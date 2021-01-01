Just asking. Yesterday's Milan team... In terms of capability, could they destroy team like Man United or Everton?



I know its a second-tier level team of Milan compared to 2005-2007...



Just want to know your opinion, mates and brothers here...



Really, they could have beaten us last night despite being pretty poor. Say they score that goal in the first minute of the second half and it's on side, we'd have struggled to come back from two goals at that point. I was surprised how poorly they played though, and it was a total fluke they went up ahead at half time.Hope they can take some points off Atletico, but I think they'll struggle to break them down. When we go to the San Siro we should be looking for maximum points, though they should play better than they did last night.