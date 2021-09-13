There is a bunch of victim mentality posts on reddit about the red card. I know all about the victim connotation associated with our club, but is there a British cultural thing about "playing the victim"? It seems like if anyone talks about a bad decision against someone it is playing the victim. I do not understand it.



I don't know about British culture, but it's certainly an English cultural thing.It's a narrative cultivated by abusers and people in positions of power and influence. It's about victim blaming and painting victims of abuse and the abuse of power as whingers.Abusers in positions of power and influence don't want to be put under the spotlight. They don't want their abusive traits picked up on and highlighted, so they shift the focus onto the victim instead.English politicians have done this forever. Tories are experts at it. Dissenters are labelled self-pitying cryarses, whingers and moaners. They did this with the Hillsborough families, the miners and anyone else who puts their sadistic cruelty under a spotlight.The culture in this country empowers the bully and the abuser. It tells the victim to suck it up, shut up and get on with it. Our government actively pushes this abusive mentality and the policy of silencing the victims of abuse by closing their concerns down by attaching insulting labels to them if they speak out.Sadly, too many pea-brains in the population have fallen for it. People don't stand together anymore and are far too busy slagging each other off and calling each other victims if they speak up over any injustice.Those with power and influence in this country want to abuse and use, and when you complain about it they want you to feel uneasy about talking about it. They want you to look the baddie, not them. Speak up about anything now, and even your own kind are on Twitter and Facebook calling you a victim and telling you to shut up and move on. Comments sections will be full of "get over it, victim" and "snowflake" comments.It's a way to give abusers an easy ride. A way of letting them carry on doing what they are doing. Tories have always done this. They did it with the City of Liverpool when they blamed us for their own 'managed decline' policy. When we complained, they called us self-pity city. They also slurred the fight for justice over Hillsborough in the same way. The perpetrators, the abusers and the incompetents blamed the victims, then slurred them for speaking out.Politicians, the powerful media who support them and all manner of abusers have built a narrative that labels dissenters negatively, thus discouraging them from airing their grievances. The population at large have sadly boarded that bandwagon and routinely now shout down victims of any injustice with derogatory comments and slurs.Many don't realise it, but they are enablers for abusers. They gleefully victim-blame then stick the boot in and add insult to injury by slurring rather than supporting. Karma catches them at some point though. One day, they'll be on the receiving end, and they'll be told to shut up, move on, stop moaning and just get over it. When they complain about that breathtaking lack of compassion and empathy, they'll be branded a victim too. It's the English way.