they destroy team like Man United or Everton?

I know its a second-tier level team of Milan compared to 2005-2007...

Just want to know your opinion, mates and brothers here...

Really, they could have beaten us last night despite being pretty poor. Say they score that goal in the first minute of the second half and it's on side, we'd have struggled to come back from two goals at that point. I was surprised how poorly they played though, and it was a total fluke they went up ahead at half time.

Hope they can take some points off Atletico, but I think they'll struggle to break them down. When we go to the San Siro we should be looking for maximum points, though they should play better than they did last night.
Can anyone re print Times match?..cos of firewall can only read first para but starts great...
I think last night rams home just how grateful we should all be to these lads for getting us over the line last season.

Thank fuck were not getting ready to play tonight!
I think last night rams home just how grateful we should all be to these lads for getting us over the line last season.

Thank fuck were not getting ready to play tonight!

Definitely.

We could have been playing away at some crap like Young Boys instead of playing a proper European team
Genuinely, and I hope the mods don't punish me for this, but some of you should be fucking mortified reading that HT thread back today.
There's no reason to think that Lobs?

You're right about the HT thread(s).
We jibbed the in-game discussion years ago for the same type of content. It would be a shame if the HT threads became too much of an annoyance or embarrassment to consider jibbing that.
Mute the posters you might ask? One of the golden rules of RAWK is the ability to self-moderate though :)
Really good performance, barring the 5 minutes before HT. Crowd was boss. Great to see Henderson bang in a European winner.

Origi was alright. Kieta is okay at doing the Gini stuff. Typical Henderson performance, never hides. Few times he picked up the ball and your like, fucking turn and get the ball out wide only for him to ping the ball back to where it came from. Other times, he picks up the ball and sprays it into space and sets us off.

Dont think we learnt much last night, apart from knowing what a brilliant team we have. We should have scored more.

The recycling skills of Keita is fine. The way he was able
To glide past his markers were impressive too. Its the positional sense that gets people worried. He should be able to sense danger and help out his team mates. Apart from that 2 goals, we have been overloaded on occasions but he was no where to be seen.
Has anyone got a link to the radio 5 commentary of Istanbul? I want to feel the goosebumps again.
Why is Henderson playing as a 10 these days? Losing that cover down the right isn't nearly worth the trade off.
Klopp and Maldini sharing some laughs after the match

https://twitter.com/CouchNish/status/1438254905886580737
Klopp and Maldini sharing some laughs after the match

https://twitter.com/CouchNish/status/1438254905886580737
To my shame when I was watching the game live - on mute, as usual - and it panned to Maldini in the stands I didn't recognise him at all.  It wasn't until his son was substituted on and it panned to him again that the penny dropped.

Klopp seems like someone that could have a chat and laugh with most people!
Can't believe Paolo is 53! What a man.
Klopp and Maldini sharing some laughs after the match

https://twitter.com/CouchNish/status/1438254905886580737

that was before. But they where chatting after a bit too, Kloppo, Maldini and Pioli.
