Wednesday 15 September 20218.00pm, BT Sport 2Referee - Szymon Marciniak (POL)Assistants - Paweł Sokolnicki (POL), Tomasz Listkiewicz (POL)VAR Official - Tomasz Kwiatkowski (POL)Assistant VAR Official - Bastian Dankert (GER)Fourth Official - Tomasz Musiał (POL)Liverpool - WDWWWMilan - WWWWD23/05/2007 - Milan 2-1 Liverpool - Kuyt25/05/2005 - Liverpool 3-3 Milan (Liverpool won on penalties) - Gerrard, Smicer, Alonso (pen)It's been eighteen long months since a packed Anfield welcomed the Red Men on a European night. This Wednesday, we finally get to experience it again. Nothing compares to Anfield on a European night, and what better way to begin our quest for number 7 than by welcoming fellow European aristocracy, AC Milan.This fixture alone needs very little introduction. Thirteen European Cups between the two clubs, ranked second and third respectively on the all time list. Two European Cup finals played out between the two clubs, including arguably the greatest Final of them all in Istanbul.25 May 2005 was a special day in the history of our club. 21 long years had passed since the Reds last of four European titles, with an entire generation of young Reds, including the writer himself, starved of a story of legends to tell of their own. That all changed in the most dramatic of fashion. The Reds, trailing 3-0 to an outstanding Milan at half time, turned the game on it's head in the space of six scarcely believable second half minutes, holding on in extra time before going onto triumph on penalties following some spaghetti-legged heroics from Jerzy Dudek, inspired no doubt by Bruce Grobbelaar from yesteryear.Steven Gerrard was every single one of us that night, the boyhood Red living the dream on the biggest stage of them all, producing a man of the match display to haul the Reds back into the match and ultimately to Ol'Big Ears herself.Fast forward two years later, and the Reds found themselves in the Final again, once again dashing Billionaire dreams along the way in the semi-finals against Chelsea. Milan would be the opposition once again. The Reds came into the game arguably much stronger than in 2005, and rather than just hope there was some expectation that they would get the job done again. Unfortunately that didn't turn out to be the case, Filippo Inzaghi handing Milan a two goal lead that this time proved beyond Liverpool. Dirk Kuyt gave Liverpool hope going into added time, but another miracle wasn't to be.Despite both clubs storied European histories, those are the only two occasions that the two clubs have met in the competition. Champions League group stages rarely throw up a tie like this and now we have three blockbusters to look forward to - Anfield awaits the latest European chapter.Liverpool have started the campaign in fine fettle, picking up from the fantastic run of form that saw them into the competition with three wins and a draw so far, with just the solitary goal conceded against title rivals Chelsea. The most pleasing thing so far has been the form of Virgil van Dijk, who looks like he's never been away, along with his centre back partner Joel Matip, who has also returned from a long term injury. Both are class acts both defensively and on the ball and are key to the way this team operates.AC Milan return to the Champions League after a seven year absence, following an impressive 2nd place finish in Serie A last season, briefly challenging for the title. They have started this campaign with three straight league wins, including an impressive 2-0 win at Lazio last time out, also only conceding the one goal so far as they look to reclaim the title they last won in 2011.Notable Milan players include Zlatan Ibrahimovic, whilst Reds fans will be familiar with former Premier League players Olivier Giroud and Fikayo Tomori. Franck Kessie is a name that has been somewhat speculatively linked with Liverpool in recent weeks and it will be interesting to see how he gets on against our high energy midfield.Harvey Elliott suffered some cruel luck on Sunday as he suffered a suspected dislocated ankle at Leeds. Reds fans will all be hoping for a swift recovery, the teenager showing glimpses of his huge potential in what looked like a breakout campaign for him. Neco Williams and Roberto Firmino remain on the sidelines.Olivier Giroud has had Covid-19 but should be clear to play in this fixture and will likely compete with Ibrahimovic for a place in attack. Former Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko went off injured at the weekend and will miss out along with Rade Krunic.(4-3-3) Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Salah, Mane, JotaThis is as tough an assignment as you are likely to get from Pot 4 and Milan will be desperate to impress back on the big stage. But Liverpool have started the season in style and look every bit like we will be competing for the top honours in May. Winning your home games is of paramount importance in this competition, and I'm backing the Reds to start in style - 2-0, Salah and Jota with the goals!