Author Topic: Champions League - Europa League/Conference Match Day 1  (Read 6661 times)

Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Champions League - Europa League/Conference Match Day 1
« Reply #320 on: Today at 10:06:21 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 10:02:02 pm
Depends on who they get further on, and this time around it's with supporters in the ground, that does make a difference for certain sides. They are organized for sure but they're also very thin at the back given that they play with 3 CB's

Don't think they're matchup dependent. They have played Man City quite a few times since he's been manager and he's completely shut Guardiola down. We struggled like mad to create a chance in the box in the second half against their 10 and there's many more examples. I would not want to face them over 2 legs. The English version of Atletico but even more quality.
Online jillc

Re: Champions League - Europa League/Conference Match Day 1
« Reply #321 on: Today at 10:06:36 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:59:58 pm
Since Tuchel took over they've conceded 1 Champions League goal. They won't batter many teams but they're going to be extremely difficult for any team to beat. With a squad like this and a goalscorer like Lukaku they're going to be mighty dangerous.

Teams will learn to play against them though, Lukaku will score of course, but there are a number of other good players elsewhere too. I think it's quite an open competition this year. Naturally United are the team to beat.  :D
Online Mister men

Re: Champions League - Europa League/Conference Match Day 1
« Reply #322 on: Today at 10:10:11 pm »
Said it at the start of the season Barcelona will not finish top 4 in Spain this season. On the evidence tonight they won't be getting out of that group either.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Champions League - Europa League/Conference Match Day 1
« Reply #323 on: Today at 10:11:34 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:06:21 pm
Don't think they're matchup dependent. They have played Man City quite a few times since he's been manager and he's completely shut Guardiola down. We struggled like mad to create a chance in the box in the second half against their 10 and there's many more examples. I would not want to face them over 2 legs. The English version of Atletico but even more quality.

They have been successful against City, but City have also let them off the hook in both of the recent matches and were wasteful in front of goal. I agree, they are good defensively, but imo they'll need multiple things to go their way, to have repeat of their success.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Champions League - Europa League/Conference Match Day 1
« Reply #324 on: Today at 10:12:36 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:06:21 pm
Don't think they're matchup dependent. They have played Man City quite a few times since he's been manager and he's completely shut Guardiola down. We struggled like mad to create a chance in the box in the second half against their 10 and there's many more examples. I would not want to face them over 2 legs. The English version of Atletico but even more quality.

I don’t think anyone wants to play Chelsea in a European knockout game. Probably the most difficult tie for a top team in Europe thanks to their defence.

Having said that, I think they are in a bit of a honeymoon period as regards to their setup. They are still far too passive and eventually I think teams will tailor their setup to ensure they don’t play into their hands.
Offline Geppvindh's

Re: Champions League - Europa League/Conference Match Day 1
« Reply #325 on: Today at 10:16:48 pm »
Any links to highlights of all games?
Online jillc

Re: Champions League - Europa League/Conference Match Day 1
« Reply #326 on: Today at 10:17:59 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:12:36 pm
I dont think anyone wants to play Chelsea in a European knockout game. Probably the most difficult tie for a top team in Europe thanks to their defence.

Having said that, I think they are in a bit of a honeymoon period as regards to their setup. They are still far too passive and eventually I think teams will tailor their setup to ensure they dont play into their hands.

That's exactly my point, in the end teams learn how to exploit set-up's I don't think Chelsea will be any different. It also helps that they get relative easy groups so they can find momentum from the beginning.
Online RedG13

Re: Champions League - Europa League/Conference Match Day 1
« Reply #327 on: Today at 10:21:19 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:59:58 pm
Since Tuchel took over they've conceded 1 Champions League goal. They won't batter many teams but they're going to be extremely difficult for any team to beat. With a squad like this and a goalscorer like Lukaku they're going to be mighty dangerous.
They are very hard to beat but 2 shots on target and 11 overall shots with 66% of the ball is not a sustained winning formula(caley has .9x to .7xg). since the cl knockout you can have fluky results but it very hard to win the CL on a consentient bases doing this. There CBs are not good enough to run a back 4 is the biggest issue if they could it would help solve the issues they have as asking one the CMs who are not penetration  style CMs to do that in build up and into the box. There CMs are very good but the best at protect the counter and with buildup play doing stuff in the final 3rd isnt their strength
https://twitter.com/Caley_graphics/status/1437887553005359109
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Champions League - Europa League/Conference Match Day 1
« Reply #328 on: Today at 10:21:40 pm »
Barca just aren't at Bayern's level is all that reinforced but that really isn't much of a surprise.  With that said the doom and gloomers are a bit much as they still have a good chance to win La Liga.  Just says more where La Liga is these days than anything else.

As far as Chelsea, didn't watch any of the game but what I'd say is it's probably worth revisiting prior assumptions about what Tuchel is as a manager.  I always thought of him, similar to Nagelsman, in that they are so full of their own shit that they come up with these increasingly intricate ways of playing just to seem cute or smart that get blown away when up against similar or better quality of players.  Never thought of him as much of a pragmatist but at this point there's no hiding from the fact that he's now been managing what is arguably the best defensive side in Europe for quite sometime now.  They're going to be within a shout for every competition this year just because of that.
Online macmanamanaman

Re: Champions League - Europa League/Conference Match Day 1
« Reply #329 on: Today at 10:24:52 pm »
Excellent entertainment today from the Boys Vs Man U game.

Hoping Ronnie keeps his stats looking pristine, and glosses over any (admittedly surmountable) negatives his lack of top level pace causes up top. Unfortunately,  he's still an amazing player with the ball at feet or in the air. With a bit of luck and lots of stats padding against the minnows, I hope both him and Ole survive the winter.

Of course, occasionally,  one faces much stronger teams, with a huge array of resources and unfair wealth advantage, no shame in losing, to the likes of Young Boys. Onwards and upwards,  lets turn a corner, Ole at the wheel.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Champions League - Europa League/Conference Match Day 1
« Reply #330 on: Today at 10:27:02 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:17:59 pm
That's exactly my point, in the end teams learn how to exploit set-up's I don't think Chelsea will be any different. It also helps that they get relative easy groups so they can find momentum from the beginning.

Nobody has found a way to exploit us with VvD in the lineup in years now.  I don't think this is really accurate as any other examples I can think of happened due to injuries or a change in manager more than someone being found out.
Online A-Bomb

Re: Champions League - Europa League/Conference Match Day 1
« Reply #331 on: Today at 10:31:28 pm »
I can't believe the vultures are not circling around Barca - the club is in turmoil, financially in shit streak and are open to any money coming in....players must see the writing on the wall for the next couple seasons.

I'd have been fucking ruthless this summer in approaching some of their young talent from a position of strength, much like those pricks have been doing for a couple decades...
Online jillc

Re: Champions League - Europa League/Conference Match Day 1
« Reply #332 on: Today at 10:37:55 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 10:27:02 pm
Nobody has found a way to exploit us with VvD in the lineup in years now.  I don't think this is really accurate as any other examples I can think of happened due to injuries or a change in manager more than someone being found out.

People do find ways of getting around systems, Athetico did it to us, we lost to Napoli on a couple of occasions. Every team gets beaten by someone in the end, Chelsea will be no different. Especially if they continue to only get one goal, that is always risky in this compeition. When Napoli beat us 2-0 Van Dijk was in the line up too.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Champions League - Europa League/Conference Match Day 1
« Reply #333 on: Today at 10:40:17 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 10:27:02 pm
Nobody has found a way to exploit us with VvD in the lineup in years now.  I don't think this is really accurate as any other examples I can think of happened due to injuries or a change in manager more than someone being found out.

We havent got close to winning the CL in two seasons now albeit last season we had no Van Dijk.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Champions League - Europa League/Conference Match Day 1
« Reply #334 on: Today at 10:41:45 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:37:55 pm
People do find ways of getting around systems, Athetico did it to us, we lost to Napoli on a couple of occasions. Every team gets beaten by someone in the end, Chelsea will be no different. Especially if they continue to only get one goal, that is always risky in this compeition. When Napoli beat us 2-0 Van Dijk was in the line up too.

Atletico had to get a lot of things going their way in the 2nd leg to do so. Including some luck, and us missing Becker, as Adrian made two massive mistakes in ET when we were up 2-0.
Online jillc

Re: Champions League - Europa League/Conference Match Day 1
« Reply #335 on: Today at 10:44:55 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 10:41:45 pm
Atletico had to get a lot of things going their way in the 2nd leg to do so. Including some luck, and us missing Becker, as Adrian made two massive mistakes in ET when we were up 2-0.

We still had Van Dijk in the line up, also in the two other games I mentioned. I am not having a go at our record merely pointing out that teams learn how to play against other teams. We had two losses against Napoli for example in the group stages, some teams have players which can exploit even the top teams. We did it ourselves when Klopp first got us into the CL, it's crazy this idea that some claim that it cannot be done, when it clearly does happen.
Offline ...

Re: Champions League - Europa League/Conference Match Day 1
« Reply #336 on: Today at 10:45:13 pm »
Quote from: Geppvindh's on Today at 10:16:48 pm
Any links to highlights of all games?
Online BoRed

Re: Champions League - Europa League/Conference Match Day 1
« Reply #337 on: Today at 10:51:04 pm »
Quote from: Geppvindh's on Today at 10:16:48 pm
Any links to highlights of all games?

Try https://ourmatch.me/ if you don't mind annoying ads.
