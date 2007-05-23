« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport  (Read 1160 times)

Offline Raid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,548
Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« on: Yesterday at 07:45:14 pm »
MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs AC Milan

Date: Wednesday 15 September 2021

Kick Off/TV 8.00pm, BT Sport 2

Venue:


Officials

Referee - Szymon Marciniak (POL)
Assistants - Paweł Sokolnicki (POL), Tomasz Listkiewicz (POL)
VAR Official - Tomasz Kwiatkowski (POL)
Assistant VAR Official - Bastian Dankert (GER)
Fourth Official - Tomasz Musiał (POL)

Form Guide - Domestic Games Only

Liverpool - WDWWW
Milan - WWWWD

Previous Meetings
23/05/2007 - Milan 2-1 Liverpool - Kuyt
25/05/2005 - Liverpool 3-3 Milan (Liverpool won on penalties) - Gerrard, Smicer, Alonso (pen)

Match Preview

It's been eighteen long months since a packed Anfield welcomed the Red Men on a European night. This Wednesday, we finally get to experience it again. Nothing compares to Anfield on a European night, and what better way to begin our quest for number 7 than by welcoming fellow European aristocracy, AC Milan.

This fixture alone needs very little introduction. Thirteen European Cups between the two clubs, ranked second and third respectively on the all time list. Two European Cup finals played out between the two clubs, including arguably the greatest Final of them all in Istanbul.

25 May 2005 was a special day in the history of our club. 21 long years had passed since the Reds last of four European titles, with an entire generation of young Reds, including the writer himself, starved of a story of legends to tell of their own. That all changed in the most dramatic of fashion. The Reds, trailing 3-0 to an outstanding Milan at half time, turned the game on it's head in the space of six scarcely believable second half minutes, holding on in extra time before going onto triumph on penalties following some spaghetti-legged heroics from Jerzy Dudek, inspired no doubt by Bruce Grobbelaar from yesteryear.

Steven Gerrard was every single one of us that night, the boyhood Red living the dream on the biggest stage of them all, producing a man of the match display to haul the Reds back into the match and ultimately to Ol'Big Ears herself.



Fast forward two years later, and the Reds found themselves in the Final again, once again dashing Billionaire dreams along the way in the semi-finals against Chelsea. Milan would be the opposition once again. The Reds came into the game arguably much stronger than in 2005, and rather than just hope there was some expectation that they would get the job done again. Unfortunately that didn't turn out to be the case, Filippo Inzaghi handing Milan a two goal lead that this time proved beyond Liverpool. Dirk Kuyt gave Liverpool hope going into added time, but another miracle wasn't to be.

Despite both clubs storied European histories, those are the only two occasions that the two clubs have met in the competition. Champions League group stages rarely throw up a tie like this and now we have three blockbusters to look forward to - Anfield awaits the latest European chapter.

This Season

Liverpool have started the campaign in fine fettle, picking up from the fantastic run of form that saw them into the competition with three wins and a draw so far, with just the solitary goal conceded against title rivals Chelsea. The most pleasing thing so far has been the form of Virgil van Dijk, who looks like he's never been away, along with his centre back partner Joel Matip, who has also returned from a long term injury. Both are class acts both defensively and on the ball and are key to the way this team operates.

AC Milan return to the Champions League after a seven year absence, following an impressive 2nd place finish in Serie A last season, briefly challenging for the title. They have started this campaign with three straight league wins, including an impressive 2-0 win at Lazio last time out, also only conceding the one goal so far as they look to reclaim the title they last won in 2011.

Notable Milan players include Zlatan Ibrahimovic, whilst Reds fans will be familiar with former Premier League players Olivier Giroud and Fikayo Tomori. Franck Kessie is a name that has been somewhat speculatively linked with Liverpool in recent weeks and it will be interesting to see how he gets on against our high energy midfield.

Team News

Harvey Elliott suffered some cruel luck on Sunday as he suffered a suspected dislocated ankle at Leeds. Reds fans will all be hoping for a swift recovery, the teenager showing glimpses of his huge potential in what looked like a breakout campaign for him. Neco Williams and Roberto Firmino remain on the sidelines.

Olivier Giroud has had Covid-19 but should be clear to play in this fixture and will likely compete with Ibrahimovic for a place in attack. Former Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko went off injured at the weekend and will miss out along with Rade Krunic.

Predicted Line-Up

(4-3-3) Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Salah, Mane, Jota

Writers Prediction

This is as tough an assignment as you are likely to get from Pot 4 and Milan will be desperate to impress back on the big stage. But Liverpool have started the season in style and look every bit like we will be competing for the top honours in May. Winning your home games is of paramount importance in this competition, and I'm backing the Reds to start in style - 2-0, Salah and Jota with the goals!
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,435
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:46:57 pm »
Well done, thanks for that.


I imagine some rotation takes place, probably at the back in terms of CB's, and in midfield surely. [Keita,Henderson starting and then one of milner/jones]

can't wait for this
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,805
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:55:31 pm »
What a game to start the campaign off.


European Royalty v European Royalty
Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:58:41 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:55:31 pm
What a game to start the campaign off.


European Royalty v European Royalty
This.

Brilliant to see the Italian Kings back where they belong.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,125
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:08:39 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 07:46:57 pm
Well done, thanks for that.


I imagine some rotation takes place, probably at the back in terms of CB's, and in midfield surely. [Keita,Henderson starting and then one of milner/jones]

can't wait for this

Tough to know but Sunday / Wednesday / Saturday is gruelling.

Matip out for Gomez maybe and a couple of changes in midfield.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Cracking Left Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,710
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:10:32 pm »
I heard on the Anfield Wrap that this will be AC Milan's first ever visit to Anfield (excluding friendlies etc). Can't wait for this, going to be one special atmosphere.
Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,409
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:20:33 pm »
I think I speak for all Liverpool fans when I say welcome back to the big time AC Milan. Great to see them back, true European royalty.
Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,697
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:31:46 pm »
Doesnt get much better that kicking off a new CL campaign, finally welcoming our old adversary AC Milan to Anfield, and fantastic its with fans and not empty and sterile like last season. Wonder if well see a Kop mosaic acknowledging 2005 and 2007?

Hard to believe its their first game back in the tournament for EIGHT years.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,972
  • JFT97
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:35:39 pm »
Looking forward to this, hopefully the atmosphere will be electric. Looks like AC Milan will hardly have any fans there, so hopefully we can make the most of this and create a hostile atmosphere. The 12th man will be huge for Liverpool on Wednesday.

Not sure what to expect with the line up, Wouldnt be surprised if Matip gives way for Gomez or Konate, purely from a game management point of view with his history of injuries.
Offline tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,151
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:39:12 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 08:35:39 pm
Not sure what to expect with the line up, Wouldnt be surprised if Matip gives way for Gomez or Konate, purely from a game management point of view with his history of injuries.

I'm wondering if both centre halves get swapped out.  Surely VVD isn't playing Wednesday and then on the weekend too, and Matip has a history of struggling with that kind of schedule as well.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,812
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:51:35 pm »
Can't wait for this one. One of the most exciting group games in a while, given how long it is since we played them last, the history between the two clubs, and the fact that we are both European Royalty.
Offline palimpsest

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:53:51 pm »
Great to see Milan back in the CL. The lucky buggers get to experience the glory of Anfield. I hope the place is absolutely rocking on Wednesday.
We had dreams and songs to sing...

Offline Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,395
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:59:15 pm »
Great to have AC Milan back in the competition, and what a way to start off the group stage.

The line-up for this will be extremely interesting. Klopp is not known for making wholesale changes early in the season but injury histories at center back might entail both CBs being switched out? You'd expect a couple of changes in midfield too probably. Front three stays the same due to lack of real options.
Online MonsLibpool

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 671
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:00:39 pm »
On paper, we are a better team with better players and should be winning if you overlook AC Milan's aura.
Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,972
  • JFT97
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:09:38 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 08:39:12 pm
I'm wondering if both centre halves get swapped out.  Surely VVD isn't playing Wednesday and then on the weekend too, and Matip has a history of struggling with that kind of schedule as well.

Im thinking VVD starts alongside Gomez or Konate and then makes way after 60 mins. You can still make 5 subs in the CL games so that should help us.
Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 152
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:14:06 pm »
Liverpool v AC Milan.. wonderful.
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,911
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:22:11 pm »
Nice one Raid :wave
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online RogerTheRed

  • Champions of the World
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,164
  • There's a golden sky on the way
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:28:18 pm »
Come on Redmen!!
Great OP thanks Raid, great history here. Made up up be going to this, cant wait!
Think Keita and Hendo in for Thiago and the unfortunate Elliott are our only changes. Looking forward to seeing a proper atmosphere scare the shit out of them as the Redmen win by two clear.
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,003
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:40:02 pm »
Great stuff Raid, thanks mate.

I'll be making sure me & me lad leave the house early for this, gonna be chocka up by the ground. Really exciting :)
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,695
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:42:32 pm »
I've given up trying to keep abreast of the quarantine rules but will there be any Milan fans coming over from Italy?
Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,360
    • @hartejack
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:43:36 pm »
Cheers Raid!

I've been really looking forward to the return of European football - even more so since we were drawn into one of the 'best' groups the competition have even seen...four proper proud, historic clubs.  Can barely remember the Reds in Europe last season, and it really does feel like we're picking up from March 2020.  Envious of everyone who's going - make some noise!

25th May and LFC vs Milan mean a bit of something extra to my family & I - special one this, and I'll be raising a glass and exchanging a word with my Dad on Wednesday evening: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=293988.msg15357663#msg15357663.
Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,183
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 11:00:52 pm »
Great write up Raid.

Really looking forward to this. Crowd back in at Anfield in the European Cup and AC Milan the opponents. While not the team of old they seem to be undergoing a bit of a Renaissance which I must admit had rather passed me by until reading the OP.

Still were favourites and rightly so with our squad. Gutted about Harvey but we still have plenty enough quality in the team and in the bench to do this.

Will be interesting to see what happens selection wise with us having played Sunday and then again at 3pm this Saturday. I still think Virgil will play but suspect Gomez will come in for Matip. Expect Henderson in for Elliott and that might be it, but would love to see Keita. I think there may be more changes on Saturday possibly.
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,972
  • JFT97
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 11:04:00 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:42:32 pm
I've given up trying to keep abreast of the quarantine rules but will there be any Milan fans coming over from Italy?

Yes but hardly any by all accounts, their tickets only went on sale today and I know some Liverpool fans who have bought home tickets in block 123, so that gives the away fans very little room.
Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 11:05:41 pm »
Thanks Raid - this is one to Savour, Milan at Anfield

Offline him_15

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #24 on: Today at 12:02:06 am »
Bring it on!
Believer

Online RedSamba

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,294
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #25 on: Today at 07:13:09 am »
Proper european game this. Can't wait  :scarf
Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,831
Re: Liverpool v AC Milan - Champions League Group Stage - 15/09/2021, 8pm, BT Sport
« Reply #26 on: Today at 07:17:01 am »
One change in back four (Gomez in for Joel) and one in midfield (Hendo in for Harvey).

Tough test... for Milan. Thinking back to some of our most insipid displays a year ago they came in empty Anfield against Atalanta and Midtjylland, in a way it's good for us to have a proper group.

First proper European game back at Anfield since Atléti should be treated like a semi-final. Rage into them. 3-0.
