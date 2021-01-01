Union down to 10 after just 40 mins. Jaeckel sent off for 2 yellows, daft 2nd booking too, pulling the player back in his own half as he broke on the counter.
people like big dick nick.
Today is clearly not the Day of the Jaeckel.
Unbelievable. Hazell gets the credit for an inferior piece of work. Pays to be quick.
"conference league" is such a thrash name
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Betis 3-2 Celtic now.
