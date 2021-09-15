2005 was Monaco, Olympiakos and Deportivo. Not sure that compares well to Milan, Porto and A. Madrid, even if you allow for the weakening of Milan. Maybe Porto remain a side tailor made for us to destroy but that remains to be seen. They're certainly very used to winning games and probably better in a side by side comparison with D. La Coruna from that group.



The season before Monaco were CL runners-up and came 3rd in Ligue (4 points off the top). Deportivo came 3rd in La Liga (6 points off the title) & got to the CL semi-final in the previous season. Olympiakos were a weird team in that in European football they we're pretty poor away from home. At home they had a great record though. CL between 1999 and 2005 their home record was W11 D4 L3. There only losses came to Juventus and Manchester United (x2). Given there were generally a 3rd or 4th pot team they always had decent opposition as well.I think it's hard for me to really say how good Milan and Porto are at present - compared to a Top 4 PL club. Even harder to compare teams across eras. What I would say is that based on the preceding season's performances, Deportivo and Monaco entered the start of the 2004/05 season as 2 of the better teams in Europe (maybe somewhere between 8-12th best in CL). Olympiakos was a very tough away but probably one of the easiest home games you could get given their away record in CL at the time.I'd say on both occasions (2004/05 and now) we had relatively tough groups. In 2004/05 we probably weren't favourites to go through. This season we should be favourites to go through. That doesn't mean we will but if we play anywhere near our potential across the 6 games then we should top the group, never mind just get through. That wasn't necessarily the case before the 2004-05 group stage.Tomorrow's game isn't must win. A win makes it much easier though. A loss would probably mean we need 4 points at least from the 3 away games to progress. We'd also increase the pressure on the need to beat Atletico at home.