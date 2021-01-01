Excellent entertainment today from the Boys Vs Man U game.
Hoping Ronnie keeps his stats looking pristine, and glosses over any (admittedly surmountable) negatives his lack of top level pace causes up top. Unfortunately, he's still an amazing player with the ball at feet or in the air. With a bit of luck and lots of stats padding against the minnows, I hope both him and Ole survive the winter.
Of course, occasionally, one faces much stronger teams, with a huge array of resources and unfair wealth advantage, no shame in losing, to the likes of Young Boys. Onwards and upwards, lets turn a corner, Ole at the wheel.