I am not going to worry much about our defence this time. We have kept 3 clean sheets in our opening 4 games.
Concern only, Matip's injury track record... Not sure what Jurgen would be thinking in playing him back-to-back games within the space of three days. He must be confident.
Thing is, just only needs Mane to be on his day. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink in Leed's post-match analysis:
"He (Mane) could have easily had a hat-trick!!!".
Our opponent are not this caliber. There's no way we couldn't do this (on current numbers, maths and papers) logically. Liverpool could just ejaculate on this game easily with closed eyes.
Come on you Mighty Reds!!
Let's do them. Let's take a revenge.