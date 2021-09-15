« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport  (Read 5508 times)

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,479
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 03:16:18 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 03:13:35 pm
It just seems daft to label it as must win, or close to. That suggests to me that we'd be fucked if we don't win, which isn't even close to reality. For me must win games are the 'Olympiakos 05, Napoli 18, Red Bull 19' ilk but maybe thats a bit too literal :D We've just had so many European seasons where we haven't started great and ended up winning it or getting close that I can't really get myself in the mindset that the first group game is must win, regardless of how strong the group is.

Correct. Winning now doesn't mean that you aren't going to drop points later on. It's a pointless discussion, since we're going to go out to win anyway, it's not like we're going in with a half-arsed attitude to begin with.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,408
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 03:39:53 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 01:05:31 pm
Their fans seem confident, and they've had a good start to the season. I'd be wary of making too many changes. In an ideal world, we'd be giving Virgil/Joel a rest. Gomez probably needs a bit more time before starting a game like this. Perhaps Konate will be thrown in. Front 3 picks itself considering Bobby's injured.

Alisson; Trent, Matip, Konate, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Keita; Salah, Jota, Mane.

Then Virgil, Thiago back for Palace.

They would seem confident if they just got their views on us from the UK media. Everyone seems to be thinking were going to have a repeat of last season. Our starting line up against Leeds was amazing. We might tinker with things a little bit midweek but I think Klopp will go as strong as he can.

Id back us against almost anyone at home in those circumstances. This isnt Atalanta at home from last season with sweeping changes and no crowd.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,254
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 03:41:31 pm »
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 02:52:56 pm
2005 was Monaco, Olympiakos and Deportivo. Not sure that compares well to Milan, Porto and A. Madrid, even if you allow for the weakening of Milan. Maybe Porto remain a side tailor made for us to destroy but that remains to be seen. They're certainly very used to winning games and probably better in a side by side comparison with D. La Coruna from that group.

The season before Monaco were CL runners-up and came 3rd in Ligue (4 points off the top). Deportivo came 3rd in La Liga (6 points off the title) & got to the CL semi-final in the previous season. Olympiakos were a weird team in that in European football they we're pretty poor away from home. At home they had a great record though. CL between 1999 and 2005 their home record was W11 D4 L3. There only losses came to Juventus and Manchester United (x2). Given there were generally a 3rd or 4th pot team they always had decent opposition as well.

I think it's hard  for me to really say how good Milan and Porto are at present - compared to a Top 4 PL club. Even harder to compare teams across eras. What I would say is that based on the preceding season's performances, Deportivo and Monaco entered the start of the 2004/05 season as 2 of the better teams in Europe (maybe somewhere between 8-12th best in CL). Olympiakos was a very tough away but probably one of the easiest home games you could get given their away record in CL at the time.

I'd say on both occasions (2004/05 and now) we had relatively tough groups. In 2004/05 we probably weren't favourites to go through. This season we should be favourites to go through. That doesn't mean we will but if we play anywhere near our potential across the 6 games then we should top the group, never mind just get through. That wasn't necessarily the case before the 2004-05 group stage.

Tomorrow's game isn't must win. A win makes it much easier though. A loss would probably mean we need 4 points at least from the 3 away games to progress. We'd also increase the pressure on the need to beat Atletico at home.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 03:55:30 pm »
a win surely makes the job easier on the later rounds doesn't it. might as well gather as many points while the players are fresh and fit.

Looking at how the officiating is for the league, how long before another one of our players get taken out for the season. We have already lost vvd and thiago last season. Surely the c*nts in the studio and media will save the biggest celebration when salah gets taken out for the season.
Logged

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,482
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 04:36:20 pm »
For those who are interested, training session live now on LFCs YouTube channel.
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,956
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 04:37:48 pm »
Taki back in training.
Logged
AHA!

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,329
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 04:54:49 pm »
Hoping to see a couple of changes. Namely VVD and Robbo sitting this one out, Kostas had been playing well and Joe or Ibu are ready to come in.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline na fir dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,323
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 05:00:29 pm »
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 02:21:46 pm
Think its as close to must win as it gets. It immediately puts the pressure on Milan as they play Atletico next. Aside from that with 3 home games for us we really need to make that advantage count. Especially as one is against that Madrid side - who are amongst the most dogged, cynical and crafty sides I've seen, as well as being stacked with good players. A draw wouldn't be a disaster but any dropped points in this group are going to be hard to claw back IMO.

Get off to a win here and then follow that up with a win in Porto and I think we'll find we're either joint top with Madrid on 6 or possibly two infront. That gives us a lovely position going into the double header with them.

If we can come out of game 4 with at least a 3 point lead over Milan and Porto I think we're pretty much home and hosed. Milan would then have to beat, or at least take points from Madrid in game 5 and we'd have Porto at home with a chance to seal qualification.

Whilst I'd back this Liverpool team against any team in any venue, I'd really rather we had the option to rest up/relax in game 6 as opposed to be going to the San Siro with Milan able to qualify by beating us.

A good, winning, start is imperative imo.

agreed, get the points in the bag as early as possible
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,978
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 05:09:00 pm »
I think there is a difference between "we could really do with winning this one" and "must win".

Think Atletico are also being over-estimated. A good team sure, but they aren't going to just simply swat Porto and Milan aside, leaving us fighting for second if we slip up.

That 2005 group was HARD! Monaco and Deportivo were both very good teams that had gone deep in Europe, and Olympiakos were a good match for anyone, in Greece anyway. Our 1-0 win in Deportivo is one of my all-time favourite CL wins and I think the first real sign of what Benitez could achieve.

Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,408
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 05:23:30 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 05:09:00 pm
I think there is a difference between "we could really do with winning this one" and "must win".

Think Atletico are also being over-estimated. A good team sure, but they aren't going to just simply swat Porto and Milan aside, leaving us fighting for second if we slip up.

That 2005 group was HARD! Monaco and Deportivo were both very good teams that had gone deep in Europe, and Olympiakos were a good match for anyone, in Greece anyway. Our 1-0 win in Deportivo is one of my all-time favourite CL wins and I think the first real sign of what Benitez could achieve.



One of the first glimpses we had of the mighty Igor strutting his stuff in midfield on a European night as well. Think he created the winner with a lovely surge from midfield which he later repeated against Leverkusen.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,479
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 05:23:41 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 05:09:00 pm
I think there is a difference between "we could really do with winning this one" and "must win".

Think Atletico are also being over-estimated. A good team sure, but they aren't going to just simply swat Porto and Milan aside, leaving us fighting for second if we slip up.

That 2005 group was HARD! Monaco and Deportivo were both very good teams that had gone deep in Europe, and Olympiakos were a good match for anyone, in Greece anyway. Our 1-0 win in Deportivo is one of my all-time favourite CL wins and I think the first real sign of what Benitez could achieve.

2018 was really difficult as well
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 05:25:39 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 04:36:20 pm
For those who are interested, training session live now on LFCs YouTube channel.
Who this guy stood next to Klopp with the initials AS?



Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,408
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 05:29:26 pm »
Thats Arrigo Sacchi.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,356
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 05:34:10 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 05:25:39 pm
Who this guy stood next to Klopp with the initials AS?


Dr Andreas Schlumberger, the new head of recovery and performance

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/team/first-team/staff/dr-andreas-schlumberger
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:36:25 pm by Ghost Town »
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 05:52:51 pm »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,506
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 05:57:52 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 05:25:39 pm
Who this guy stood next to Klopp with the initials AS?




Albert Steptoe.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline Henry Kissinger

  • Posterior sponsored by Wilkinson Sword. On the Llama Protection Register. Should wash his mouth out with soap and water.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,390
  • Experience is the name we give our mistakes
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 07:00:25 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 09:24:05 am
So.... do we owe them, or do they still owe us, or are we equals pequals?

After 2005 they owed us but got their revenge in 2007, so now we owe them. There's no such thing as equals pequals, you just made that up. Creating new language on RAWK is not allowed unless signed off by three mods. And one of them has to be wearing a giraffe costume.
Logged
"What's passive smoking? There's passive lots of things. Like passive listening to shitheads. I have to put up with that every day. Are you going to ban people from talking crap? They give me a headache. Believe me, they're killing me. One day people's conversations on the street will do me in." Terry Hall

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,404
  • Meh sd f
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 07:41:31 pm »
No games are must win now, but this is moreso than any of the league games. Makes no sense to rotate for this one.
Logged

Online Gaz123456

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,098
  • 2005 - The best and worst year of my life
    • Elite Financial Planning Consultants
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 07:50:46 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 05:25:39 pm
Who this guy stood next to Klopp with the initials AS?




  Arne Saknussemm finally got out?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:55:35 pm by Gaz123456 »
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,424
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 07:52:18 pm »
Arz Spitt
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,479
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 08:15:13 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 07:41:31 pm
No games are must win now, but this is moreso than any of the league games. Makes no sense to rotate for this one.

It makes sense when you have multiple players back from long term injuries and they're set to play another game at the weekend.

Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,096
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 08:54:04 pm »
I watched Milan when they played Man U in the Europa League last season and they were not a good team.

They're getting bent out of shape because 39-year old Zlatan is injured.  Maybe rightly so as their other forwards are 34-year old Giroud and Ante "3 goals in 42 caps" Rebic.

We should have far too much for them under any circumstances and you can also throw in a bouncing Anfield.

I hope Keita comes back into the midfield and stakes a claim for a long run in the side.  It's such a shame that the Trent, Harvey, Mo right side has been broken up but I expect Thiago will swap across so it's still formidable.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,617
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 08:58:48 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 08:54:04 pm
I watched Milan when they played Man U in the Europa League last season and they were not a good team.

They're getting bent out of shape because 39-year old Zlatan is injured.  Maybe rightly so as their other forwards are 34-year old Giroud and Ante "3 goals in 42 caps" Rebic.

We should have far too much for them under any circumstances and you can also throw in a bouncing Anfield.

I hope Keita comes back into the midfield and stakes a claim for a long run in the side.  It's such a shame that the Trent, Harvey, Mo right side has been broken up but I expect Thiago will swap across so it's still formidable.

I watched those games too and they really were poor, shadow of what they used to be.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,136
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 09:01:16 pm »
Would def rest Matip or VVD for this and manage game time.

Hendo for Harvey and maybe Naby for Thiago.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,981
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 09:35:13 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 05:25:39 pm
Who this guy stood next to Klopp with the initials AS?



Is that Bielsa in the background?
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,599
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 11:22:40 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 05:29:26 pm
Thats Arrigo Sacchi.
haha ;D

I think we'll do these comfortably tomorrow. I'm expecting a good performance under the lights with a crowd in. Atmosphere should be buzzing.
Logged

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 424
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #106 on: Today at 12:17:05 am »
Id take the gamble and rest both the centre backs but the rest of the side just Hendo to come in and its our best midfield and front three.  Virgil, Matip and Tsmikas come in on Saturday. It isnt normally the way the boss operates but it must be at the front of his mind after seeing Harvey took out, and wont want to chance losing Virgil or Joel from overplaying so soon.
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,601
  • ....mmm
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #107 on: Today at 12:47:32 am »
Logged
:D

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,811
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #108 on: Today at 01:17:34 am »
Goosebumps!

"Once a European Champion, always a European Champion". 8)
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #109 on: Today at 01:20:14 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 05:25:39 pm
Who this guy stood next to Klopp with the initials AS?



That's the ASMan.  ::)
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,266
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #110 on: Today at 02:03:12 am »
Logged

Online NarutoReds

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,093
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #111 on: Today at 06:48:02 am »
I am not going to worry much about our defence this time. We have kept 3 clean sheets in our opening 4 games.

Concern only, Matip's injury track record... Not sure what Jurgen would be thinking in playing him back-to-back games within the space of three days. He must be confident.

Thing is, just only needs Mane to be on his day. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink in Leed's post-match analysis: "He (Mane) could have easily had a hat-trick!!!".

Our opponent are not this caliber. There's no way we couldn't do this (on current numbers, maths and papers) logically. Liverpool could just ejaculate on this game easily with closed eyes.

Come on you Mighty Reds!!





Let's do them. Let's take a revenge.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:57:26 am by NarutoReds »
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,815
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #112 on: Today at 07:49:53 am »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 12:17:05 am
Id take the gamble and rest both the centre backs but the rest of the side just Hendo to come in and its our best midfield and front three.  Virgil, Matip and Tsmikas come in on Saturday. It isnt normally the way the boss operates but it must be at the front of his mind after seeing Harvey took out, and wont want to chance losing Virgil or Joel from overplaying so soon.

Can't see it. We have a tough group and should be looking to make it easier for ourselves by winning our home games. Massive tie as well. Strongest XI for me. If our strongest XI is available and fit, they should start. Rest players at the weekend if necessary.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 