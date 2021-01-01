Barca just aren't at Bayern's level is all that reinforced but that really isn't much of a surprise. With that said the doom and gloomers are a bit much as they still have a good chance to win La Liga. Just says more where La Liga is these days than anything else.



As far as Chelsea, didn't watch any of the game but what I'd say is it's probably worth revisiting prior assumptions about what Tuchel is as a manager. I always thought of him, similar to Nagelsman, in that they are so full of their own shit that they come up with these increasingly intricate ways of playing just to seem cute or smart that get blown away when up against similar or better quality of players. Never thought of him as much of a pragmatist but at this point there's no hiding from the fact that he's now been managing what is arguably the best defensive side in Europe for quite sometime now. They're going to be within a shout for every competition this year just because of that.